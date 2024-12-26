ECONOMY & WORK
Woman buys a $700 chair from Amazon. What she found inside was far more valuable than her order.

Amazon reportedly delivers well over a million packages per day and it can get tough to keep track.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing an unexpected car part along with a chair in an Amazon package. (Cover image source: TikTok | @marianasko)
Screenshots showing an unexpected car part along with a chair in an Amazon package. (Cover image source: TikTok | @marianasko)

Consumers have often complained about products missing from Amazon packages or incorrect items being delivered, but rarely do they find something more than what they paid for. That’s exactly what happened to a TikTok creator Mariana (@marianasko) in October 2024. She had ordered a $700 chair but found way more than a piece of furniture in her package. As she moved the chair's box, Mariana heard a loud “thud” and was immediately suspicious. When her husband opened the box, it revealed a high-end car part.

She posted a few images of it on TikTok, and it did not take long for people to share their opinions. Based on the numbering of the part, it was determined that the object was a motor for a high-torque automobile. One user wrote that it could be worth up to $1,000. This means that Amazon essentially sent her a free item worth more than what she had ordered in the first place. Another user suggested that it could go for as much as $1,200 on eBay.

Screenshot showing the hidden car part inside the Amazon package. (Image source: TikTok | @marianasko)
Screenshot showing the hidden car part inside the Amazon package. (Image source: TikTok | @marianasko)

Her post on TikTok has garnered well over 100,000 views and more than 130 comments. Mariana reached out to Amazon about the matter but the company initially said that the chair seemed unharmed despite the engine being there. However, they later said that an agent would pick up the chair to make the return. Her issue might have been solved but that did not stop people from speculating why there was a high-torque engine in a package for a chair.

As expected, a lot of people in the comments section on TikTok were car enthusiasts. “Steering hydro pump about 1500/3000 depends on model,” one user commented. Some others seemed to believe that there could be a lot bigger at play here and Mariana could have just stumbled upon a car-part smuggling racket in which Amazon was being used like a tool.

Screenshot showing the box in which the chair and the car part arrived. (Image source: TikTok | @marianasko)
Screenshot showing the box in which the chair and the car part arrived. (Image source: TikTok | @marianasko)

As per Daily Dot, Mariana suspected illegal activities but did not dare to inspect the matter further. For now, however, the issue seems to have been resolved.

Receiving unexpected deliveries isn’t something people are new to these days. Recently, a TikToker by the name of  Tammy (@thefoxypineapple) received an unexpected package from FedEx. Had she not been smart about it, it could have ruined her. Inside the package was a small make-up brush with a QR code attached to it. Anyone would be curious enough to scan the code in such a scenario but Tammy had seen something like this before on TikTok. It was one of the QR code scams that people had been warned about on social media. If she had scanned the code, it would have given a hacker access to her phone, personal information, and bank accounts.

@thefoxypineapple Watch this and do not scan any QR codes you receive! #scam #scammeralert #qrcodes #qrcodescam #mailscam #scammers #scammersbelike #fyp #viral #becareful #phonescam #hacked ♬ original sound - Tammy

 

“I just got a scam in the mail and if it wasn’t for TikTok, I totally would’ve fallen for it,” she explained in a video that garnered 3.6 million views. As technology is increasingly becoming a part of everyday life, criminals are also becoming innovative, highlighting a need for digital literacy.

