ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Costco shopper spots an unusual problem with the milk jugs at the store: "How am I supposed to..."

The man got support from some, but many users also called his video a gimmick.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Avery in screenshots from his TikTok video (Cover Image Source: TikTok| @someguynameavery)
Avery in screenshots from his TikTok video (Cover Image Source: TikTok| @someguynameavery)

As trusted retail giants, Walmart and Costco are constantly being subjected to customer scrutiny and criticism in the age of social media. People who pay for memberships to benefit from deals and return policies at Costco also make sure they demand accountability publicly. Recently, a regular customer at one of many Costco outlets expressed his concern about bizarre hexagonal-shaped milk jugs at the store. According to Daily Dot, Avery, also known as @someguynameavery on TikTok, posted a candid review criticizing the design of the milk containers. “Costco, come here for a second,” he said. He then added, “Let me talk to you about something,” before showcasing one of the milk jugs on camera and said, “This, this is trash and you know it. Literally the worst design container in the freaking world."

@someguynameavery Costco… let’s have a talk about the milk. #Costco #costcomilk #fixit #iykyk ♬ original sound - Some Guy Avery

 

He turned the camera towards the bulk of cans and complained, “How am I supposed to pour this?" "Have you ever tried to actually pour one of these?” he added in an agitated tone. Avery gave a firm warning to the retail company to address the issue as the brief video came to an end. “Fix it!” he said with exasperation. Avery returned with a second scathing message after receiving backlash for his earlier video. During his tirade, he stated that Costco was already aware of the flawed design and had pledged to fix it. Avery also shared screenshots of an article backing his claims. "Let's talk about the seal. This seal requires a butterknife and a flame thrower just to open this bottle," he pointed out. Avery alleged in the end that TikTok had prevented him from leaving comments.

@someguynameavery Replying to @tamathy To all y’all calling me out 👏 my 👏 name 👏 #costco #costcomilk #fixit ♬ original sound - Some Guy Avery

 

The videos garnered mixed reactions, some believed that he was voicing a genuine concern, while other TikTok users thought it was a publicity gimmick. "I agree. We don't buy milk at Costco for that reason only," @tamathys wrote. "Notice how well and compactly they stack? fuller trucks = lower prices," @thriftstorehacker reasoned. "Stop it!! You’re going to end up getting your milk in a bag. Like the rotisserie chicken," @tool25108 joked. "I thought it was just me! that container is poorly designed!" @tallblackbaldguy agreed. Most of the comments emphasized that the milk jugs were designed to be more portable and readily fit in the refrigerator. 

 

According to The New York Times, customers and small business owners have been complaining about the bizarre design since 2008. Heather Mayo, vice-president for merchandizing at Walmart, stated that it was difficult to convince people. “When we brought in the new milk, we were asking for feedback,” she said. “And they’re saying, ‘Why’s it in a square jug? Why’s it different? I want the same milk. What happened to my old milk?' Retail outlets even set up stalls to educate the masses, 'Just tilt it slowly and pour slowly,'" Mary Tilton stated as she demonstrated to the patrons at the Sam's Club in North Canton how to pour milk from the newly designed jugs.

 

As per The Sun, Craig Jelinek, Costco's CEO, guaranteed that the problem would be fixed and that the milk jugs would be more user-friendly. His statement said, "Is Costco ever going to get its milk jugs designed so that they don't dribble down the side of the jug when you pour? I have been complaining about this for 10 years and it is a daily irritant. All other products are so consumer driven."

