Emma Watson | Getty Images | Arturo Holmes

We often envision celebrities constantly splurging on expensive houses and vacations, however, many stars have realized that success has little to do with positive mental well-being. While celebs do love extravagant lives, there are many who have deliberately chosen to lead a simpler life and not splurge just because they can. Here's a look at personalities who still like to keep things simple.

Jennifer Lawrence | Getty Images | Jose Perez

Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence is one of the highest-paid actresses on the planet with a net worth of $160 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, but is known for refraining from splurging. She herself attests that not much has changed in her life since she continues to live the way she used to. Raised to respect money, she hasn't hired a personal assistant, and shops for herself.

Paul McCartney | Getty Images | Harry Durrant

One of the richest celebrities right now, McCartney is known for leading a very simple life despite becoming a billionaire. His daughter Stella McCartney, who has a brand of her own, once said that he was opposed to sending her to a private institution and sent her to a state school instead.

Kristen Bell | Getty Images | Elyse Jankowski

Known for playing Veronica Mars and earning a $40 million net worth, Kristen Bell is now married to Punk'd hunk Dax Shepard with whom she shares two kids. According to Bell, their wedding cost a mere $142 altogether. She once joked how she and her husband are "hillbillies at heart."

Keanu Reeves | Getty Images | Tim Mosenfelder

The man is known for being extremely kind and generous and therefore, it's not surprising that he loves giving back to those in need and prefers a simple life for himself. After the release of "The Matrix," Reeves gave away close to $80 million from his $114 million earnings to people in the special effects and makeup departments. He said, "I could live on what I have already made for the next few centuries," per Bright Side.

Mark Zuckerberg | Getty Images | Kevin Dietsch

The Meta founder is unsurprisingly one of the richest humans on the planet right now with a $120 billion net worth, but he still leads a pretty simple life. His wife belongs to a modest background and the two are often spotted doing the most regular things such as hanging out in a McDonald's instead of opulent eateries. He reportedly aims to donate 99% of his Facebook shares in the future.

Leonardo DiCaprio | Getty Images | Pascal Le Segretain

He is one of the leading philanthropists in Hollywood right now and is extremely committed to climate action. The Oscar-winning actor drives electric cars despite having a $300 million net worth and is more concerned about leaving his fortune for the people in need. His foundation has also raised close to $3 million for the World Wildlife Fund's tiger habitat. He once said, "Wealth and success don’t make you happy," and looks like he is trying to abide by his principles.

Elijah Woods | Getty Images | Axelle/Bauer

The "Lord of The Rings" star Elijah Woods rose to prominence at an early age, but never let fame and money spoil him, and has stayed away from extravagance. In an interview, he once mentioned humility as one of the most important things in life. As per Bright Side, Woods' most expensive purchase is the audio equipment for his home.

Robert Pattinson | Getty Images | Ray Tamarra

One of the highest-paid actors in 2010, Pattinson was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world. But despite earning quite a lot, he chooses to lead a simple life, stays humble, and is also one of the actors who take charity extremely seriously. After being a donor and supporter, he wants to join efforts to help children and young adults globally.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds | Getty Images | Emma McIntyre

The celebrated couple is a role model for today's generation as they choose to live in a small town in New York State, despite the resources to afford luxurious accommodation. Lively says that Reynolds loves being with the family and they live like a normal couple despite having a combined net worth of $180 million in 2023, as per South China Morning Post.

Shailene Woodley | Getty Images | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The actress and environment activist has co-founded a non-profit organization with her mother and works to educate young people to practice empathy, compassion, and responsibility. She likes to remain extremely grounded and connects with the ground and trees while breathing fresh air wherever she goes. She is known to live a very natural life and was also arrested for protesting against an oil pipeline in North Dakota. As of 2023, Woodley has a net worth of $12 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

