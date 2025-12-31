ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' player upsets fans after losing a car over redundant choice of letters

"Contestants need to stop choosing CDM as their consonants. Think outside the box," a fan reacted.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Vanna White and contestant Cal on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Cal on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" contestant named Cal had everything going for him right from the start. He aced the early rounds and entered the Bonus Round with $25,750. He then let in on a secret that his mother had been a player on the game show 30 years ago, and that he had learnt all the tricks from her. "My amazing mom, who actually was on the show 30 years ago and taught me everything about Wheel," he gushed before aiming for the grand prize - a brand new Hyundai Genesis car. But was Cal able to keep up to his mother's expectations? 

Wheel
Ryan Seacrest and contestant Cal on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune) 

During the first toss-up, "Rhyme Time," Cal successfully solved "Dress for Success". His winning streak continued in the Mystery Round, "The Next 50 Years." Cal went on to rightly guess "Winning a Trip to Mars" and took the lead with $6,850. The Prize Puzzle, "Events," was also won by Cal, who solved "A One-of-a-Kind Adventure". This win included a trip to TRS Coral in Mexico, valued at $11,500, bringing his total to $19,250. During the Triple Toss-Up, Cal correctly guessed the final one: "Seven Layer Dip". In the final puzzle round, "Fun and Games," he guessed "Playing Ice Hockey" rightly, accumulating a total of $25,750. This marked his entry into the Bonus Round

Wheel
Contestant Cal's family on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune) 

Cal then introduced his mother and his girlfriend, Lauren, to the host Ryan Seacrest. Lauren mentioned that Cal "is quite competitive" and yet a "bad loser". Cal then goes on to choose the "Phrase" category for the grand prize. He receives the letters R, S, T, L, E, and then chooses C, D, M, and A. He looked visibly confused since the puzzle board revealed a tough puzzle. It looked: _, E, _, _, L, L, _, A, C, _, _, _, _, _, _ . 

Wheel
Vanna White and contestant Cal on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune) 

"Be full...Be full...Be...Be full...," Cal fumbled while trying to guess the right answer. Despite his best efforts and 10 seconds to solve, he was unable to figure out the phrase. The phrase was revealed to be "We Will Back You Up. It was a big blow for the night since he lost out on a brand new ride - a Hyundai Genesis. Ultimately, Cal left the game show with his initial winnings of $25,750.

Wheel
Vanna White and contestant Cal on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune) 

Fans blamed the crushing defeat on Cal's choice of wrong letters. "Contestants need to stop choosing CDM as their consonants. Think outside the box," @i.am.king89 advised. "Same thing as yesterday. When will these people learn? CDMA DOESN'T WORK!!" @matthewgumball4568 raged. "CDMA didn't support it. Cal lost his Hyundai Genesis because of the W, Y, and vowels. Tragic," @sy-kd6km chimed in. "Perhaps if he thought the first word was "we," he might have figured it out," @johnwiesner9590 lamented. 

Wheel
Ryan Seacrest and contestant Cal on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune) 

You can watch the disappointing moment here

More on Market Realist 

'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a car and surprises viewers with an unexpected detail about her life

'Wheel of Fortune' player gives fans a 'heart attack' before winning $100,000 with seconds to spare

'Wheel of Fortune' fans are frustrated after contestant loses $55,000 — say 'this needs to stop'

