Customer shares how DoorDasher took revenge after finding out there was no tip

Tipping has become a sensitive subject, especially on delivery apps like DoorDash. While most of us hate tipping prompts on a screen, it seems like there is no getting away from it. TikTok creator Kaitlyn (@whotfiskaitlynn) has warned her followers to always tip, after suffering for not tipping her DoorDasher.

In the video, which has now crossed 820,000 views, Kaitlyn is seen walking in a park-like area with her takeout order. In the overlay text of her video, the creator wrote that the DoorDasher had literally left her order in the sun since she didn't tip.

She wrote that her order was left in a corner and it took her over 20 minutes to find the package. She added that she ordered raw salmon which was cooked by the time she found it. In the caption, Kaitlyn clarified that she is a regular tipper and this was the first that she missed a tip.

Several viewers in the comments suggested that Kaitlyn should file a complaint. "Girl I would just file a complaint with DoorDash and get your money back!" wrote user @baby_ellieo.o.

However, this was countered by another user who suggested that filing a complaint wouldn't help much. "I told my doordash that my food didn’t arrive and they only refunded me 6$ (my food was 30$)," shared user @zeus_davis.

Meanwhile, a few DoorDashers confirmed they treat non-tippers poorly. "Yeah tbh sometimes when I’m bored I’ll take no tipper orders and drop them in places that make it where DoorDash won’t get mad at me but they have to walk far," wrote user @jasongillock.

However, there was one @lust.and.moonlight, who suggested otherwise by saying, "I'm a dasher and when I can't find the house (GPS sucks sometimes) I always call the customer and ask for help. I wanna make sure you get your food."

There were many who rightfully suggested that tipping was almost necessary for getting good service. "A higher tip will get you a higher-rated dasher so you get better service and food faster," suggested user @audrey_justice.

DoorDash officially issued a warning to customers last year, which was deleted later. In fact, the platform went on to make changes in its app to encourage people to tip more. As per The Verge, DoorDash added a pop-up in its app that warned customers that orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered.

As per a tweet on X, the prompt read, "Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered — are you sure you want to continue?" The prompt further explained that Dashers had the option to pick and choose which orders they wanted to deliver, thus, orders with no tips may take longer to be accepted which may cause a delay in delivery.

DoorDash received massive backlash for the move and it removed the prompt shortly, after as per ABC News.

Therefore, Kaitlyn's video does come as a warning for those tempted to skip the tips while ordering food.

