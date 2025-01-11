ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' seller stunned after expert tells her value of baseball cards hidden in a cigar box

Baseball cards are highly sought after especially if they are vintage, which is what these were.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshot from the episode showing expert Lipman pointing out valuable cards to the guest (Cover image source: YouTube | PBS Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot from the episode showing expert Lipman pointing out valuable cards to the guest (Cover image source: YouTube | PBS Antiques Roadshow)

Guests on “Antiques Roadshow” bring heirlooms, rare artifacts, and paintings, that are often worth a lot more than what people think. But while collectibles such as playing cards, comic books, and toys are known to be sought-after, few expect them to be worth the same amount of money as rare art or long-lost treasures. But one guest, who came to "Antiques Roadshow" in Old Sturbridge Village, Massachusetts, had no idea that she had struck gold by unhearthing vintage baseball cards hidden in a cigar box, as per The Express.

What she had was a set of Leaf Baseball Cards, which dated back to 1948. That was a significant year since sports was gradually making a comeback to television screens across America after World War II. What impressed antique expert Simeon Lipman was the conditions of the cards. They were all “pack fresh” and belonged to the woman’s father.

Screenshot showing the guest with her baseball cards and the antique expert on
Screenshot showing the guest with her baseball cards and the antique expert on "Antiques Roadshow" (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The board looked like a recreation of the MLB Hall of Fame as it featured Babe Ruth, Joe Di Maggio, John Wagner, Ted Williams, Stan Musial, and Jackie Robinson. As Lipman mentioned the price of each player card, the woman was surprised and excited every single time. The Wagner card would sell for $500 in today’s market, while the card for Williams, who had come back from the war at the time, was valued at $1,500 to $2,000. Di Maggio was also one of those players who had come back from the war and his card was worth $2,500 to $3,000. Musial’s cards were rookie cards and they would sell for $3,000 each as per the expert and the Babe Ruth cards were also valued at $3,000 each.

Screenshot showing the Babe Ruth baseball cards. (Image credit: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the Babe Ruth baseball cards. (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

But the crown jewels hidden in the pack were the Jackie Robinson cards. He was the first-ever African-American player to play in the MLB. "The most important card in the set, the rookie card of one of the most important people of the 20th century, Jackie Robinson,” Lipman said. He then revealed that Robinson's cards would sell for a whopping $15,000 to $20,000 each.

Screenshots showing the Jackie Robinson cards. (Image credit: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshots showing the Jackie Robinson cards. (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

This was enough to bring a smile to the guest’s face but she hadn’t heard the full valuation of what she possessed. In total, the baseball card collection found in a cigar box under a stack of sweaters was worth $150,000. "Well, I guess, a safety deposit box instead of a bureau," the guest chuckled.

 

Vintage baseball items are not uncommon on “Antiques Roadshow” but few can be considered special. One such item was a signed Joe Di Maggio bat. According to the guest, who had met the legendary ball player, it was his “bread and butter bat.” He had bought the bat in an auction back in the day for $147.

“Well, you got my bread-and-butter bat. I get a shipment and I go through the bats and pick the one that feels good. I dip it in olive oil, and I sprinkle rosin on it, and then I put it under a flame. When it sets, I sand it smooth," the MLB legend once told the guest as per Yahoo. DiMaggio, who played 13 seasons with the New York Yankees, is considered one of the greatest hitters of all time, with an incredible 56-game hitting streak, a record that stands to this day.

 

