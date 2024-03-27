Here's What Makes Naperville The Best US City To Live In For 2024

While people living in buzzing cities like New York and Los Angeles may say that they live in the best of the US, a new study from Niche has revealed that it is not the case. The “2024 Best Places to Live in America,” report which included 230 cities and over 18,000 places has ranked the old city of Naperville as the best place to live in for this year. Thus, for people looking to move, the report from the data-driven platform may prove to be useful.

Naperville tops three Niche 2024 Best Places categories: ✔️Best Cities to Live in America ✔️Best Cities to Raise a Family in America✔️Cities with the Best Public Schools in America. Read more: https://t.co/JEorIhx2GX pic.twitter.com/kbVfcUD7cm — NapervilleIL (@NapervilleIL) March 26, 2024

Also Read: Why This Former Investment Banker Left a $300K Salary to Become a YouTube Influencer

The city of Naperville in Illinois has been ranked as the #1 Best City to Live in America for the first time by Niche. The city has an extensive forest reserve network and parks, and it also performs well in several other factors.

The city has a long history which is reflected in the variety of architectural styles that define its cityscape. Since the city sits on the bank of the DuPage River, it provides its residents with a scenic riverfront and visitors. The city also offers multiple sports complexes, miles of hiking trails, and plenty of year-round outdoor recreation.

Downtown Naperville, IL on the riverwalk | Wikimedia Commons | Photo by David Jakes

Also Read: 28-Year-Old Who Left Insurance Job to Become an Actor Lives on $17,000 In NYC; He's 'Happier Now'

Naperville is just 35 miles west of Chicago, which provides residents access to the Windy City’s job market and economic opportunities. Thus, the median household income in Naperville is nearly twice the nation’s average, according to Niche.

On top of that, the city has an excellent public school system and family amenities. This, however, has driven housing prices higher. According to data from Zillow, the median home value in Naperville stood at $538,826, which is 10% higher than last year. Despite rising home prices, the weakest factor for the city was the weather, where it got a C+ rating.

Also Read: ‘Too Young for This': Mum’s Way of Teaching Kids Finance Gets the Internet Talking

The Woodlands in Texas, a community north of Houston was ranked second after Naperville. The city was also highlighted as one of the most affordable places to retire in the South with a median home value here is $303,002, which is below the national average, according to Zillow.

The third best city as per Niche was Cambridge, Massachusetts. The city was also ranked number one in the best spots for young professionals category. Cambridge is the home to Harvard University, a thriving technology industry, and a network of several other educational institutions. However, the downside of living in Cambridge is expensive housing, as per Niche.

This year, Cambridge, MA is our #1 Best City for Young Professionals in America! Check out the rest of the top ten here:https://t.co/olopPWTjhW — Niche (@NicheSocial) April 11, 2022

In terms of the best places to live, the Colonial Village in Arlington, Virginia bagged the top spot. As per Niche, the neighborhood performed well across several factors such as cost of living, diversity, housing, jobs, and the shortest commute (to Washington D.C).

Niche also ranks the best places and the best neighborhoods to live in for young professionals. In this category, New York City's Hell’s Kitchen bagged the top spot. The Manhattan neighborhood received high scores on diversity, and a sense of community and is well-reviewed for its family-friendly vibe.

Furthermore, as per Niche, the cheapest city to live in the U.S. was South Bend, Indiana, meanwhile, the cheapest ‘place’ to live in was the Texas Hill Country town of Heidelberg, which is a small enclave located just outside McAllen.

More from MARKETREALIST

Ghost Jobs Are Now More Prevalent Than Ever, Here's How To Spot Them

Report Reveals 90% of Tech Executives Want to Hire Freelancers; Here’s Why