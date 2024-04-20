Woman Walks Out of Final Interview With CEO | 'He Doesn't Know My Name'

The woman was surprised that the CEO wasn't aware of her presence at the meeting.

Many of us have been stuck in situations where job interviews appear dicey and shady. Recently a TikTok user Tyler Elizabeth posted a video on (@notaboytyler) about her recent experiences in her recent job interviews. She started the video by stating, “I just walked out of my very first interview from a company that I’m pretty sure was going to hire me". She later went on to explain by saying, “So I was sent out to meet with the CEO, which was a little unusual for my third and presumably final interview for this one company nearby. And, in general, I didn’t have a very good feeling about the company". She further added, "I was skeptical about the whole thing as I was told that I would be surrounded by a sales team that was mostly made up of rowdy men who did not use politically correct terms and often used locker room talk".

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@notaboytyler

But since she was in dire need of a job she agreed to go through the interview which was at Shoney's. Firstly, everything seemed precarious to Tyler as the whole sales team was there like it was some sort of meeting. On the top of it, the CEO was wearing a Hawaiian shirt paired with khaki shorts. It was pretty understandable from his face that he had no idea who am I. Tyler further shares, "He doesn’t know my name. He’s not reviewed my resume. He was so baffled that he even asked the hiring manager, ‘Oh, did you already hire her?’ He doesn’t even know". She got pretty uncomfortable and confused seeing the whole setup which was pretty obvious on her face. To this, the CEO asked, "Are you okay?", to which she politely responded, "I think there is a lot of miscommunication and lack of coordination. The CEO then irked and said, “Well, this is how my company operates. And if it’s not for you, then so be it". Tyler took this opportunity to move away from that place. She ended the video by saying, “So, I picked up my purse, and I walked out. And, like, I don’t know if my standards are just too high or maybe this was normal behavior for CEOs".

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@notaboytyler

@GlasgowHeart commented, "No girl you lost me at Shoney's I'm not meeting some CEO what CEO of a real good company is going to meet at a Shoney's". @C D commented, "I would definitely put this interview experience on Glassdoor so others can be warned". @DKriss01 commented, "Trust your instincts, I was in a similar situation at my last job and I should have turned it down". @coffeek8now commented, "You did the right thing! No need to humor a CEO that doesn’t know what is going on in his company. It would have been guaranteed babysitting him".

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@notaboytyler

@it's_anna commented, "The CEO was very disrespectful of you and your time. Good move walking out". @Julie Cleary commented, "You dodged a bullet. the right company will come". @Jen commented, "So, they wasted your time and wanted you to be grateful. Glad you walked away from that mess". @Stan Struggle commented, "You made the right move. Consider, that’s how they act on their “best” behavior. It’s all downhill from there".

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@notaboytyler

@user7562338796875 commented, "Wow, that is extremely unprofessional. Red flags everywhere!!!". @michael_ca commented, "I think the 'locker room talk' comment would have sealed the NO! As hard as it is, hang in there, the right option will present itself!".

You can follow Tyler Elizabeth (@notaboytyler) for more such content.