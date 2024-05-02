Delivery Driver Shares His Frustration With Randomly Numbered Apartments in Viral Video

He started the video by showing the apartment number series and angrily said, "Who did y'all math?"

E-commerce platforms, backed by logistics from delivery service providers, have increased convenience where people can shop from home and also return products in a seamless manner. But things aren't that smooth for delivery drivers, who have been going viral on TikTok with exasperated videos about the challenges that they face on the job. One user @tommydangerfield_ posted a video that now has one million views, to share the struggle of locating the correct apartment number in Texas. He started the video by showing the apartment number series before expressing his displeasure at it. Usually, buildings and apartments have a set pattern to their numbers, like going up in order or some other sequence. But in Texas, all the digits are just randomly mixed up, confusing the delivery guys as well as visitors and guests.

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@tommydangerfield_

Tommy Dangerfield is seen baffled as he records the video with an overlay text, "Delivering to apartments in Houston." He shows that he found apartment 1903 and just next to it, there are apartments 1906, 1916, and then 1913 which doesn't make any sense. He ends the video expressing his frustration, saying, "Like I hate y'all apartment. Do y'all know as a delivery man we be looking for y'all apartment but the goddamn numbers don't (match)." Viewers in the comment section agreed with him and shared their experiences on how they were not able to find their relative's houses because of these absurd numeric patterns. Some other DoorDash delivery executives expressed their irritation at how challenging it is to deliver orders in such buildings with this senseless numbering at apartments.

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@tommydangerfield_

@ShawnJay commented, "Bruh, imagine you signed the lease and looking for your apt. like this. I had to ask my neighbor where I live." @KarmaMomma commented, "As a DoorDasher in Dallas, I feel your pain! I just want to leave their food at the bottom of the stairs and tell them to go find it." @Megan added, "Omg, I just had an experience like this. By the 3rd set of flights of stairs, I had to get my inhaler. I was dying." @Kia Beasley remarked, "Texas is on another level with that kind of stuff. I hated dealing with this in Austin and San Antonio. They all do it."

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@tommydangerfield_

@Chandra M commented, "As a former Amazon independent contractor driver, I understand your pain." @Joni said, "Then having to go up flights of stairs and the apartment you’re looking for still ain’t there. Now that would set me off! It’s too hot for all that confusion." @Erica Mays highlighted, "It’s like this in Alabama too. I visited my sister a month ago and it took me 20 mins to find her unit!" @Nurse_2_Trucker_NC commented, "I lived in a complex for 11 years and I never did understand the numbers. Three floors and there was no rhyme or reason."

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@tommydangerfield_

Tommy generally shares videos about the hurdles he faces at his job with several customers. But this video went viral as many of his peers and people who've been to Texas related to what he was saying.

