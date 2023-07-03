This Fourth of July weekend, Americans are enjoying lower gas prices compared to last year. The American Automobile Association, AAA predicts that 43.2 million Americans will travel by car during this holiday weekend, which is a 2.4% increase from last year. Surprisingly, despite more people traveling, gasoline prices have gone down. The average price of regular gasoline is now $3.55 per gallon, a significant drop from last year's average of $4.87 per gallon, reports CNN.

Image Source: Pexels/Pixabay

Also Read: Plan Ahead as These Crucial Services Will Remain Closed on the Fourth of July

The drop in gas prices is quite remarkable. The US Energy Information Administration reported that during the week ending on June 26, the average price of gas was $3.57 per gallon. This is $1.30 less or a 27% decrease compared to the same period last year. According to John LaForge from the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, this is the second-largest year-over-year drop in gas prices leading up to the Fourth of July since they started keeping records 33 years ago. The only larger drop occurred during the Great Recession when gas prices went down by $1.45 per gallon, or 35%, between June 30, 2008, and June 29, 2009.

The decrease in gas prices is great news for American consumers. Patrick De Haan, an expert at GasBuddy, said, "Gasoline prices are an important economic indicator for many Americans." Compared to last year, the average driver is now spending $20 less per fill-up. However, it's important to note that even though prices have dropped from last year's highs, gas was even cheaper during the summers of 2021 and 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shutdowns.

Also Read: Jeff Bezos and Leonardo DiCaprio Invest $200 Million to Save the Amazon; Here’s How You Can Do Your Bit

Image Source: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

Also Read: McDonald's Starbucks, Wendy's, Target, And More: Here's What's Open on July 4th

Although gas prices have dropped across all 50 states in the past 12 months, some regions have experienced more significant declines than others. Indiana leads the pack with a staggering $1.58 decrease in average gas prices per gallon. Other states with substantial drops include Ohio ($1.48), California ($1.47), and Illinois ($1.47). In contrast, Washington state only saw a 50 cent per gallon decline, making it the state with the smallest decrease. Interestingly, Washington recently replaced California as the state with the highest gas prices in the United States.

While consumers may enjoy the current drop in gas prices, it is essential to understand the factors driving this decline. The decrease in oil prices, driven in part by concerns over potential economic recession due to Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, has played a significant role. Additionally, fears of disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine or Western sanctions against Russia have not significantly impacted Russia's oil exports. This has contributed to the stability of global oil prices. However, experts warn that the situation remains volatile, and any escalation in geopolitical tensions could potentially lead to an increase in oil prices.

Image Source: Pexels/Ekaterina Belinskaya

To mitigate the impact of high gas prices and cushion the blow from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration has released substantial quantities of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). This emergency measure has helped to stabilize gas prices. Currently, the Energy Department is in the process of replenishing the SPR, which is at its lowest level in 40 years. The administration has recently purchased an additional 3.2 million barrels of oil for the SPR, to be delivered in September at an average cost of $71.98 per barrel. This purchase is significantly lower than the average price of approximately $95 per barrel paid for SPR crude last year.

While the current decline in gas prices is beneficial for consumers, the future remains uncertain. Market analysts expect oil prices to remain stable in the short term as concerns about an impending recession and global supply considerations weigh on the market. However, many anticipate that the oil market will tighten next year, potentially leading to an increase in prices. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its impact on Russia's oil exports also pose a source of risk for gas prices, which could become more volatile if the situation escalates.

More from MARKETREALIST

Fans Can't Keep Calm As Nike Brings Back Kobe Bryant's Signature Shoe Line

Fourth of July: History of Independence Day Celebrations with Fireworks, and Some Safety Rules