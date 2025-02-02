ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert reveals the value of her dad's watches

Watches have always been valuable items but this woman had no idea just how much these ones were.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
The woman and an expert discussing the watch collection. (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow)
The woman and an expert discussing the watch collection. (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow)

One of the most heartwarming elements of watching “Antiques Roadshow” is when a guest grossly understates the value of the products they bring on the show only to find out that they’re worth a lot more. That’s what happened when a woman brought a collection of watches that were stored inside a cardboard box. She believed that the whole collection might be worth a couple of thousand dollars, but when she learned the actual valuation of the products, she could not hold back her tears.

The watches belonged to her father who liked wearing and collecting nice watches. However, his deteriorating health forced the family to liquidate some of the assets he had owned. “His health was failing so he started liquidating things and we were going through his office and found a cardboard box and opened it up and these watches were in there,” she said as per Express.

Screenshot showing the 18-karat Patek Philippe, the stand out in her collection. (Image credit: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the 18-karat Patek Philippe, the stand out in her collection. (Image credit: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The collection included two Patek Philippe watches, two Audemars Piguet watches, one Blancpain, one Rolex, and one Cartier timepiece. Among them, an 18-karat gold Patek Phillipe which was worth $12,000 to $14,000, stood out. The second Patek Phillipe was in the $7,000 to $9,000 range. One of the Piguets was in the $4,000 to $6,000 range while the other was in the $9,000 to $10,000 range.

The 18-karat gold Blancpain was valued in the range of $8,000 to $10,000. The Cartier, also 18-karat, was in the $3,000 to $4,000 range and the Rolex was also in the same range. The antique expert believed that the entire collection was worth somewhere between $46,000 to $57,000. This was more than double of what the guest expected and she couldn’t hold back her tears.

 

A lot of people sometimes fail to understand the true value of timepieces, but that’s what “Antiques Roadshow” is for. One guest had brought a highly valuable pocket watch in near-perfect condition and she had a hard time believing its true value once it was revealed by the expert. It was a 1904 English Smith & Son Tourbillon Pocket Watch. There are several reasons why that name alone makes the watch so special. Firstly, Tourbillon watches are extremely rare these days. Even collectors have a hard time getting their hands on one. Secondly, the company, Smith & Son was one of the biggest watchmakers in Europe in the early 1900s. They made such pocket watches for royalty such as the British Royal Family.

 

This particular watch was also a part of a royal lineup, as it once belonged to the King of Spain. Another rare feature of this pocket watch was its power reserve indicator. It’s the dial at the top of the watch that indicates how long it would run before it required winding up again. The expert then revealed that such a watch would be worth between $40,000 to $50,000.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert reveals the value of her dad's watches
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert reveals the value of her dad's watches
Watches have always been valuable items but this woman had no idea just how much these ones were.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest blamed for accepting player's bizarre way of saying a Texas city
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest blamed for accepting player's bizarre way of saying a Texas city
Some have even called out Ryan Seacrest for awarding the win despite the incorrect pronounciation.
2 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after expert reveals the staggering value of his item
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after expert reveals the staggering value of his item
Items from the Olympics usually end up in some museum but this one was different and unexpected.
3 hours ago
'Price is Right’ contestant who calls herself the ‘Original Karen’ gets blamed for her 'ugly' strategy
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right’ contestant who calls herself the ‘Original Karen’ gets blamed for her 'ugly' strategy
The strategy is considered unpleasant by a lot of fans since it involves cutting down another player's chances instead of making a better bid.
4 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey smacks woman's buzzer after she breaks a rule: "Stop hitting your..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey smacks woman's buzzer after she breaks a rule: "Stop hitting your..."
The veteran host proved his worth as an unbiased judge of the popular game show.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' fans call a model 'fake' after how she reacted during TV segment: "I find her..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans call a model 'fake' after how she reacted during TV segment: "I find her..."
Although things in the studio went down smoothly, people highlighted issues on Reddit.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Porsche but fans think Drew Carey helped her with a clear hint
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Porsche but fans think Drew Carey helped her with a clear hint
The veteran host loves to see the contestants win and he made a young woman's day for sure.
1 day ago
Shopper warns others on why she never keeps items in Costco cardboard boxes: "Unless you want..."
COSTCO
Shopper warns others on why she never keeps items in Costco cardboard boxes: "Unless you want..."
Some notions just sound too scary and real to simply ignore them as unverified.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers unhappy with one thing they noticed about Ryan Seacrest: "Pat was so..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers unhappy with one thing they noticed about Ryan Seacrest: "Pat was so..."
It's important to remember that it has only been a few months for Ryan Seacrest in his role as host.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to teen founder who started a slime business from his garage
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to teen founder who started a slime business from his garage
Any product can be a success if it can used and marketed in the right way and this kid has proven it.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant and her mother end up on the floor while celebrating in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant and her mother end up on the floor while celebrating in wild TV moment
The cast of the show seemed dumbfounded and helpless as this was unfolding before their eyes.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey watches in disbelief after a bizarre stage mishap gets aired
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey watches in disbelief after a bizarre stage mishap gets aired
Mishaps are a part of gameshows but few of them are ever caught on camera.
3 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant almost makes the model fall after winning car in wild celebration
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant almost makes the model fall after winning car in wild celebration
The popular game show has always had contestants who aren't able to handle the excitement.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced Vanna White said a cuss word on live TV: "I swear she says..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced Vanna White said a cuss word on live TV: "I swear she says..."
White did apologize in the comments but it wasn't for something viewers thought she said.
4 days ago
Mark Cuban offers teen founder $400,000 deal on ‘Shark Tank’ — then asked her to meet his daughters
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers teen founder $400,000 deal on ‘Shark Tank’ — then asked her to meet his daughters
Cuban doesn't usually get emotional, which made this a special episode of "Shark Tank."
4 days ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells RuPaul 'This is not how you play' after hearing his answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells RuPaul 'This is not how you play' after hearing his answer
Harvey was unable to believe what just happened and stood there staring at the screen.
5 days ago
Walmart customer buys Great Value soda. Then, she noticed something odd on the label: "They can put..."
WALMART
Walmart customer buys Great Value soda. Then, she noticed something odd on the label: "They can put..."
Thousands of people have faith in Walmart products but one should always be careful before buying.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest tells contestant 'you can squeeze me' after major win
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest tells contestant 'you can squeeze me' after major win
The host was lauded by fans for being a sport and joining the contestant in his moment of joy.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a brutal joke on contestant after she misses out on $200,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a brutal joke on contestant after she misses out on $200,000
Sometimes even a seasoned host can't help himself from taking an underhanded jab for a few laughs.
5 days ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey brutally roasts Meghan Trainor for her weird 'towel' answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey brutally roasts Meghan Trainor for her weird 'towel' answer
Steve Harvey has been known for his jibes whenever someone comes up with a stupid answer.
6 days ago