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Aldi is quietly helping millions of Americans tackle rising cost of living with a kind move
ECONOMY & WORK
Aldi is quietly helping millions of Americans tackle rising cost of living with a kind move
Millions of Americans have turned to the retailer who seems to offer the most affordable prices.
44 minutes ago
9 American states to slash individual income tax rates in 2026 — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
9 American states to slash individual income tax rates in 2026 — key details revealed
This will be a huge boost for the residents of the states, who have been craving for some relief.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player upsets fans after losing a car over redundant choice of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player upsets fans after losing a car over redundant choice of letters
"Contestants need to stop choosing CDM as their consonants. Think outside the box," a fan reacted.
8 hours ago
Almost 50% of all Americans don't feel financially secure — blame Trump's policies
ECONOMY & WORK
Almost 50% of all Americans don't feel financially secure — blame Trump's policies
This will not be good news for the Republicans ahead of the Midterm elections.
19 hours ago
Experts predict US dollar will get weaker in 2026 — but that may end up helping Trump
ECONOMY & WORK
Experts predict US dollar will get weaker in 2026 — but that may end up helping Trump
The situation might help Donald Trump who is hoping to reduce trade deficit.
19 hours ago
Walmart is helping its employees earn more money with a clever strategy
WALMART
Walmart is helping its employees earn more money with a clever strategy
America has a shortage of skilled labor and Walmart is taking things into its own hands.
20 hours ago
Goldman Sachs makes a strong prediction for US economy in 2026 despite weak job market
ECONOMY & WORK
Goldman Sachs makes a strong prediction for US economy in 2026 despite weak job market
Goldman Sachs has projected a 2.6% GDP growth rate for 2026, higher than the 2% consensus.
23 hours ago
Trump's tariffs quietly forced 700 American companies to file for bankruptcy in 2025
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's tariffs quietly forced 700 American companies to file for bankruptcy in 2025
Notably, the first half of the year saw 17 significant bankruptcies involving businesses with assets worth more than $1 billion.
1 day ago
Sam Altman wants to hire a person who can predict the dangers of AI — and the pay is great
ECONOMY & WORK
Sam Altman wants to hire a person who can predict the dangers of AI — and the pay is great
CEO Sam Altman admitted the role will be tough, but it will help mitigate the dangers of AI.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 as he is stumped by puzzle that seemed impossible to solve
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 as he is stumped by puzzle that seemed impossible to solve
"Don't beat yourself up, Jeff. That one stumped pretty much everybody watching tonight, including yours truly," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Kevin O'Leary reveals what he thinks of the US economy after the surprise GDP growth
SHARK TANK
Kevin O'Leary reveals what he thinks of the US economy after the surprise GDP growth
In an interview on Fox News' The Big Picture, The Shark Tank star expressed optimism for the economy.
1 day ago
Costco is offering a rare limited-time membership deal for new members — key details inside
COSTCO
Costco is offering a rare limited-time membership deal for new members — key details inside
New members will be given a gift card, which can be used for online and in-store purchases.
1 day ago
IRS chief predicts a 94% boost in tax refunds for middle-class Americans in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
IRS chief predicts a 94% boost in tax refunds for middle-class Americans in 2026
The IRS Chief, Frank Bisignano, predicted that the largest tax refunds would be due to the OBBBA cuts.
1 day ago
Retired Americans could be slapped with hefty fines if they fail to comply with these 401(k) rules
ECONOMY & WORK
Retired Americans could be slapped with hefty fines if they fail to comply with these 401(k) rules
After a certain age, every account holder needs to withdraw a certain amount per year, which is taxed.
1 day ago
'Godfather of AI' issues major warning about technology replacing humans in many jobs
ECONOMY & WORK
'Godfather of AI' issues major warning about technology replacing humans in many jobs
The Nobel laureate believes that 2026 will see way more people lose their jobs to the technology.
2 days ago
President Trump brags about slashing 270,000 jobs as Americans struggle with unemployment
ECONOMY & WORK
President Trump brags about slashing 270,000 jobs as Americans struggle with unemployment
Unemployment is currently high and there is uncertainty over job security across several roles.
2 days ago
After silver and gold reached record highs, traders are now watching another metal closely
ECONOMY & WORK
After silver and gold reached record highs, traders are now watching another metal closely
Copper is trading at record high levels, and economists expect the surge to continue through 2026.
2 days ago
Bank of America CEO reveals why the Fed should be independent: 'The markets will punish people'
ECONOMY & WORK
Bank of America CEO reveals why the Fed should be independent: 'The markets will punish people'
The current Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, will leave the role in May 2026.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant claims $50,000 year-end bonus after solving an easy puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant claims $50,000 year-end bonus after solving an easy puzzle
"Andrew, talk about a year-end bonus! I mean! Super bonus! You just won $50,000, congratulations!" a fan reacted
2 days ago
Economists are concerned America could witness a 'jobless boom' in 2026 — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists are concerned America could witness a 'jobless boom' in 2026 — should you be worried?
While the economy is estimated to grow in 2026, hiring may remain tepid.
4 days ago