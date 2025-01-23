ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert tells the value of her grandma's jewelry

The expert called the items 'magical' before pushing their value through the roof.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the guest on Antiques Roadshow (Image source: Facebook/BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshots showing the guest on Antiques Roadshow (Image source: Facebook/BBC Antiques Roadshow)

"Antiques Roadshow" turns appraisal of collectors' items and artifacts into relatable content by introducing an element of drama and focusing on the emotion attached to the items. It was on display in a special episode when a guest brought in her grandmother's pearl necklace and a diamond brooch, which she had held close to her heart for years. While the items had a great sentimental value, expert Susan Rumfitt pushed their monetary value through the roof with a massive appraisal. 

Screenshots showing the items and the guest (Image source: Facebook/BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshots showing the items and the guest (Image source: Facebook/BBC Antiques Roadshow)

In the episode filmed at the Botanic Gardens in Belfast, U.K.,  the guest brought a brooch and a pear necklace alongside a black and white picture of a glamorous woman. "Little bit of magic here today. Pearls in the pendant, diamonds in the brooch, and a rather glamorous lady. Tell me about her," Rumfitt said looking at the items. 

Screenshot showing the brooch and the picture (Image source: Facebook/BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the brooch and the picture (Image source: Facebook/BBC Antiques Roadshow)

The guest went on to share that the woman was her grandmother, Irene Picks, who was the owner of the jewelry. "She married my grandfather before the First World War. He was killed in France at the very beginning of the war. After he died, she went to England and married somebody called Robin Buxton and I think he probably gave her these jewels, and then my father gave them to me after my grandmother died," she added. She explained that her grandmother was a 'theatre girl' after the expert noted how glamorous she looked in the picture.

The expert then turned her attention to the "delicate flower brooch" which was embedded with what she described as "gorgeously cut diamonds." Even though the jewelry didn't have a hallmark, the expert could tell that it came from a good jeweler, due to craftmanship. Shen then pointed out the intricate engraving around the border, which helped her to date it back to the latter part of the 19th century or early 20th Century. "I would have been a very lovely thing to have," she said.

Screenshot showing the expert and a close up of the brooch (Image source: Facebook/BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the expert and a close up of the brooch (Image source: Facebook/BBC Antiques Roadshow)

Moving on to the necklace, Rumfitt said that it was also from a similar time period and is known as a lavaliere pendant, with two drops that are slightly different lengths. "Have you noticed there are some fittings at the back of the drops?" the expert asked. She then explained that the fittings enable the owner to take the drops off and wear them as earrings as well.

The expert theorized that its diamond coronet detail indicates that the necklace was made for a special royal occasion. She confidently estimated that the pearls were most likely natural due to their distinct shapes and lustrous quality.

Screenshots showing the pendant (Image source: Facebook/BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshots showing the pendant (Image source: Facebook/BBC Antiques Roadshow)

“They have a beautiful luster to them, they’re slightly different in shape and size which, again, I think is just gorgeous, absolutely wonderful,” the jewelry expert said. However, she added that only an X-ray could tell if the pearls were natural or cultured. Rumfitt then went on to talk about the value of the "magical items." She said, “I love the diamond brooch. If that came up at auction, I would expect it to be between £5,000 (~$6,160) and £7,000 (~$8,625).”

The guest was visibly overwhelmed and exclaimed, “Wow. Right. I wasn’t expecting that. Not at all.” Moving on, the expert said that the special pendant could be even worth more. “It’s absolutely stunning. So, auction estimate, £20,000 (~$24,651) to £30,000  (~$36,977).” While the appraisal prompted a gasp from the crowd, the guest almost broke down. “Oh my God. Wow. Never entered my head," she said while holding back tears. 

