Gen Z Job Applicant Gets Rejected for Refusing to Perform Assessment Task; Wins Online Support

The recruiter wasn't happy with the young candidate's response to the task, but Twitter backed it.

In a job market that is becoming increasingly competitive, skill assessment tests have become a standard practice while hiring for employers, since they are used for determining the worth and skill level of a worker in the final round of the recruitment process. But it has become additional work for job seekers, and in a viral incident, a gen z applicant refused to put up with the demand for a skill assessment test, even if it meant losing an opportunity. While the recruiter was firm about the hiring process, Twitter did not agree with their policy.

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Van Tay Media

The debate

A recruiter who goes by the name @m.stanefield on Twitter, shared a story of a candidate who was rejected after an interaction between the candidate and them regarding an assessment task.

In the interaction, the recruiter shared a modeling test with the applicant but the gen z applicant said that it seemed like a lot of work. The applicant added that not knowing where they stand in the hiring process, they aren’t comfortable spending 90 minutes on Excel. This was enough for the recruiter to reject the candidate.

Me: really enjoyed the call. Please see attached financial modeling test



Gen Z applicant: this looks like a lot of work. Without knowing where I stand in the process, I’m not comfortable spending 90 minutes in Excel



Me:…well…I can tell you where you stand now — m. stanfield (@mu2myoc) April 23, 2024

But the post upset a lot of people on Twitter who stood with the applicant. One of the users (@CECL_Allowance) shared that once they got a 4-hour modeling test which was loved by the recruiters. However, the next day the company laid off 30% of their workforce indicating that they didn’t get the job. Thus, the user thought that @mr.stanfield’s actions could seem suspicious. The recruiter defended their stand and wrote, if the candidate couldn’t complete the task in 90 mins then they weren’t right for the job.

I once had a place give me a four hour data analysis and modelling test packet. Told me they loved the work, and then the next day laid off 30% of staff. I get why people can be suspicious. 90 mins (if true) seems reasonable — Conservative Credit Underwriting Culture (@CECL_Allowance) April 23, 2024

It’s

- build a DCF

- tell me if you like/dislike the investment



If an analyst can’t hammer that out in 90 min, they’re not the right person — m. stanfield (@mu2myoc) April 23, 2024

Another user made a valid point that the applicant was right for refusing to take the test. The user (@Adam_Is_Pneuma) said since the applicant didn’t know how many other applicants were considered, it was justified for them to ask questions before investing time. Furthermore, the candidate could be appearing for other interviews as well.

Applicant is right. Unless you offered to compensate for that 90 minutes. He has no idea how many applicants remain in the process. He probably has interviews with other businesses. Effort vs reward definitely not there for this. Good for him. — Adam (@Adam_Is_Pneuma) April 23, 2024

However, In another follow-up tweet, the recruiter claimed that they would have “gladly paid” and “probably hired” the applicant if they went through the task.

A response I would have actually enjoyed would have been. “I’m good at this and do t work for free. Give me $1,000 and I’ll break this deal down in amazing detail”



Would have gladly paid and probably hired — m. stanfield (@mu2myoc) April 23, 2024

Another user named @nathandrake, who had a similar experience, also defended the applicant and claimed that they once did free work for a company that later ghosted them. Thus, the user said they think the applicant’s stance was right as the company which did not like them prioritizing their time will not like them working there either.

I don’t mind doing work for free to show what I can do. But last time I did this, the company ghosted me after I spent a weekend on a take home. So I don’t mind this stance. If you don’t like me protecting my time now, you’re not going to like me working for you anyways. — Nathan Drake (@nathandrake) April 23, 2024

Meanwhile, some users also shared advice for the recruiter to conduct the process in a better way. One fellow recruiter, @zachware shared another process that could be used to fairly evaluate candidates. The user said that the candidate could have been put on a limited contract with a real problem to solve. It could be for a few days or a few weeks tying the task to a salary target.

put them on a limited contract with a real

problem to solve. few days to a few weeks (whatever they can spare) at whatever rate (hourly, daily, weekly) equivocates to the salary target.



led to the best analyst hire i’ve ever made. stole the tryout process from @automattic — Zach Ware (@zachware) April 23, 2024

They said that they stole the process from another company called Autimattic and with it they made the best analyst hire ever.

For further updates on the debate, follow @m.stanefield on Twitter.