ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after puzzle board leaves her clueless

"That puzzle was not fair. But you know what is fair? Walking away with $47,000 in cash and prizes. She did great," a fan reacted.
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Vanna White and contestant Jerria on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Jerria on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Things on "Wheel of Fortune" could be going well for a contestant throughout the episode before taking an unfortunate turn in the Bonus Round. Jerria, for instance, did really well and earned a $47,298 cash prize along with two exotic trips to amazing destinations. However, her winning streak abruptly ended during the Bonus Round when the puzzle board had no clues left except for two letters. After Jerria lost $50,000, a disappointed Ryan Seacrest said, "I mean, you needed more letters to get to it."

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Jerria on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Ryan Seacrest and contestant Jerria on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Jerria dominated the game show from the beginning by winning $2,000 during the Second Toss-Up round. In round 1, "Act Your Age," she correctly solved the puzzle "25 and ready to thrive" and won a trip to Cape Town, South Africa, valued at over $10,000. Her total winnings in this round reached $27,148. During the prize puzzle round, "Song and Artist", Jerria solved the puzzle "Rio by Duran Duran" and won another luxurious trip to Brazil, including a stay at Kasas Brankas Boutique Hotel and Spa and a private boat tour. Her total winnings increased to $41,998, and then she accumulated more earnings by correctly solving the Triple Toss-Up puzzle and the Final spin.

Contestant Jerria's family on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Contestant Jerria's family on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Jerria easily moved to the bonus round, where she introduced her husband, Russell, and son Little Russell Jr., who were cheering her on. Jerria chose the "Food and Drink" category and received the standard letters "R, S, T, L, N, and E." She then chose "C, M, H, and O" as additional letters. The game reached a turning point at this moment. Jerria was left confused and puzzled because the board showcased no extra clues, and all that she could see was "_,_,_,_,_,_,_,L,E." 

Vanna White and contestant Jerrai on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Jerrai on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

She fumbled as Seacrest pointed out, "Vanna’s not moving, which is a sign there are no more clues." "Crab boil," Jerria vaguely attempted. She ultimately ran out of time and was unable to solve the puzzle. The correct answer was "Fuji Apple". Fan touted it as bad luck, "She did awesome even though she didn't win the final puzzle," @kathyweber6844 congratulated. "Jerria, you played very well tonight!! $47,298 is impressive," @sammylerman7136 lauded. 

Vanna White and contestant Jerrai on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Jerrai on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"Jerria already won 47k tonight in the main round. She played really well with two trips. The A should have helped, and the F as well," @Animegamespublishing chimed in. "That puzzle was not fair. But you know what is fair? Walking away with $47,000 in cash and prizes. She did great, even if she lost in the bonus round. Well done!" @Garrison_the_Barbarian added. "Those Letters That She Pick C M H & O Are Not In The Puzzle Board And $50,000 Loss!" @elijahjohnsaladaga008 pointed.

You can watch the disappointing moment here.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' viewers convinced player lost $100,000 over unfair puzzle: "I've got beef with..."

'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car after failing to solve a tough puzzle: 'It took me a while'

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins bonus round after 'insane' string of bad luck had fans on edge