 

“Two beautiful pieces of jewelry. Thank you very much indeed," Rumfitt said to comfort her. In an interview, the guest added that it was an "almighty shock" as she thought it was just a nice pendant. “It really took my breath away, that’s all I can say. Unbelievable,” she added.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant's bizarre winning trick during Plinko leaves even Drew Carey stunned
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant's bizarre winning trick during Plinko leaves even Drew Carey stunned
Drew Carey has seen a lot on the popular game show over the years and shocking him isn't that easy.
6 hours ago
Target customer decides to help woman in need — but what he went through could save many others
NEWS
Target customer decides to help woman in need — but what he went through could save many others
The creator shared the telltale signs of the scam and advised people on how to be safe. 
7 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert tells the value of her grandma's jewelry
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert tells the value of her grandma's jewelry
The expert called the items 'magical' before pushing their value through the roof.
9 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes even Jim Thornton 'nervous' with his incredible voice
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes even Jim Thornton 'nervous' with his incredible voice
Thornton has been part of the show for more than 10 years but even his job isn't secure.
10 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestant makes game show history by guessing every top answer on the board
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant makes game show history by guessing every top answer on the board
The performance took all the pressure off her sister who just needed to get one answer right.
11 hours ago
Pat Sajak once yelled 'shut up' at an excited 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in bizarre TV moment
NEWS
Pat Sajak once yelled 'shut up' at an excited 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in bizarre TV moment
The long-time host of the show made the comment in a light-hearted moment but it didn't go down well with fans.
1 day ago
Avid reader issues warning to those who buy second-hand books: "I'm scared to open..."
NEWS
Avid reader issues warning to those who buy second-hand books: "I'm scared to open..."
The BookTok creator warned everyone of a problem that has troubled readers for a long time.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins an SUV, then tells model 'you’re so good looking' in wild moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins an SUV, then tells model 'you’re so good looking' in wild moment
Adrenaline can make us do funny things and this contestant figured that out on national television.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to entrepreneur who started her hoodie brand with just $500
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to entrepreneur who started her hoodie brand with just $500
Success stories of people who start small and make it big are the ones that resonate most with fans.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant fails at game 5 times — then she was asked to leave in awkward moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant fails at game 5 times — then she was asked to leave in awkward moment
The contestant even got help from the host Drew Carey, but to no avail.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who came up with a new type of fidget spinner
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who came up with a new type of fidget spinner
Corcoran connected with the idea on a personal level which created a foundation for a strong partnership.
2 days ago
A 92-year-old 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solved puzzles like she had been training for years
NEWS
A 92-year-old 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solved puzzles like she had been training for years
In the end, even the veteran host Pat Sajak commended the player for her outstanding run.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he's in 'state of shock' after expert tells value of his John Lennon poster
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he's in 'state of shock' after expert tells value of his John Lennon poster
The expert said that the man's reaction made for one of the most memorable moments on the show.
3 days ago
Woman who ordered from Shein finds a tracker in her new overalls — now she's warning others
NEWS
Woman who ordered from Shein finds a tracker in her new overalls — now she's warning others
To her shock, when she pressed the object inside the fabric, it made a beeping sound.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a 'near impossible' game — but viewers pointed out one issue with it
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a 'near impossible' game — but viewers pointed out one issue with it
The fans feared that the snafu in the Time is Money game could have costed the player dearly.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey does a weird dance move after mocking contestant's wild answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey does a weird dance move after mocking contestant's wild answer
Harvey is known for his humor but that's not all since he is a man of many talents.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $26,000 — and viewers are convinced he gave the wrong answer
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $26,000 — and viewers are convinced he gave the wrong answer
Viewers alleged that the host failed to notice a mispronunciation which led to an illegitimate win.
4 days ago
An emotional 'Antiques Roadshow' seller asks expert for a hug after her item gets a great valuation
NEWS
An emotional 'Antiques Roadshow' seller asks expert for a hug after her item gets a great valuation
The guest's bakelite purses and bracelets wowed several experts on the show.
4 days ago
Woman tries to return 2-year-old printer at Costco — then she finds a store employee with the same issue
COSTCO
Woman tries to return 2-year-old printer at Costco — then she finds a store employee with the same issue
As per Costco's policy, electronics must be returned within 90 days of purchase.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant loses $500,000 and fans are blaming host Drew Carey's advice for it
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant loses $500,000 and fans are blaming host Drew Carey's advice for it
Viewers urged the host to keep his strategy to himself while blaming him for the blunder.
5 days ago