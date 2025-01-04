Steve Harvey accepting 'Family Feud' contestant's 'dark' answer still remains the show's weirdest moment

Some viewers claimed that controversies were deliberately being generated on the show.

Trigger Warning: Contains reference to suicide

Despite his charm and humor, Steve Harvey has been slammed by fans in the past for gaffes such as announcing the wrong contestant as Miss Universe. His time as the host on "Family Feud" has also generated some memeworthy content, but sometimes he goes viral for all the wrong reasons. Recently a clip from the show went viral again due to its shock factor. In the clip, after Harvey asked the contestants to 'name something a woman might drive a man to do,' things quickly took a very dark turn.

In the clip which appears to be from a 2017 episode, as per TV Insider, Harvey is seen standing at the podium with two contestants who are facing off to answer the survey question, “Name something a woman might drive a man to do.” The first contestant to hit the buzzer answers the question with, “Go shopping with her." Unfortunately, as Harvey turns to the board, the response doesn't come up in the top spots of the survey.

As Harvey turns to the woman contestant, she makes a shocking guess and answers “Kill himself" without thinking twice. The stunned host looks at the player with a look of pure astonishment on his face.

While the answer was a bit morbid, the audience found it rather funny as people clapped and laughed. Harvey also responded to the answer in his own style.

“It might not be up there but I damn sure thought of it a couple of times,” the host joked. “Yeah, [with] my ex-wife. Yes, sir," he went on to add. In hindsight, both the answer and Harvey's reaction to it are disturbing as they pertain to a sensitive subject.

Things got more shocking as Harvey revealed that the answer was a popular one in the survey as well and it featured on the number 3 spot on the board. Thus, the contestant walked away with a crucial 14 points, despite the 'dark' answer.

Is it Okay to Laugh?

Earlier in 2024, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to gather opinions on how the situation unfolded on the family show. While some found it to be disturbing many decided to have some fun. "That got real dark," @MonteGripto commented. "Average male thought process," @risottodechampi wrote.

However, there were viewers who found it funny and decided to take it even further. "I have never laughed this hard from a tweet ever thank you mather for my life," @iryelin added. Some even complained that over the years "Family Feud" has become controversial deliberately to gain traction and generate viral moments. "This show has no boundaries. They resort to “scandalous” answers to try and be edgy but it’s just gross," @heykvb claimed. "Why are the answers like that," @Lolirosex asked, expressing disappointment.

The viewers weren't wrong as "Family Feud" has featured increasingly controversial and lewd questions. Previously, several contestants have given obscene and lewd answers prompted by the survey questions on the show.

Nevertheless, it has helped the show generate some of the greatest moments and reactions from its iconic host.