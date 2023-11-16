Glen Davis, Will Bynum Convicted In NBA Healthcare Fraud Scheme; All You Need To Know

Former Boston Celtics forward Glen “Big Baby” Davis and ex-Piston player Will Bynum have been convicted of defrauding the NBA Players' Health and Benefit Welfare plan for millions. The prosecutors stated that the conspirators defrauded the insurance plan of more than $5 million. Earlier this year, Terrence Williams, the 11th overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, had pleaded guilty to the fraud and admitted to being the ringleader of the scheme. While Williams was sentenced to 10 years in jail, 18 other players have also been charged with many pleading guilty.

Davis and Bynum were found guilty of conspiracy charges, making claims of dental and medical procedures that never occurred. — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 16, 2023

According to reports, several former players of the NBA teamed up to defraud the supplemental coverage plan by submitting fake claims. These fraudulent claims were used to get reimbursed for medical and dental procedures that never happened.

The prosecutors alleged that doctors and dentists worked hand in hand with the players and created fraudulent invoices that were submitted to the supplemental insurance plan to obtain the reimbursements, as per AP News.

Terrence Williams #55 of the Boston Celtics in action | Getty Images | Photo by Jim McIsaac

As per the indictment of Terrence Williams, the scheme was carried out from 2017 to at least 2020. At this time, the insurance scheme primarily funded by the NBA teams, received false claims totalling over $3.9 million, as per CNBC. Later, the number was estimated to be about $5 million.

Court documents revealed that Williams impersonated healthcare staff, and recruited non-medical professionals and former players. Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison and was ordered to pay over $3.1 million in restitution and forfeitures, as per CBS Sports. The defendants allegedly received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds from the scheme.

Former NBA player Terrence Williams sentenced to 10 years in prison for defrauding the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Planhttps://t.co/4cZB3gi2wa — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) August 3, 2023

The case was initially brought to the public in 2021. Soon, 18 players were charged and Williams was prosecuted. He admitted to being the ringleader of the scheme and pleaded guilty to committing healthcare and wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Later, two other players Sebastian Telfair and Darius Miles also pleaded guilty to charges related to the scam. They both are awaiting sentencing.

Apart from them, players like Alan Anderson, Shannon Brown, William Bynum (Will), Ronald Glen Davis, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Melvin Ely, Jamario Moon, Darius Miles, Milton Palacio (Milt), Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith (Greg), Sebastian Telfair, Charles Watson Jr. (C.J.), Antoine Wright, Anthony Wroten (Tony) were also charged.

Glen Davis aka “Big Baby” was found guilty of healthcare and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit healthcare and wire fraud, and conspiracy to make false statements. Will Bynum was found guilty of conspiracy to submit false statements to a health care plan, but not guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, as per Fortune. They both are now facing jail time while they await sentencing.

Glen Davis #11 of the Boston Celtics controls a rebound | Getty Images | Photo by Nick Laham

Davis played his last stint in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014-15. He retired from professional basketball after his stint with the St Johns Edge in the National Basketball League of Canada.

Will Bynum #3 of the Bivouac looks on during a game | Getty Images | Photo by Stacy Revere

On the other hand, Bynum has been part of four seasons in the NBA with the Nets, Rockets, Kings, and Celtics.

