Amidst Layoffs and Uncertainty, Gen Z and Millennials Find Security in Government Jobs

The layoff wave and the struggle that younger professionals face in finding employment have together created uncertainty about the future. Amidst these gloomy times, GenZ and Millennials are now going old school, as they look for stable jobs instead of glitz and glamour, and government jobs have suddenly become popular on several social media platforms. One social media user has posted a video where he criticized private sector jobs and compared them with his government job, listing the perks of the latter. He started his video with a shocking reaction on how today's generation is making GRWM (Get Ready With Me) videos when they are about to be laid off. He further shared that he always wished to pursue a government job and after having one, he can think of retiring early in 20 years.

Image Source: TikTok|@thatssoobrandon

The guy mentioned several benefits of the government job that he holds, including health insurance with a pension. He further revealed that he could retire in his 40s-50s and could easily invest his pension and make an added income. The guy mentioned that if he shifted to the private sector with the same KRA and was laid off, he would have no idea what to do as layoffs are pretty common in that sector. His government job gives him security and massive additional perks, even for his spouse.

Image Source: TikTok|@thatssoobrandon

He recommended looking out to the USAJobs website and finding out which federal agencies are currently hiring. There are several sectors such as HR, finance, tech, and IT that post urgent hiring requirements. If you come across any of those, do apply if you match the requirements and the industry. Another advice was to check the local government website regularly for well-paying openings.

The user further advised against rushing into a career, and added that people can start small and shift to a better role once they are in. Also, don't get impatient in the process as it takes time for the application to move and agencies will contact you if you fit their criteria. The influencer himself shared his experience of not hearing from the agency for three months and after being employed, it took another two months for the offer letter, but it was worth going through the hurdles.

Image Source: Pexels|Photo by Mart Production

Reacting to the post on the benefits of a government job, @user3743641245657 commented, "FT gov worker here. Hate the politics and glacial pace of change, but benefits, security, PTO, pay, and union rep are golden handcuffs." Another user @Rosanny Cuello Ventu mentioned how much she is making and commented, "This! I work in NYC education and can retire at 55 with 60% of the income from my highest three years. I’m 38 making over 100k. Never leaving this job!"

Image Source: TikTok|@thatssoobrandon

One user @nina commented, "I made fun of my HS friends for getting a gov. internship & then getting hired after graduation. Jokes on me, they are going to retire at 45-50." Some of the users were in favor of the public sector jobs where @user9401483265433 commented: "When someone says the pay isn’t the best for us in public sector, I don’t get what they mean? Where else am I gonna make 100k without a degree lmao????"

Image Source: TikTok|@thatssoobrandon

