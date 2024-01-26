A woman took to TikTok to reveal the current situation she is going through and her frustration with a famous fast-food chain who were blasting music from the establishment's outdoor speakers. Nicole Smith, who is a marketing director in Charlotte, North Carolina said that the loud music blaring coming from Chick-fil-A across the street from her house, kept her awake all night. She said "It’s four a.m. and I cannot sleep because your establishment is blasting [music] outside so loud."

Nicole Smith calls out Chick-fil-A | TikTok/itsnicolechristine

"Keep in mind, I live across four lanes, from which your outside speakers are allowing sound to travel into my bedroom," she continued. "All I can think about is the fact that I’ve lost five, six hours of sleep at this point because you will not turn your music down," she said in the video. She also mentioned that the store turned down the music for some time only to start blasting once again. "Last time this happened, I thought I was so crazy and hearing things," she said.

Nicole Smith calls out Chick-fil-A | TikTok/ itsnicolechristine

On December 12, 2023, Smith posted another video on TikTok saying that even after speaking to the people at the Chick-fil-A, they did not stop. “I am so mad right now and it is not about a boy. It is two in the morning and I am sitting here listening to the Chick-fil-A music again. The reason I am so mad though is that I called and spoke to someone yesterday who guaranteed me in a very rude way that the music was off," she said.

She spoke to a person in the store who said that the music would stop. However, when she decided to drive across the street the next night, she heard that the music was still very loud. She also said that the purpose of the loud music at night according to the people at the store was to keep individuals off the patio area of the store.

But, the spokesperson at the store has denied these claims. On December 13, she went to the store with the video from the night before of the loud music and showed it to the manager who said that it looked "fake" and "edited." She says in the video that the manager's first reaction was "Oh my gosh, that seems fake." "He tries to pull it back, and he’s like, ‘No, I don’t mean that you faked it, but it’s so loud that it seems edited,’" she continued.

The sign of a Chick-fil-A is seen July 26, 2012, in Springfield, Virginia | Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

After she convinced the manager that the footage was unaltered and raw, the manager said that he recalled turning down the volume weeks ago. The two of them went outside to listen to the speakers during the daytime and she said in the video that the music was not as loud as it is during the middle of the night.

The manager turned the volume down and even put a stick note asking everybody not to touch the knob. However, this only lasted for two weeks after which the music was again loud. "I’ve tried everything, y’all," she said. She later posted another video on December 30 and said that she had called the non-emergency police number in Charlotte after hearing music again at night.

The people at the store later said that there was some technical issue with the speakers. "I don’t know if that’s accurate, but I’m going to take his word for it because he seems genuine," she said in the video.

