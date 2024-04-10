Utah Man Exposes Chaos At Target Store Before Taking Matters into His Own Hands

A man in Utah was shocked to see how messy some people left a Target store. He recorded it and decided to do something about it. DJ Tischner (@djtischner) shared a video on TikTok that showed the messy state of the Target store. Since he posted it, the video got 1.2 million views.

In the video, he says, "I'm at Target right now. You won't believe how messy it is. You have to see it to believe it." He looks around the store, seeing clothes and shoes thrown everywhere. He asks, "What happened here?"

Also Read: Pizza Hut Employee's Response to Angry Customer Who Threw Pizza At Her Goes Viral

Image Source: Tischner | TikTok

He continues to show the chaos in different sections of the store. There are no workers around. He says, "This place is like a nightmare." He then focuses on the messy kids' section. He says, "I'm so stressed out. It's hard to remember why I even came here. Everything's just a mess." People who saw the video agreed with Tischner and were quick to point fingers. One person said, "I've been to many Targets, but I've never seen one like that before."

Image Source: Tischner | TikTok

Someone else added, "People don't realize how much effort it takes to clean up these sections. It's not easy." Another person chimed in, "People think it's the retail workers' job to clean up after them, but they can only do so much. I work in a small store, and it's hard to keep up when I have other tasks." Another commented, "I used to work in retail for many years. It's the shoppers who make it hard to tidy up. Plus, the big companies don't give enough hours or pay enough. It's sad."

Also Read: Mississippi's Wage Woes Persist Despite Lower Cost of Living

Image Source: Tischner | TikTok

Instead of just posting one video and getting lots of views, Tischner went back to the store. He made another video showing himself helping to tidy up the mess. In the parking lot outside the store, Tischner recalls his mom's advice: "Always leave things better than you found them," he says with a smile before heading inside to help tidy up. He then shows the difference between the shelves before and the neatly organized ones after he spent an hour working on them. While many people praised his efforts, one commenter asked an important question: "You're amazing! Did anyone who works at Target notice you?"

Also Read: YouTube Creator Group Dude Perfect Raises More Than $100 Million; Here’s How It Plans To Spend It

Tischner responded in the comments, saying, "They saw me, but no one said anything."

For those seeking work in retail, Target is a popular choice. The company has been setting higher standards for hourly positions in recent years. Last year, Target announced starting wages ranging from $15 to $24 per hour, depending on the role. They also reduced full-time hours from 30 to 25. Target offers benefits supporting employees' well-being, including health, family, and pet care. Target was among the first to implement a $15 minimum wage. Today, the average hourly pay is around $17.

Employees, including back-room workers and department managers, must handle various tasks such as cashier duties and lifting items to 40 pounds. Despite benefits, employees face challenges with a lean-staffing model. Managers often assign tasks on short notice, requiring adaptability.

You can follow djtischner here for more such videos.

More from MARKETREALIST

Woman Declines Walmart Staff’s Receipt Check After Self-Checkout; Internet Agrees It's Frustrating

Woman Who Had to Put Her Education on Hold Talks About the ‘Scary’ Living Costs in US; Netizens Relate