For more such content and updates follow @someguynameavery on TikTok.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' founders were called 'greedy' on the show — then they got a 6-figure deal from four judges
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founders were called 'greedy' on the show — then they got a 6-figure deal from four judges
It's not every day that a business finds four big investors from "Shark Tank" on its side.
5 hours ago
Costco shopper spots an unusual problem with the milk jugs at the store: "How am I supposed to..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper spots an unusual problem with the milk jugs at the store: "How am I supposed to..."
The man got support from some, but many users also called his video a gimmick.
6 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest just brought an iPhone to the show — yes, we are all feeling really old
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest just brought an iPhone to the show — yes, we are all feeling really old
The expert told the guest that it couldn't be considered an antique but instead, it was a collectible for the future.
9 hours ago
Drew Carey forgets his glasses and all 'Price is Right' fans had the same thing to say: "He looks..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey forgets his glasses and all 'Price is Right' fans had the same thing to say: "He looks..."
The host usually has the same look for every episode of the show so this new look excited many.
10 hours ago
Walmart customer takes a closer look at Great Value oatmeal and spots one major issue: "You're not..."
WALMART
Walmart customer takes a closer look at Great Value oatmeal and spots one major issue: "You're not..."
False advertisement is a serious crime and this consumer was smart enough to check the ingredients.
11 hours ago
Steve Harvey almost lost his balance after hearing the wildest 'Family Feud' answers in one round
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey almost lost his balance after hearing the wildest 'Family Feud' answers in one round
Usually, it's one or two contestants with shocking answers during a round but this one was wild.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the one simple thing that cost him two marriages
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the one simple thing that cost him two marriages
The host took the opportunity to laugh at himself after one of the answers on the board was too relatable.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls while spinning the wheel — later returns to the show on crutches
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant falls while spinning the wheel — later returns to the show on crutches
Mishaps can happen on any gameshow but this contestant was resilient enough to finish the game.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player takes too long to make her decision — so Drew Carey had to give her a final push
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player takes too long to make her decision — so Drew Carey had to give her a final push
It's not easy making a quick decision with cameras on you and some big money prizes at stake.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her 1895 biscuit jar
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her 1895 biscuit jar
A biscuit jar might not sound like an ancient artifact, but the beauty of this one was not ordinary.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player mistook Drew Carey for Steve Harvey and the host's response was just pure gold
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player mistook Drew Carey for Steve Harvey and the host's response was just pure gold
The host wasn't offended at all and said that they were really good friends.
2 days ago
Vanna White reveals the number of dresses she has worn on 'Wheel of Fortune' — and we are gasping
ECONOMY & WORK
Vanna White reveals the number of dresses she has worn on 'Wheel of Fortune' — and we are gasping
The veteran co-host has been a part of the show since 1982 and stood out for her fashion sense.
2 days ago
Drew Carey's lookalike showed up on 'Price is Right' and fans said the same thing: "He looks like..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey's lookalike showed up on 'Price is Right' and fans said the same thing: "He looks like..."
Carey was pleasantly surprised by the contestant who looked exactly like him.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey warns 'Family Feud' contestant not to visit Atlanta after his controversial answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey warns 'Family Feud' contestant not to visit Atlanta after his controversial answer
Although the answer wasn't on the board, the host was quick to rebuke the family.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her wooden crate
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her wooden crate
The value of the guest's whole collection was more than 10 times what she had expected.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey mocks 'Family Feud' contestant over her 'boss' answer — but it didn't end well for him
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey mocks 'Family Feud' contestant over her 'boss' answer — but it didn't end well for him
Even a game show host as veteran as Steve Harvey can be proven wrong on his own show.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drop his cards after grandma came up with the wildest answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drop his cards after grandma came up with the wildest answer
This wasn't the first time that Harvey was caught off guard by a contestant's answer.
3 days ago
Drew Carey almost cost a player on 'Price is Right' — then he changed the show rules to help her out
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey almost cost a player on 'Price is Right' — then he changed the show rules to help her out
The host made a couple of mistakes which could have cost the contestant a shot at winning.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' fans, Steve Harvey, and contestants all agree this one survey answer didn't make sense
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' fans, Steve Harvey, and contestants all agree this one survey answer didn't make sense
Even the correct answer might not be something the contestants on the game show agree with.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' model was in disbelief after she gives away a Disneyland trip to player by mistake
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model was in disbelief after she gives away a Disneyland trip to player by mistake
Amber Lancaster is usually very good at her job but this was one of those rare mishaps.
4 days ago