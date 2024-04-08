Does After-Hours Communication by Employers Bother You? A New Legislation is About to Change That

Having a healthy work-life balance has emerged as a priority for young employees joining the workforce in the aftermath of lockdowns and remote work. Tech has enabled people to communicate and collaborate with colleagues to get work done from home, but at the same time it also means that people are taking working hours. In a bold move aimed at preserving the boundary between work and personal life, a California lawmaker has proposed a groundbreaking bill that could outlaw after-hours communications from employers, with exceptions for emergencies and discussions about work schedules, per The Washington Post. The proposed legislation, introduced by Matt Haney, a Democratic State assembly member representing San Francisco, seeks to grant workers the right to disconnect from job-related electronic communication outside of their designated work hours. Employers who fail to comply could face fines of up to $100 for each violation.

Haney emphasized that the target isn't bosses themselves, but rather the pervasive influence of technology. "Everybody has a smartphone, so they're available 24/7, and that has led a lot of people to feel they can never turn off. Our laws are not updated to reflect that reality," he stated. The genesis of this bill aligns with the evolving dynamics of workplace culture, profoundly influenced by the seismic shift caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite this merger, the expectation for constant connectivity persists, placing immense pressure on employees to be perpetually available. A 2023 survey conducted by the Pew Research Center revealed that over 50% of the workforce regularly engages with work-related messages outside of traditional working hours.

Despite all that, this proposed legislation faces significant legislative hurdles before it can become law, with a potential timeline for enactment by September. Opposition to the bill is fierce, particularly from employer groups and the California Chamber of Commerce, who argue that such sweeping measures could impede workplace flexibility. Critics contend that banning after-hours communications could hinder productivity and stifle innovation by constraining employers' ability to adapt to the demands of a rapidly evolving economy. They also added that businesses should have the autonomy to establish communication policies tailored to their specific needs and industries.

While advocates of after-hours communications call it essential for safeguarding employees' health and promoting work-life balance, opponents raise concerns about potential unintended consequences and infringement on employers' rights.

This move mirrors a similar initiative in Kenya where the Employment (Amendment) Bill 2022 is currently under consideration in the Senate. If passed, the bill would grant Kenyan workers the right to disconnect from electronic communications, such as emails and messages, from their workplaces outside of their normal working hours, including weekends and public holidays, as reported. In a pioneering move back in 2017, France became the first nation to enact the "right to disconnect" legislation, affording employees the liberty to disengage from work-related communication beyond their official working hours. This groundbreaking law mandates that companies with more than 50 employees must engage in negotiations to establish specific periods during which employees are not obligated to respond to work-related messages.

