Woman Decides to Not Tip Her Hairstylist Even After Receiving Stellar Services; How People Reacted

With tipping rates skyrocketing, Americans are thinking twice before availing a service. Nowadays, stylists include a tip to their service charge with the total bill. Some netizens wonder, "Does the amount you tip ― or even the need to tip ― depend on if the stylist is self-employed and taking all their pay home versus working at a salon that takes a cut?" On the other hand, stylists and other generous customers argue that tipping is a way of appreciating and acknowledging services. TikToker Justice attracted 7 million plays on a video she posted on her handle @antidietpilot concerning hairstylists' tipping culture. Justice posted a video showing off her French curl braids that cost her $350 and 7.5 hours of her time. She was thrilled with the results and called the hairstylist “the best braider” she’d ever had but she had her reasons for not tipping.

Snapshots from the video | TikTok | @antidietpilot

She further explained that the stylist did not have to commute and wasn't paying any overheads so $350 was a really good price for the service. "How many people are making roughly $40 an hour?” she asked. Amidst all this, when Justice made the payment she was pretty nervous about how the stylist would react to not getting a tip but she did not regret her decision. She continued saying, “A lot of people say tipping is how you say thank you but to me, saying thank you is how you say thank you. You can do that by respecting peoples’ policies, arriving to your appointment on time, letting them take photos of their work after, and telling your friends or social media followers about them is how you say thank you." Not everyone had the same thought as hers and many defended the tipping culture and slammed her.

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok | @antidietpilot

Many users supported Justice in not paying an extra tip as the price in itself was too much. @bubbles commented, "Why are Americans so crazy over tips? Glad where I'm from that's not necessary at all...just pay for the service and leave." @Mama commented, "Ya let's normalize this." @Olivia commented, "I’m from the UK and find the tipping in the USA is wild." @smcoomes commented, "I think not tipping her is totally fine!! My bestie rents a chair so she basically owns her own business and she tells me I don't have to tip." @NC commented, "Braider is watching this like, now I’m bumping my prices to $400." @Nattheebrat commented, "No tipping is so wild, but everyone has that choice."

Screenshot of a comment under the video | Tiktok | @antidietpilot

On the other hand, some users were stunned at how she could not pay an extra $20 for 7.5 hours of such a sassy service. @Call Me Dawn Michelle commented, "Your hair is beautiful and you should have tipped her. Period." @RIVAH TV commented, "I’m tipping every time. If I don’t have the tip, I’m not going anywhere." @SS commented, "Your braids look fire, she deserved a tip. Stylists pay a ton in taxes & other overhead. When stylists get super booked, they push out the non-tipper." @Deborah Jon Toupouzi commented, "You should drop her business or name so that 'the best experience you ever had' is shared and she can make some appointments with great tippers." @user8375060239921 commented, "ALWAYS tip your hairdresser! As a hairdresser, I would be offended and be super busy next time you need your hair braided."

Screenshot of a comment under the video. | Tiktok | @antidietpilot

Concerning the whole incident, many hairstylists reacted to the video. Some like Collin Martin and John Mosley don't believe in charging more than what they are worth. Others like J. Clark Walker think leaving a tip is a pretty nice gesture for top-notch service. As per experts like Nycole Jones and J. Clark Walker, tipping should be based on the quality of service and not on the stylist's employment status. Therefore whether you tip or not, it’s important to consider the effort and expertise of your hairstylist.

