Woman shares unbelievable method to get her entire month of groceries under $40

Amid rising grocery costs, many are looking at budgeting and hacks to cut down on their monthly food bills. Recently, a TikTok content creator Hannah Curtice shared how she keeps her monthly grocery shopping below $40. In the video, she explained how her method is to start from the most expensive item on her list and then work backward.

For Curtice, the most expensive items on her list are frozen items with pit stops for pasta, sauce and veggies. She talks about how tortillas are one of the most important items on her list as it serves as the base for most of her meals.

"This is a life-skill that was really explicitly taught to me as a teenager and I just kind of assumed that everyone got similar education at home, turns out they have not and a lot of people have no idea how to stock their pantry,fridge, freezer on a budget."

"I like to make bulk food items and then meal prep them or freeze them for later," she explained. "I have a lot of that in my fridge and freezer."

She also talks about how buying store-brand items and choosing perishables with the longest expiration date is part of her plan to save money on grocery. At checkout, the 11 items cost her $25.80 which was well below her budget.

"My cupboard is stocked with lentils, potatoes, rice, beans, and even seasonings!" she says.

She says the basics means only buying immediate needs for meals and anything that could go bad, like fresh produce as well as bread. She also talks about the importance of keeping a supply of the basics like flour, beans as well as spices.

Cooking at home isn't just good for your finances but also for the planet. According to reports, over 80 million tons of food is wasted per year which is nearly 149 billion meals. You don't need to stick to Curtice's plan and it might not be possible if you have a family. All one needs to do is to analyse their own eating situation and cut back on spending by cooking and planning meals in advance in a way that can be sustainable.

"Americans need to switch our thinking about meals from needing to have a meat, a vegetable, a starch, a salad, we need to move into broadening what we consider to be a meal," she says in the video. Curtice is also known for uploading recipes that can be made by anybody from time to time.

Besides having some amazing impact on the environment, meal prepping can also beneficial for you. Planning meals can not only save a lot of time during week but also eliminates the stress of figuring out what to eat. Moreover, staying organised with meals can help you relax after work. You can truly live a healthier life without breaking your bank all with a bit of planning and meal prepping.

