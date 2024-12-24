ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
Woman issues a chilling warning after Uber ride ended up in an ER visit: "Ladies, be careful..."

The year may be 2024 but women's basic safety still seems to be too much of a challenge for society.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Image showing Kristina Santa and her warning about Uber (Image Source: TikTok |Kristina.santa)
Ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Lyft have become an essential mode of public transport in cities across the globe. Most people who hire these cabs are looking forward to safety as one of the features of their experience. But it wasn't the case for a TikTok user going by the name of Kristina Santa (@kristina.santa), who recently uploaded a video on the platform about a terrifying experience her friend had in an Uber. Things got so bad that she had to be rushed to the ER for treatment.

“Ladies be so careful when using rideshare apps. Some drivers are using a fast-acting sedative. They can put it on the door handle or in the back seat,” a part of the overlay text of the video read. She even suggested that the sedative could have been coming out of the air ducts. It seems to be a developing crime scene as Daily Dot reported that there have been several police cars in the area since.

@kristina.santa ♬ original sound - Kristina Santa

 

Santa’s friend shared her experience in an earlier video. She explained how her arm started feeling numb a few moments after she got inside the cab. As she got her arm close to her face to get a better look, things started going seriously wrong. “I was wearing a jacket and so I pull my arm up and my hand went to my face and the second my hand came to my face, this like crazy odor. And then I started passing out. I felt my whole body start to go numb,” she said.

@kristina.santa This could have been MUCH worse! Thank God the door was open, she was aware, and she had her location shared! After she was safe, while talking with the EMTs, we found out this has happened a few other times in Miami, specifically to women in Ubers. We have to go today to get her hoodie tested by police, and see if we can figure out what substance caused her to nearly pass out. Share this with other women, so we can be more aware in situations like this.@Peyton Terris #miami #uber #situationalawareness ♬ original sound - Kristina Santa

 

Several women have shared harrowing experiences in such cabs on TikTok. “Dancing away all my feelings after finding out an Uber driver drugged me via water and assaulted me,” one user had written as the overlay text for her video. Another user claimed that a driver once tried to make her smell some perfume.

@guoforit

Honestly I’m so blessed I’m just focusing on the happy things in life and will continue to spread love 🥰

♬ The Nights - Avicii

 

Thankfully, Santa's friend had the presence of mind to get out of the vehicle before it was too late. Things could have turned out to be much worse otherwise. This raises an alarm about the safety of women even in 2024. Hailing a cab from an app and expecting it to be a safe journey is as natural as it gets. Santa’s video garnered more than a million views on TikTok and people were understandably enraged.

@aillatrips_ O UBER TENTOU ME DROGAR EM LAS VEGAS #lasvegas #trafico #humantraffickin #foryou #uber ♬ Inspirational - neozilla

 

“Uber is probably still ‘investigating’ happy you followed your instincts & you’re safe,” one user commented under Santa's most recent video. “Can we just live OH MY GOODNESS,” quipped another. “This is why anytime I uber I screenshot the license plate, car model, and the drivers info to my family. I also have my location shared anytime I uber,” a third user said. Safety concerns with Uber drivers among women are not a thing of the past (which is shocking in 2024) and neither are such instances few and far between.

The worst part is that it doesn’t just stop there. A previous report by 10 Tampa Bay said that a cab driver had drugged one of his passengers and proceeded to rob their house.

For more such content follow Kristina Santa (@kristina.santa) on TikTok.

PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
