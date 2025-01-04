ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Steve Harvey accepting 'Family Feud' contestant's 'dark' answer still remains the show's weirdest moment

Some viewers claimed that controversies were deliberately being generated on the show.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot from a YouTube video showing Steve Harvey's reaction (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot from a YouTube video showing Steve Harvey's reaction (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Trigger Warning: Contains reference to suicide

Despite his charm and humor, Steve Harvey has been slammed by fans in the past for gaffes such as announcing the wrong contestant as Miss Universe. His time as the host on "Family Feud" has also generated some memeworthy content, but sometimes he goes viral for all the wrong reasons. Recently a clip from the show went viral again due to its shock factor. In the clip, after Harvey asked the contestants to 'name something a woman might drive a man to do,' things quickly took a very dark turn. 

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the clip which appears to be from a 2017 episode, as per TV Insider, Harvey is seen standing at the podium with two contestants who are facing off to answer the survey question, “Name something a woman might drive a man to do.” The first contestant to hit the buzzer answers the question with, “Go shopping with her." Unfortunately, as Harvey turns to the board, the response doesn't come up in the top spots of the survey. 

As Harvey turns to the woman contestant, she makes a shocking guess and answers “Kill himself" without thinking twice. The stunned host looks at the player with a look of pure astonishment on his face.

Screenshot from the video showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/CBS/Family Feud/51LV3R)
Screenshot from the video showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/CBS/Family Feud/51LV3R)

While the answer was a bit morbid, the audience found it rather funny as people clapped and laughed. Harvey also responded to the answer in his own style.

“It might not be up there but I damn sure thought of it a couple of times,” the host joked. “Yeah, [with] my ex-wife. Yes, sir," he went on to add. In hindsight, both the answer and Harvey's reaction to it are disturbing as they pertain to a sensitive subject. 

Things got more shocking as Harvey revealed that the answer was a popular one in the survey as well and it featured on the number 3 spot on the board. Thus, the contestant walked away with a crucial 14 points, despite the 'dark' answer.

Is it Okay to Laugh?

Earlier in 2024, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to gather opinions on how the situation unfolded on the family show. While some found it to be disturbing many decided to have some fun. "That got real dark," @MonteGripto commented. "Average male thought process," @risottodechampi wrote

 

However, there were viewers who found it funny and decided to take it even further. "I have never laughed this hard from a tweet ever thank you mather for my life," @iryelin added. Some even complained that over the years "Family Feud" has become controversial deliberately to gain traction and generate viral moments. "This show has no boundaries. They resort to “scandalous” answers to try and be edgy but it’s just gross," @heykvb claimed. "Why are the answers like that," @Lolirosex asked, expressing disappointment.

 

The viewers weren't wrong as "Family Feud" has featured increasingly controversial and lewd questions. Previously, several contestants have given obscene and lewd answers prompted by the survey questions on the show.

 

