Costco shopper spots an unusual problem with the milk jugs at the store: "How am I supposed to..."

The man got support from some, but many users also called his video a gimmick.

As trusted retail giants, Walmart and Costco are constantly being subjected to customer scrutiny and criticism in the age of social media. People who pay for memberships to benefit from deals and return policies at Costco also make sure they demand accountability publicly. Recently, a regular customer at one of many Costco outlets expressed his concern about bizarre hexagonal-shaped milk jugs at the store. According to Daily Dot, Avery, also known as @someguynameavery on TikTok, posted a candid review criticizing the design of the milk containers. “Costco, come here for a second,” he said. He then added, “Let me talk to you about something,” before showcasing one of the milk jugs on camera and said, “This, this is trash and you know it. Literally the worst design container in the freaking world."

He turned the camera towards the bulk of cans and complained, “How am I supposed to pour this?" "Have you ever tried to actually pour one of these?” he added in an agitated tone. Avery gave a firm warning to the retail company to address the issue as the brief video came to an end. “Fix it!” he said with exasperation. Avery returned with a second scathing message after receiving backlash for his earlier video. During his tirade, he stated that Costco was already aware of the flawed design and had pledged to fix it. Avery also shared screenshots of an article backing his claims. "Let's talk about the seal. This seal requires a butterknife and a flame thrower just to open this bottle," he pointed out. Avery alleged in the end that TikTok had prevented him from leaving comments.

The videos garnered mixed reactions, some believed that he was voicing a genuine concern, while other TikTok users thought it was a publicity gimmick. "I agree. We don't buy milk at Costco for that reason only," @tamathys wrote. "Notice how well and compactly they stack? fuller trucks = lower prices," @thriftstorehacker reasoned. "Stop it!! You’re going to end up getting your milk in a bag. Like the rotisserie chicken," @tool25108 joked. "I thought it was just me! that container is poorly designed!" @tallblackbaldguy agreed. Most of the comments emphasized that the milk jugs were designed to be more portable and readily fit in the refrigerator.

I love Costco, but the milk jugs - complete garbage — J Magrath (@jmacle) May 4, 2024

According to The New York Times, customers and small business owners have been complaining about the bizarre design since 2008. Heather Mayo, vice-president for merchandizing at Walmart, stated that it was difficult to convince people. “When we brought in the new milk, we were asking for feedback,” she said. “And they’re saying, ‘Why’s it in a square jug? Why’s it different? I want the same milk. What happened to my old milk?' Retail outlets even set up stalls to educate the masses, 'Just tilt it slowly and pour slowly,'" Mary Tilton stated as she demonstrated to the patrons at the Sam's Club in North Canton how to pour milk from the newly designed jugs.

As per The Sun, Craig Jelinek, Costco's CEO, guaranteed that the problem would be fixed and that the milk jugs would be more user-friendly. His statement said, "Is Costco ever going to get its milk jugs designed so that they don't dribble down the side of the jug when you pour? I have been complaining about this for 10 years and it is a daily irritant. All other products are so consumer driven."

