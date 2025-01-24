ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' viewers convinced player lost $100,000 over unfair puzzle: "I've got beef with..."

Sometimes even as a host, it's hard not to root for certain contestants showing potential.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and host Pat Sajak on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshots showing the contestant and host Pat Sajak on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Pat Sajak didn't enjoy popularity among audiences as the host of "Wheel of Fortune" just for his wit, but it was his empathy and the connections he shared with contestants that set him apart. He showed his more emotional side during an episode of “Wheel of Fortune” when a contestant named Laura Young lost in the Bonus Round. She was doing well and had won $19,350 along with a trip to Aston Waikiki Beach Tower in Honolulu, Hawaii until that point as per TV Insider.

For the Bonus Round puzzle, Laura picked the Places category and was asked to pick three vowels and one consonant apart from R, S, T, L, N, and E. The Maine resident picked C, P, D, and O but none of those letters were in the puzzle. With the timer at 10 seconds, she was facing an uphill task as the puzzle read “_ R _ _ E L / _ _ L _ _ _ _.”

Screenshot showing the puzzle on
Screenshot showing the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune" (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

It was tough and both Laura and Sajak knew that the chances of things working out for her were slim. The 10 seconds ticked away and the answer was revealed to be “Gravel Walkway.” After this Sajak comforted the contestant by saying, “But you had no shot at that.” What he did not expect was an even bigger disappointment when he opened the envelope to see how much she had lost out on.

The veteran host could not bring himself to show the envelope to the contestant and asked her to turn away. He then showed the envelope to the crowd which let out a loud gasp as the potential prize was $100,000. Sajak then handed it to Laura who gasped at it as well. “Number one, I feel terrible. Number two, no way you were gonna solve that puzzle with the letters you had. Number three, you won $19,350. You did great and were a lot of fun,” he said.

Fans of the show also had a lot to say about the disappointing end to the contestant's run. Twitter user @nikkifhall pointed out, I’ve got beef with whoever makes the final puzzles on #WheelofFortune. I’d consider gravel walkway to be a ‘thing’ and not a place. The answers have been whack this week."

On the other hand, @QueenSmashley added, “A ‘gravel walkway’ is a thing, not a place. Get your s*** together @WheelofFortune.” 

 

Sajak has bid farewell to the popular game show as a host but he is still remembered for the way he reacted to moments when contestants failed to win big despite doing well. One such moment involved a contestant named Vivian Tran who missed the opportunity to win $1 million. After she chose her consonants and vowels, the puzzle on the screen read “___ERIN_ S_ME HELP.”

She had opted for the 'phrases' category and blurted out several of those in her 10-second time limit. Her guesses included “wondering some help” and “answering some help.” However, she failed to see the most obvious answer, which was “offering some help.” Vivian held her head in disappointment as the correct answer was revealed and she failed to win $1 million.

 

However, it was not all bad news for the contestant. She had played fantastically well in the rest of the show and walked away with a $27,300 cash prize and a trip to Europe as per E News. The million dollars, however, probably would have made that trip a lot more exciting. But she wasn’t complaining about it either way.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' offers $50,000 loan to 10-year-old CEO who wants to help other kids grow financially
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $50,000 loan to 10-year-old CEO who wants to help other kids grow financially
Jack Bonneau might not have clinched the deal that he wanted but he made most of his opportunities.
5 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey blamed as contestant had no idea how to play math game in bizarre moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey blamed as contestant had no idea how to play math game in bizarre moment
The mathematically challenged player who was playing "Do the Math" needed some help from the host.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to quit show after being weirded out by question
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to quit show after being weirded out by question
In his long run on the show, Harvey has come across the weirdest survey questions and answers but wasn't flustered.
8 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers convinced player lost $100,000 over unfair puzzle: "I've got beef with..."
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers convinced player lost $100,000 over unfair puzzle: "I've got beef with..."
Sometimes even as a host, it's hard not to root for certain contestants showing potential.
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant's bizarre winning trick during Plinko leaves even Drew Carey stunned
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant's bizarre winning trick during Plinko leaves even Drew Carey stunned
Drew Carey has seen a lot on the popular game show over the years and shocking him isn't that easy.
1 day ago
Target customer decides to help woman in need — but what he went through could save many others
NEWS
Target customer decides to help woman in need — but what he went through could save many others
The creator shared the telltale signs of the scam and advised people on how to be safe. 
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert tells the value of her grandma's jewelry
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert tells the value of her grandma's jewelry
The expert called the items 'magical' before pushing their value through the roof.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes even Jim Thornton 'nervous' with his incredible voice
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes even Jim Thornton 'nervous' with his incredible voice
Thornton has been part of the show for more than 10 years but even his job isn't secure.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant makes game show history by guessing every top answer on the board
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant makes game show history by guessing every top answer on the board
The performance took all the pressure off her sister who just needed to get one answer right.
1 day ago
Pat Sajak once yelled 'shut up' at an excited 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in bizarre TV moment
NEWS
Pat Sajak once yelled 'shut up' at an excited 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in bizarre TV moment
The long-time host of the show made the comment in a light-hearted moment but it didn't go down well with fans.
2 days ago
Avid reader issues warning to those who buy second-hand books: "I'm scared to open..."
NEWS
Avid reader issues warning to those who buy second-hand books: "I'm scared to open..."
The BookTok creator warned everyone of a problem that has troubled readers for a long time.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins an SUV, then tells model 'you’re so good looking' in wild moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins an SUV, then tells model 'you’re so good looking' in wild moment
Adrenaline can make us do funny things and this contestant figured that out on national television.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to entrepreneur who started her hoodie brand with just $500
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to entrepreneur who started her hoodie brand with just $500
Success stories of people who start small and make it big are the ones that resonate most with fans.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant fails at game 5 times — then she was asked to leave in awkward moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant fails at game 5 times — then she was asked to leave in awkward moment
The contestant even got help from the host Drew Carey, but to no avail.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who came up with a new type of fidget spinner
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who came up with a new type of fidget spinner
Corcoran connected with the idea on a personal level which created a foundation for a strong partnership.
3 days ago
A 92-year-old 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solved puzzles like she had been training for years
NEWS
A 92-year-old 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solved puzzles like she had been training for years
In the end, even the veteran host Pat Sajak commended the player for her outstanding run.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he's in 'state of shock' after expert tells value of his John Lennon poster
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he's in 'state of shock' after expert tells value of his John Lennon poster
The expert said that the man's reaction made for one of the most memorable moments on the show.
4 days ago
Woman who ordered from Shein finds a tracker in her new overalls — now she's warning others
NEWS
Woman who ordered from Shein finds a tracker in her new overalls — now she's warning others
To her shock, when she pressed the object inside the fabric, it made a beeping sound.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a 'near impossible' game — but viewers pointed out one issue with it
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a 'near impossible' game — but viewers pointed out one issue with it
The fans feared that the snafu in the Time is Money game could have costed the player dearly.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey does a weird dance move after mocking contestant's wild answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey does a weird dance move after mocking contestant's wild answer
Harvey is known for his humor but that's not all since he is a man of many talents.
4 days ago