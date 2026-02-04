'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after puzzle board leaves her clueless

"That puzzle was not fair. But you know what is fair? Walking away with $47,000 in cash and prizes. She did great," a fan reacted.

Things on "Wheel of Fortune" could be going well for a contestant throughout the episode before taking an unfortunate turn in the Bonus Round. Jerria, for instance, did really well and earned a $47,298 cash prize along with two exotic trips to amazing destinations. However, her winning streak abruptly ended during the Bonus Round when the puzzle board had no clues left except for two letters. After Jerria lost $50,000, a disappointed Ryan Seacrest said, "I mean, you needed more letters to get to it."

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Jerria on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Jerria dominated the game show from the beginning by winning $2,000 during the Second Toss-Up round. In round 1, "Act Your Age," she correctly solved the puzzle "25 and ready to thrive" and won a trip to Cape Town, South Africa, valued at over $10,000. Her total winnings in this round reached $27,148. During the prize puzzle round, "Song and Artist", Jerria solved the puzzle "Rio by Duran Duran" and won another luxurious trip to Brazil, including a stay at Kasas Brankas Boutique Hotel and Spa and a private boat tour. Her total winnings increased to $41,998, and then she accumulated more earnings by correctly solving the Triple Toss-Up puzzle and the Final spin.

Contestant Jerria's family on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Jerria easily moved to the bonus round, where she introduced her husband, Russell, and son Little Russell Jr., who were cheering her on. Jerria chose the "Food and Drink" category and received the standard letters "R, S, T, L, N, and E." She then chose "C, M, H, and O" as additional letters. The game reached a turning point at this moment. Jerria was left confused and puzzled because the board showcased no extra clues, and all that she could see was "_,_,_,_,_,_,_,L,E."

Vanna White and contestant Jerrai on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

She fumbled as Seacrest pointed out, "Vanna’s not moving, which is a sign there are no more clues." "Crab boil," Jerria vaguely attempted. She ultimately ran out of time and was unable to solve the puzzle. The correct answer was "Fuji Apple". Fan touted it as bad luck, "She did awesome even though she didn't win the final puzzle," @kathyweber6844 congratulated. "Jerria, you played very well tonight!! $47,298 is impressive," @sammylerman7136 lauded.

Vanna White and contestant Jerrai on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"Jerria already won 47k tonight in the main round. She played really well with two trips. The A should have helped, and the F as well," @Animegamespublishing chimed in. "That puzzle was not fair. But you know what is fair? Walking away with $47,000 in cash and prizes. She did great, even if she lost in the bonus round. Well done!" @Garrison_the_Barbarian added. "Those Letters That She Pick C M H & O Are Not In The Puzzle Board And $50,000 Loss!" @elijahjohnsaladaga008 pointed.

You can watch the disappointing moment here.