Nevertheless, it has helped the show generate some of the greatest moments and reactions from its iconic host.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Pat Sajak shouted at 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'what kind of father are you?' in bizarre moment
NEWS
Pat Sajak shouted at 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'what kind of father are you?' in bizarre moment
The conversation remained light-hearted in the end and Sajak also appreciated the man.
2 hours ago
Steve Harvey accepting 'Family Feud' contestant's 'dark' answer still remains the show's weirdest moment
NEWS
Steve Harvey accepting 'Family Feud' contestant's 'dark' answer still remains the show's weirdest moment
Some viewers claimed that controversies were deliberately being generated on the show.
3 hours ago
Shopper issues warning about Amazon earrings that almost landed her in ER: "They are not..."
NEWS
Shopper issues warning about Amazon earrings that almost landed her in ER: "They are not..."
In the video, she talks about how the silicone earring backs are not meant to be worn long-term.
5 hours ago
Even 'Pawn Stars' cast members have to follow certain rules most fans would have never expected
NEWS
Even 'Pawn Stars' cast members have to follow certain rules most fans would have never expected
While it may seem organic, a lot of what viewers see on the screen is also scripted.
6 hours ago
Man finds $7.5 million inside a storage unit he bought for $500 — Then, the former owner returned
NEWS
Man finds $7.5 million inside a storage unit he bought for $500 — Then, the former owner returned
Even though the buyer wasn't able to keep all of it, he did walk away with a massive profit.
17 hours ago
TV icon Steve Harvey brings joy to struggling families by donating 7,000 turkeys on Thanksgiving
NEWS
TV icon Steve Harvey brings joy to struggling families by donating 7,000 turkeys on Thanksgiving
Harvey has also displayed his generous side on "Family Feud" by helping out a contestant with his own money.
1 day ago
'Price Is Right' viewers stunned as contestant nails the wheel spin to perfection in surreal TV moment
NEWS
'Price Is Right' viewers stunned as contestant nails the wheel spin to perfection in surreal TV moment
The contestant had a poor start, but soon things started turning around as he displayed some skill.
1 day ago
Army vet stunned as 'Antiques Roadshow' expert tells him value of his $120 Rolex from the '60s
NEWS
Army vet stunned as 'Antiques Roadshow' expert tells him value of his $120 Rolex from the '60s
Vintage Rolex watches have been known to be part of some of the most memorable moments on the show.
1 day ago
Costco shopper warns about Kirkland toilet paper causing health issues: "I just returned..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper warns about Kirkland toilet paper causing health issues: "I just returned..."
Before the toilet paper, Kirkland's coconut water has also been called out for contamination.
2 days ago
Waitress explains the hidden meaning behind diners leaving the bill 'face down': "Let's see if..."
NEWS
Waitress explains the hidden meaning behind diners leaving the bill 'face down': "Let's see if..."
The rising costs of living are making customers think twice before being generous with tips.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller's 'heart thumps' after expert tells him value of his $4.99 Goodwill item
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller's 'heart thumps' after expert tells him value of his $4.99 Goodwill item
This isn't the first time a vase from a thrift store turned out to be a precious artifact.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey helps grieving dad of quadruplets with a generous and unexpected gift
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey helps grieving dad of quadruplets with a generous and unexpected gift
The man, Carlos Morales lost his wife Erica just minutes before she delivered their quadruplets.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' viewers are calling out Ken Jennings for his 'inappropriate' joke that backfired
NEWS
'Jeopardy' viewers are calling out Ken Jennings for his 'inappropriate' joke that backfired
This isn't the first time that Jennings landed in a soup over inappropriate content on the show.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest reveals Vanna White’s hidden talent not many know about
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest reveals Vanna White’s hidden talent not many know about
Ryan Seacrest caught her off-guard backstage during a "Wheel of Fortune" recording.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' viewers convinced this contestant is a lookalike of a Hollywood star: "Why does he..."
NEWS
'Jeopardy' viewers convinced this contestant is a lookalike of a Hollywood star: "Why does he..."
Celebrity doppelgangers are always fun to see especially if they come out of nowhere on a game show.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' has a strict dress code for studio audience — and some of them are truly outrageous
NEWS
'Price is Right' has a strict dress code for studio audience — and some of them are truly outrageous
Apart from a dress code, there are rules related to previous appearances on TV.
3 days ago
This 47-letter puzzle on 'Wheel of Fortune' still stands out as an iconic TV moment 20 years later
NEWS
This 47-letter puzzle on 'Wheel of Fortune' still stands out as an iconic TV moment 20 years later
Recently, a discussion on Reddit sparked a debate about the most legendary puzzle and there was a 47-letter-long winner.
4 days ago
This 'Price is Right' contestant won a massive $1 million. And, she did that in just 8 seconds.
NEWS
This 'Price is Right' contestant won a massive $1 million. And, she did that in just 8 seconds.
She surprised herself as well as the audience by winning such a big amount so quickly.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans can’t believe how much this contestant looks like the host Ken Jennings
NEWS
'Jeopardy' fans can’t believe how much this contestant looks like the host Ken Jennings
Will Walllace became a four-time champion on Jeopardy! and earned a new title from the fans.
4 days ago
Antiques Roadshow expert gets emotional as he refuses to value a rare artifact with 'awful' past
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow expert gets emotional as he refuses to value a rare artifact with 'awful' past
The guest revealed that she didn't know about the trade mentioned on the disk when it was purchased.
4 days ago