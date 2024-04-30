Waitress Missed out on a Tip Due To Kitchen Delay; Here’s How Netizens Reacted

In a recent TikTok video, a waitress expressed her frustration after receiving no tip from a customer, attributing the situation to a lengthy wait for food prepared by the kitchen staff. The waitress who works at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina shared her experience on the company's TikTok account, @ojoslocosportscantina. In the video, she performed a lip-sync to a line from the movie "Rio," mimicking a tearful expression as she mouthed, "Please It’s not your fault," a poignant scene from the children's film.

In a lighthearted TikTok clip, the waitress playfully gestures toward the chef and exclaims, "You're right, it's not my fault, it's your fault." The caption accompanying the video highlights a common frustration experienced by service industry workers: "When I get tipped $0 but the kitchen took 1hr to make 3 tacos." Despite the humorous tone of the video, it carries a serious message about the importance of tipping. Service workers rely on tips to supplement their income, especially when faced with lengthy kitchen wait times that can impact their earnings. The clip underscores the need for customers to consider tipping as part of their dining experience.

One user, @Lalo said, "He glanced at you like 'WHAT.?' Y'all must bicker often." Meanwhile, @Ojos Locos responded, "We're inseparable." @Jessss wrote, "Me last night with the bartender, my order took 20 minutes to be made." @zaygotbanned said, "I keep informing my table that the kitchen is slow or understaffed like 5 times because I keep forgetting to put it into the machine." @TreyTheWizard said, "One of the servers snapped on me because a medium steak was overcooked. I work fry station." @Ojos Locos replied, "Sorry to hear that. We value our cooks here."

Meanwhile, @Jen said, "I worked at a sushi restaurant that had a slow kitchen, everything always took so long, I informed all tables & a 7top stiffed me like it was my fault." @CRIZ expressed, "Advertising hour wait times is hilarious" while another user "@Ojos Locos shared, "It's all in good fun."

@Leo added, "Please, the number of times I would forget to place orders." @Hunter Bailey recounted, "No, this literally happened to me today with 2 pizzas." @777 reminisced, "I used to advise customers not to yell at me but to go to the window and yell at the kitchen." @Sleepy_shin_shin reflected, "As someone who works in the kitchen, sometimes the head cook is intimidating. I have to wait for him to finish the other orders." @Dan added, "As long as I stay updated and get refills, it's all good."

