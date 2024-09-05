School asks kids to pay $5 to meet Santa, so one generous mom stepped in: "I was that kid once"

In an emotional video on TikTok, the creator expressed that it is what Christmas is all about.

We all have fond memories of Christmas. The joy of meeting Santa Claus, sitting in his lap, and taking a picture is something that every child remembers. When a school put a price tag on the experience, one mom stepped in to make sure everyone enjoyed Christmas without worrying about the money. Maddison Contreras (@logos_by_maddison on TikTok) shared a video narrating the incident and left a heartfelt message for everyone.

In the video, which now has over 2.2 million views, the mom explains the situation while filming from her car. She says that her daughter's school was doing a fundraiser. The school arranged for the children to take pictures with Santa Claus but they were charging each student $5. Contreras says that her daughter forgot the money so she thought she would swing by and drop it off for her. This is when she got to thinking that they lived in an underprivileged area and many of the students may be hesitant to ask their parents for money.

So she decided to call her daughter's teacher to learn more about it. She says the teacher told her that initially, all the kids were excited to hear that Santa would be there, but a lot of it went away when they realized that they would need money.

"We're trying to save money now, but I just decided that Eleanor's whole class should get to meet Santa, so I just pulled out a bunch of cash and took it to the school," Maddison shared, tearing up.

She explained that as a kid she had gone through situations where she was afraid to ask for money from her parents. She added that times are tough so she wanted every kid to feel the magic of Christmas even if it was $5.

"That's what Christmas is all about," Madison said. In the end, she urged all of her viewers to pay it forward every time they could afford to do so.

Viewers lauded Contreras for her noble deed and thanked her for restoring their faith in humanity. "This proves my belief that mom is the true magic of Christmas and you darlin made magic for some less fortunate," wrote @christine5874.

"I'm crying and I love you for doing this," added another viewer @msputinwork. "As a single parent who can’t always afford something that’s just $5, thank you. I’m sure you made those babies days!" said another user @snicks8915.

Several others seemed to be moved by her message as well. "This is awesome I will learn by your example. New year's resolution trying when I can," shared @rachel_garcia507.

Meanwhile, some were also upset with the school. "Who charges to meet Santa?? In my area I’ve never seen a business or school charge to take photos with Santa," exclaimed a user @heidy.bq.

