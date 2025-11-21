ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' fans are frustrated after contestant loses $55,000 — say 'this needs to stop'

Bonus Round winners are becoming few and far in between of late on the show.
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel Of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" fans may have seen a million-dollar win recently, but that does not make up for the disappointingly high number of losses in the bonus round. In another frustrating moment, one contestant missed out on winning a significant amount of money, and fans were not happy about it.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The contestant was a man named Zack, who had done a great job to win $26,740 leading up to the final round. He had his mother, Ellen, and boyfriend Stephen on stage, cheering him on.

Once the introductions were done, it was time to play the game. Zack gave the wheel a good spin, and it landed on the I. The contestant had chosen the ‘Phrase’ category and, as per the rules of the show, was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. These letters only uncovered three spots in the puzzle. Zack then had a chance to pick three more consonants and one more vowel.

Screenshot showing the contestant's mother and boyfriend. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant's mother and boyfriend. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel Of Fortune)

He went with the letters M, C, P, and A. Unfortunately, these were not the best choices, as only a couple more places were revealed in the puzzle. It now read, “___  _A_E  T_  __C_S.” This one was tricky to get right, but Zack did his best either way. “Game to focus. Big game. Big game to focus. Big wave to focus,” he said. However, neither of those answers was correct.

The answer to the puzzle was then revealed as, “You have to focus.” It was a lot simpler than what the contestant was thinking, but he was not too far off. A better choice of letters would have helped him win the round. Host Ryan Seacrest then opened up the envelope to reveal that Zack had lost out on $55,000. The contestant was not upset about it as he had won a lot of money already.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest revealing the prize money. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest revealing the prize money. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel Of Fortune)

Fans of the show, however, were less thrilled about the result. They expressed their feelings in the comments on YouTube. “$55,000 missed. This needs to stop tomorrow,” one fan commented. “The frustration in the bonus round continues to grow, 1 winner in 9 shows, and a week and a half with just one winner in that span, but that winner did win a Toyota. But not been a kind week and a half when it comes to the bonus round,” one more added. “That was a tough puzzle. Hope someone wins tomorrow night,” a viewer wrote.

Witness the disappointing moments in the video here.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' player disappoints fans as he fails to solve familiar puzzle and loses a car

Did the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ set accidentally resemble a tragic event? Some fans think so

'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about mother-in law
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about mother-in law
The question might have been risky but everyone on the set seemed to have a great time with it.
15 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are frustrated after contestant loses $55,000 — say 'this needs to stop'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are frustrated after contestant loses $55,000 — say 'this needs to stop'
Bonus Round winners are becoming few and far in between of late on the show.
15 hours ago
Thinking of shopping at Walmart on Thanksgiving? Check this important update first
WALMART
Thinking of shopping at Walmart on Thanksgiving? Check this important update first
The supermarket chain has never opened its doors on the festive day in the last five years.
18 hours ago
Costco is quietly bringing back a fan-favorite Kirkland item just in time for the holidays
COSTCO
Costco is quietly bringing back a fan-favorite Kirkland item just in time for the holidays
This item was a favorite among shoppers, who were not happy when it was taken off the shelves
19 hours ago
Planning a classic Thanksgiving? Surprisingly, the meal will cost you less than it did in 2024
ECONOMY & WORK
Planning a classic Thanksgiving? Surprisingly, the meal will cost you less than it did in 2024
Reports suggest that the average price of a classic Thanksgiving meal has dropped considerably.
19 hours ago
Walmart’s next earnings report could uncover a major truth about the American consumers
WALMART
Walmart’s next earnings report could uncover a major truth about the American consumers
The government shutdown saw employment data being withheld, which is not an ideal situation.
1 day ago
New poll reveals where voters stand on Trump’s handling of economy — and the margin isn’t close
ECONOMY & WORK
New poll reveals where voters stand on Trump’s handling of economy — and the margin isn’t close
The President does however have the people's confidence in issues such as immigration.
1 day ago
Did the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ set accidentally resemble a tragic event? Some fans think so
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Did the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ set accidentally resemble a tragic event? Some fans think so
It was obviously a mistake without any malicious intent, and no one was slammed.
1 day ago
Walmart quietly dropped early Black Friday access — and we found the best deals for you
WALMART
Walmart quietly dropped early Black Friday access — and we found the best deals for you
There are several other items on sale but these deals are a cut above the rest.
1 day ago
The housing market in the US suddenly favors buyers — but not until you hear the catch
ECONOMY & WORK
The housing market in the US suddenly favors buyers — but not until you hear the catch
Despite an increase in supply, all is not well for people who seek affordable housing.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize
The change will also give fans something new to be excited about.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant's answer about 'the perfect man' leaves Steve Harvey in splits
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant's answer about 'the perfect man' leaves Steve Harvey in splits
Harvey had his teeth out in laughter for several seconds before he regained his composure.
2 days ago
Costco’s 'free turkey dinner' offer sounds tempting — but it will cost you more than you think
COSTCO
Costco’s 'free turkey dinner' offer sounds tempting — but it will cost you more than you think
Many people are looking to cut expenses this holiday season and could fall into the trap.
2 days ago
Three beloved Costco items won’t see price hikes — despite rising inflation
COSTCO
Three beloved Costco items won’t see price hikes — despite rising inflation
This will make the members happy as the items in question are the store's staples.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings was once featured on 'The Simpsons' — and still gets paid for it
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings was once featured on 'The Simpsons' — and still gets paid for it
Turns out that even after all these years, the 51-year-old is being paid by Fox.
2 days ago
Home Depot isn’t seeing sales like it used to — and that’s bad news for the US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Home Depot isn’t seeing sales like it used to — and that’s bad news for the US economy
High building prices and mortgage rates have dissuaded people from buying new homes.
2 days ago
Chicago homeowners face the highest property tax hike in 30 years — could this be just the beginning?
ECONOMY & WORK
Chicago homeowners face the highest property tax hike in 30 years — could this be just the beginning?
Ahead of the holiday season, this is not the news that these people would have wanted to hear.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant reveals too much about his wife
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant reveals too much about his wife
Steve Harvey could not hide his shock at the answer and made his feelings known to the contestant.
3 days ago
Finance expert says $100,000 salary isn't a 'big deal' anymore in 2025 — and people aren’t having it
ECONOMY & WORK
Finance expert says $100,000 salary isn't a 'big deal' anymore in 2025 — and people aren’t having it
Milan Singh sparked an interesting debate over what is the actual value of a $100k salary in 2025.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant reveals the embarrassing thing she does because of Steve Harvey
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant reveals the embarrassing thing she does because of Steve Harvey
Harvey then said that making people do that was one of his goals as a professional.
3 days ago