‘Euphoria’ Star Nika King Speaks About Her Rent Struggles Amid the Season 3 Delay

Celebrities face existential crises even after delivering some big hits. Many actors and actresses are bravely confronting the challenges and yet, working to make people smile. A similar incident happened with Nika King, popular for her portrayals in "Euphoria," "65," "Possum Trot," "Blood Shed," "B-Girl," "NCIS," "Partners," and more. She was recently in the news for playing the character of Leslie Bernett, mother to Zendaya's character Rue. King, who has 42.2K followers, posted a small sequence from her stand-up video where she was seen telling people, “Don’t ask me (when Season 3 is coming out). I don’t f**king know. Don’t ask me, I don’t know.” She further shared that she has not been signed for anything after "Euphoria" season 2 and has not paid her rent for 6 months as she is facing a tough financial time. She says how people are constantly nagging her with things like, “People are like, ‘We need Season 3,’ and I’m like, 'B**ch, I need Season 3!'"

Snapshots from the video | TikTok | @iamnikaking

Also Read: Are AI Degree Programs Worth the Hype? Here's How to Decide

Later, in her video, she jokingly makes comments on Zendaya's promotion for "Dune-Part Two" in Paris by saying, "And Zendaya’s over in Paris at Fashion Week. I’m like, ‘B**ch, come home! I need you. Mama needs you." King shares her sad and unexpected experience of not booking any movies or television shows after being part of the Emmy-winning series, "Euphoria." “I thought my career was on the rise after 'Euphoria.' I thought I was good. It doesn’t work that way."

King then revealed calling Taraji P. Henson, saying, “I called Taraji, she was like, ‘B**ch, get used to it.'" She discussed how Henson thought of quitting her acting career because of the disparity and unfair behavior black women face in the industry. King had a deep connection with her role in "Euphoria" as it resonated with something same she suffered. Nika said, "For me, home was not a safe place" at a mental health and recovery event at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. She further discussed how she lived and grew up with her mother who struggled to live with drug abuse and said, "I was born to play this role."

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@iamnikaking https://www.tiktok.com/@iamnikaking/video/7342217956299918634

The users under the post were stunned to see Nika King sharing such incidents about her life. @🇵🇸 commented, "You are so talented. I hope you find more work." @austinnotthecity commented, "This whole video looks like it came out of 1993." @Alex commented, "Oof. Between the long breaks in 'Euphoria' and the strike…I feel you." @autiepie commented, "Ugh, and you deserve to be on every screen."

Also Read: Money Conversations Almost as Hard as Talking About Sex, Especially for Women: Survey

Screenshot of a comment under the video | TikTok | @iamnikaking

Many users believed that Nika King deserved an Emmy award for her performances on the big screen. @BISHOP MORTIMER commented, "You deserve an Emmy for your performance !!! Wishing you abundance, and may everything you do prosper." @Ashtyn L commented, "Still don’t understand why you weren’t nominated for an Emmy for that ep in S2. I hope many roles come your way. You deserve it. Miami love." @Trae Green wrote, "Good things are always gonna come!" @Stella commented, "I hope you find heaps and heaps of work."

Also Read: As Higher Education Gets Expensive US Colleges Witness Enrollment Decline

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@iamnikaking https://www.tiktok.com/@iamnikaking/video/7342217956299918634

Just because someone is portraying a happy role and earning money does not mean that he cannot suffer health or financial crises. Many celebrities have opened up about their conditions in podcasts and reached out to people for help. Asking for help is always an option.

You can follow Nika King (@iamnikaking) for more meaningful and hilarious content.

More from MARKETREALIST

Growing Disconnect Between Employers and Employees Over Compensation and Perks in America

Tesla Investor-Backed Startup Reports 2,850 Preorders For $300,000 Futuristic Flying Car