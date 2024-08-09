Couple made waitress play Russian roulette for tips and thought they were 'blessing' her—internet is fuming

They even captioned the video, "Blessed a nice lady today."

A viral clip on TikTok sparked a massive debate on the treatment of service staff at restaurants. While tipping has gained a negative reputation, TikTok creators @katizahlee, who made a waitress play a game of Russian roulette for her tips, angered the internet. Some users calling them aggressive and ill-mannered.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @katizahlee

In the video, which has over 2.6 million views, the creators could be seen sitting at a restaurant with their waitress alongside the table. The server was made to turn around by the creators as they gave out instructions for their little game.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @katizahlee

They told the server to turn around and pick a dollar bill as her tip. Meanwhile, they laid around several bills on the table for the waitress to choose from. The bills ranged in value with $5, $10 and $50.

The creator holding the camera could be heard shouting at the server to "step up" so that she could reach the money. The other creator could be seen holding the server's hand to guide her where the money was.

She picked up the $50 dollar bill while still facing away. When she turned around and looked at it, she said: “Really, are you serious?”

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @katizahlee

The waitress proved herself to be incredibly nice as despite going through the whole thing, she thanked them for the gratuity.

While it seemed like the waitress was expecting to get more, the customer quickly put her down by saying "You can keep that and keep the change that's from there (the bill)," she said and added, "We're gonna bless you today."

The waitress once again thanked them and said, "I love you guys," and wished them a happy International Women's Day.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @katizahlee

To this, the creator said, "You're welcome, bye." Given her reaction, the couple naturally thought that they just did a good thing. They even captioned the video, "Blessed a nice lady today."

However, viewers of their little game did not seem to agree with the creators at all. "Y’all treatin' her like she some kind of show animal. Y’all should be embarrassed. She’s trying to do her job," wrote one user, @mrs.mcc71515.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @mollyjooo0

Several others felt that the creator's game was unnecessary and rude. "as a server, we work very hard, we shouldn't have to play games to get a tip. No thanks!!" wrote user @jennylbailey. "STEP UHP! 📢 this was the worst way to do something kind," mocked another user @imnotshowinglove.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @melaninnmade

Even fellow servers said they hoped it didn't become a regular or popular thing to do. "Please do not make this a regular thing lmao we have so many other tables to check on," commented user @jonyytsunami.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @fishingwithvic

Some also argued that people should not try to do good deeds only to show off. "You know you not supposed to record when you bless somebody, the main person who needs to see it see it," suggested user @_terricarena.

For more updates, vlogs, and similar content, follow @katizahlee on TikTok.