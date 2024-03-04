Customer’s Shocking Video Questions Chase Bank’s Verification Policy

People's outrage against many banking norms is common these days. Banks allegedly charge high and unnecessary amounts for everything which in turn troubles the general public to a great extent. Recently a TikToker @dahliathedyna posted a video that had 64.8K likes as to why she has decided to discontinue banking with Chase Bank. She starts the video by revealing that Chase Bank had frozen all her money and following that she pulled all her money out from the account and would never be doing business with the bank. The reason behind the freezing of money lies in the verification policy of the bank.

In the video, @dahliathedyna mentions that she deposited a third-party check from one of her clients and the bank has a new rule to verify the person who signed the check. The main problem is until the bank calls and verifies that person's identity the accounts would be frozen, says the customer. She complains further that even if the client comes to the branch with a government ID for verification, the bank won't accept it but instead wants to verify over a call. Unfortunately, some clients don't always give a mobile number instead, they give landline numbers which are sometimes not available.

Following this, she went to the supervisor to ask for any other option apart from the phone verification to which he surprisingly refused and said it was the only option. It is pretty startling to see that a bank is not accepting government-authorized identities to verify the person, said she. The TikToker was not even aware that her account was frozen until she went to withdraw cash and was informed by the teller that her account was under freeze.

She then had to sit with the manager who called the client who gave her the funds and miraculously got verified. The problem was the bank would remove the account hold in another 48-72 hours. It's still vague how third-party checks are related to the freezing of accounts, said she. The TikToker says in the video that she has been banking with Chase Bank for the last 30 years and will not be continuing and has already withdrawn all her cash.

The users under the video were taken aback as many of them experienced the same thing with Wells Fargo and Chase Bank. @Mel commented, "Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America if u bank there don’t!". @jamessmith1180 commented, "Sounds like an invasion of privacy between customer and business". @Kelly Beal Kidd shared her opinions and commented, "No one in my whole family has a phone in their name, except me. I have 2 friends and family plans all in my name. That's insane".

Not just the customers but also those ex-bankers revealed the sad reality of banks charging high fees to their users for almost everything. @Rachel commented, "I work at a bank. We require IDs of both people for 3rd party checks before we will deposit or cash. These big banks are crazy". @user2544857504313 commented, "Had Wells F for years! Got tired of the ridiculous fees for everything. Left and moved to a credit union". @kat_Quat commented, "It's not just Chase, ALL of my small local banks are doing the same thing! They refused a check my husband signed over to me!".

The entire scenario of big banks demanding huge money and imposing unnecessary rules on the customer's money has got everybody thinking about where to keep their hard-earned savings. The incident has started an entirely new debate on the violation of information and trust by banking institutions.

