'Price is Right' model makes an absolute mess on set while revealing prize for contestant

The models on "The Price is Right" are usually quite adept at their jobs but mistakes happen.
PUBLISHED 11 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing Drew Carey and Alexis Gaube on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: Instagram | @lexi_mg)

Drew Carey may have become the face of “The Price is Right” but he also has a supporting cast of models and an announcer to bring the stage to life. Although the models and the host have fun interactions on air and behind the scenes, there are also bloopers when one of them gives a car away by mistake and another rams a vehicle into the set. In one incident involving Alexis Gaube, the prize itself wasn't damaged but she did make a mess while presenting it, and this brought out Carey's witty side once again.

One of those four contestants had the chance of making it onto the stage if they came closest to the price of the item that Gaube was presenting. It was a double-doored refrigerator with LED lighting and an external ice and water dispenser. As soon as the model opened the fridge to show its interior, everything that was kept inside it fell on the floor leaving Gaube in shock while Carey started laughing hysterically.

Screenshot showing all the items that fell from the fridge on
Screenshot showing all the items that fell from the fridge on "The Price is Right" (Image credit: YouTube | Pricewrong Loss)

“Alexis, leave all that, don’t even pick it up, just leave it,” he said as the model picked up some of the items that had fallen. “Of course, you’ll get a better refrigerator than that,” he told the contestants. “I mean this is just a floor model, folks…and that one’s not for sale.” The moment was so funny that even Gaube uploaded the clip on her personal Instagram handle. Fans in the comments section also joined the fun with their hilarious takes. “No wonder Drew laughed so hard the face expression you made. Oh my god did they prank you in the back room ha ha ha ha ha,” user mamaxsteak518 wrote. “Alexis...I just about died laughing when that refrigerator did that to you. Are you sure the crew didn't sabotage you with that??!!” mary_davis729 asked.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alexis Gaube (@lexi_mg)

 

Some spillage from a refrigerator isn't that big of a deal considering the kind of accidents that have been witnessed on “The Price is Right” over the years. On an earlier episode of the show, veteran model Rachel Reynolds shocked everyone in the studio when she came out to present a car as a prize. As part of the presentation, she was meant to drive the car to the stage and stop it at an appropriate place. However, that did not happen.

Reynolds drove onto the stage but as she was waving to the crowd from the driver’s seat, she failed to step on the brakes in time. The car went straight across the set to the other side and crashed into a makeshift wall, completely tearing it apart. She was stunned by what had happened but tried her best to stay composed in front of the cameras.

 

“I’m so sorry, Cameron,” she said to the contestant as Carey asked her if she was alright. “I think the car is still okay.” It might have been a major mishap but everyone saw the funny side of it and today, it is one of the most hilarious bloopers in the show’s history.

