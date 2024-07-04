Man with 4 kids upset after server adds 20% tip; netizens believe "she did the right thing"

Conversation around tipping isn't slowing down. Businesses are increasingly looking for ways to get customers to leave tips. People now get prompts and options on screen to add a tip which for some customers builds pressure and puts them in a spot. A recent video, in which a man shares he had given a large group automatic gratuity even though the diners were kids, has stirred a fresh debate on the topic. In the video which has more than 80,000 views as of Sunday, TikTok creator Matt Krueger (@rental.cashflow) talks about how the restaurant called Wake N’ Bacon added an automatic 20% gratuity to their bill.

"Now on the menu, it does say that for groups six or larger a 20% automatic gratuity will be added to your bill," Krueger says. "But here’s the thing, we only ordered three meals because my children are 7, 5, 3, and 11 months." While Krueger says he understands automatic gratuities for big parties, he was confused as he was with children.

"So, I’m just curious, if you work as a server or in the restaurant industry, would you charge two parents and their four little kids including a baby that extra 20% gratuity because of the six people rule?" he asks the viewers.

The caption of the videos reads, "The kids share one adult meal and the baby doesn’t really eat much (still nursing). The kicker is that the service was not great at all. She was rude to us and did not check on us during the meal. This was a restaurant, not an upscale restaurant either."

However, many took to the video to talk about the situation and not many sided with the creator. "Yup, 6 is 6. When you arrived at the restaurant, and the hostess asked 'How many?' if you answered, '5 plus a baby,' that’s still 6!" read the top comment. The creator replied, "We sat at a table designed for 4 people (bench on one side, 2 chairs on the other). No food, plate, or drink for my baby. How can you justify that?"

Another user writes, "3 meals maybe, 60-75 for the meals, give or take w/drinks. 20% of let's say $80 check = $16- but you wanna leave %10 about $8 with all the kids and seats you took up. Yes bro, she did the correct thing."

Many also pointed out how the server was not at fault as she did not make the rules for the place. Others talk about the fact that 6 spots were occupied and in that case, if the restaurant does have the rule, they can charge irrespective of whether the customers are adults or kids. "If we only use 1 bed and don’t sit in the living room, I get a price break in your rental? Lower cleaning bill?" writes one user to which the creator replied, "If I have an occupancy limit of 14 people, you are LEGALLY allowed to bring an infant and not count it as part of the group. 14 people+ infants."