According to antique expert Grant Zahajko, that particular bat in today’s market could fetch something in the $80,000 to $100,000 range. “Awesome. That’s great to hear,” the guest said upon learning about the valuation of the legendary bat.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' seller stunned after expert tells her value of baseball cards hidden in a cigar box
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller stunned after expert tells her value of baseball cards hidden in a cigar box
Baseball cards are highly sought after especially if they are vintage, which is what these were.
4 hours ago
McDonald's customer became sick after eating a Big Mac. Then, she noticed something strange inside.
MCDONALD'S
McDonald's customer became sick after eating a Big Mac. Then, she noticed something strange inside.
While some viewers on TikTok advised the woman to sue the fast food chain, others were divided.
5 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins $25,000 in seconds as he spun the wheel to perfection — twice
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins $25,000 in seconds as he spun the wheel to perfection — twice
The big wheel requires some skill and strength while a lot of it is about luck in the end.
6 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert tells him value of his iconic guitar from the '50s
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert tells him value of his iconic guitar from the '50s
Classic musical instruments might be out of circulation but they could still fetch a high price.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey says he'll slap 'Family Feud' contestant if he gives the wrong answer. It went as expected.
NEWS
Steve Harvey says he'll slap 'Family Feud' contestant if he gives the wrong answer. It went as expected.
He even walked up to the contestant and made a gesture to slap them after an incorrect answer.
1 day ago
'Price Is Right' contestant loses $8,000 and car — then struggles to find the exit in awkward TV moment
NEWS
'Price Is Right' contestant loses $8,000 and car — then struggles to find the exit in awkward TV moment
She stood there at the back as host Drew Carey continued on like nothing was going wrong.
1 day ago
Powerball winner who won $768 million prize was a guy with less than $1,000 in his bank account
NEWS
Powerball winner who won $768 million prize was a guy with less than $1,000 in his bank account
Franco was feeling so lucky while buying those tickets, that he even thought of winking at a camera.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost in tears after expert reveals the staggering value of broken plates
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost in tears after expert reveals the staggering value of broken plates
Broken items are not known for fetching a lot of value but this artifact was different.
2 days ago
DoorDash driver gets order for one sauce packet from Taco Bell — now he's warning others to 'be careful'
NEWS
DoorDash driver gets order for one sauce packet from Taco Bell — now he's warning others to 'be careful'
Scammers have been getting more innovative each passing day and the public needs to be more careful
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans claim Pat Sajak was quite 'anti-social' and 'snarky' to the contestants
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans claim Pat Sajak was quite 'anti-social' and 'snarky' to the contestants
After his departure, Pat Sajak's time has been subjected to scrutiny while the spotlight is on Seacrest.
2 days ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' player tases his teammate for terrible answer and it's not even surprising
NEWS
'Celebrity Family Feud' player tases his teammate for terrible answer and it's not even surprising
The 'Jackass' forever star Johny Knoxville came up with a unique idea to maximize performance.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey mocks a product's price on the show — and it doesn't go down well
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey mocks a product's price on the show — and it doesn't go down well
"I see what you're doing" the host said after the players lost two Plinko chips in a row.
3 days ago
Chewy customer reveals one feature that could save your pet's life: "It gave me peace of mind..."
NEWS
Chewy customer reveals one feature that could save your pet's life: "It gave me peace of mind..."
It's natural for one to panic if their furry friend suddenly starts acting funny or falls sick.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant nails every top answer on the board. Then, it was her mom's turn.
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant nails every top answer on the board. Then, it was her mom's turn.
The video was about Courtney's game but viewers couldn't help but notice what her mom did.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller says 'hallelujah' after she's told the value of her forgotten brooches
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller says 'hallelujah' after she's told the value of her forgotten brooches
She got the rare brooches for free from none other than the maker himself in the late 1930s.
3 days ago
Principal on Wheel of Fortune 'howls' after $86,000 win — now wants to give it back to his school
NEWS
Principal on Wheel of Fortune 'howls' after $86,000 win — now wants to give it back to his school
Throughout the episode, Sawyer sent a shout-out to Korte Elementary through the school’s signature “howl."
3 days ago
Colorado mom loses $5,000 after romantic talks with 'Keanu Reeves': "I was convinced..."
NEWS
Colorado mom loses $5,000 after romantic talks with 'Keanu Reeves': "I was convinced..."
She's married with two kids, but she's been chatting about everything with this person, from morning meals to steamy shower scenes.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says "y'all are going to hell" after hearing a wild answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says "y'all are going to hell" after hearing a wild answer
When a survey question had a religious twist, Harvey got upset over an X rated answer.
4 days ago
Drew Carey calls 'Price is Right' contestant the 'luckiest' ever after she won a car in surreal TV moment
NEWS
Drew Carey calls 'Price is Right' contestant the 'luckiest' ever after she won a car in surreal TV moment
It didn't seem like she was going to win big at one point but the show is just too unpredictable.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends up with $68,000 — all because the rival made the 'worst' mistake
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends up with $68,000 — all because the rival made the 'worst' mistake
The audience could not believe the blunder that the woman had just committed, losing a chunk of cash.
4 days ago