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Trump accounts' claim kids could become millionaires — but experts have major concerns
ECONOMY & WORK
'Trump accounts' claim kids could become millionaires — but experts have major concerns
While the official website says contributions could grow over $1 million, the details are unclear.
26 minutes ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings has a major fan moment after finding a special '90s item
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings has a major fan moment after finding a special '90s item
Fans of the show loved what Jennings had discovered and made their feelings known.
48 minutes ago
'Price is Right' contestant turns down $10,000 to play it safe in unexpected TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant turns down $10,000 to play it safe in unexpected TV moment
The contestant took the advice of her man, who was in the studio audience.
1 hour ago
'Trump Homes' set to make housing affordable for Americans — even you can get keys to one
ECONOMY & WORK
'Trump Homes' set to make housing affordable for Americans — even you can get keys to one
Under this scheme, home buyers will have three years to pay the down payment.
2 hours ago
FDA recalls 80,000 bottles of mouthwash sold across country — here are the key details
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls 80,000 bottles of mouthwash sold across country — here are the key details
The labeling error meant that the bottles did not show a lot number and expiration date.
3 hours ago
Walmart reaches a $1 trillion market cap — and quietly joins an elite circle
WALMART
Walmart reaches a $1 trillion market cap — and quietly joins an elite circle
The achievement puts the retailer in a list dominated by tech companies.
4 hours ago
Palantir CTO says 'Americans are being lied to about AI' and that it actually creates more jobs
ECONOMY & WORK
Palantir CTO says 'Americans are being lied to about AI' and that it actually creates more jobs
Sankar pointed out that there an incredible amount of fear around the AI boom.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after puzzle board leaves her clueless
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after puzzle board leaves her clueless
"That puzzle was not fair. But you know what is fair? Walking away with $47,000 in cash and prizes. She did great," a fan reacted.
10 hours ago
Top economists say Kevin Warsh is a great choice for Fed Chair — but his litmus test is yet to come
ECONOMY & WORK
Top economists say Kevin Warsh is a great choice for Fed Chair — but his litmus test is yet to come
Economists feel that Warsh's ability to retain the independence of the Fed will decide his legacy.
22 hours ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant’ wins $16,000 and comes up with a wild onstage celebration
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ contestant’ wins $16,000 and comes up with a wild onstage celebration
The contestant seemed nervous at one point but she absolutely nailed the game.
22 hours ago
JPMorgan analyst isn’t worried about gold’s recent plunge — predicts something even better
ECONOMY & WORK
JPMorgan analyst isn’t worried about gold’s recent plunge — predicts something even better
Gold has been touted as one of the safest assets to invest in given the current state of the world.
23 hours ago
Experts issue major warning about Super Bowl ticket scams — here’s how to stay safe
ECONOMY & WORK
Experts issue major warning about Super Bowl ticket scams — here’s how to stay safe
Scammers are getting highly innovative and the Super Bowl season is the best time for duping.
23 hours ago
GOP operative slams Trump for making the same mistake as Biden about the US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
GOP operative slams Trump for making the same mistake as Biden about the US economy
The President recently wrote an opinion piece in which he claimed that his tariffs saved the US.
1 day ago
Costco recalls popular bakery item — customers urged to return ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
Costco recalls popular bakery item — customers urged to return ASAP for full refund
The retailer has been at the center of a lot of controversy of late, and this just adds to it.
1 day ago
Experts are pointing out one key detail about Trump’s new pick for Fed chair Kevin Warsh
ECONOMY & WORK
Experts are pointing out one key detail about Trump’s new pick for Fed chair Kevin Warsh
Experts warn Trump’s Fed chair pick could be the most 'hawkish' ever
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000, fans say he couldn't put 'two and two together'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000, fans say he couldn't put 'two and two together'
"Just too bad he was one of those contestants that, no matter how easy it is, you can't put two and two together," fan reacted.
1 day ago
Trump's tariffs might be doing more damage to US economy than we thought
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's tariffs might be doing more damage to US economy than we thought
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City estimated 19,000 jobs/month could've been added without tariffs
2 days ago
Trump’s former adviser warns 'hardworking Americans are suffering' in this US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s former adviser warns 'hardworking Americans are suffering' in this US economy
Rising costs and uneven gains are leaving many Americans financially strained.
2 days ago
‘Million Dollar Listing’ star warns California’s wealth tax could backfire on working class
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Million Dollar Listing’ star warns California’s wealth tax could backfire on working class
The luxury real estate broker argued that the measure would drive billionaires out of the state.
2 days ago
Trump jokes about suing his new Fed chair pick over interest rates: 'He's going to lower them'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump jokes about suing his new Fed chair pick over interest rates: 'He's going to lower them'
During an exclusive dinner at Capitol Hill on Saturday, the president reportedly did a "roast".
2 days ago