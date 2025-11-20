ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' player disappoints fans as he fails to solve familiar puzzle and loses a car

The player, Greg Swiszcz lost a Toyota on a puzzle that previously cost a player $100,000.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing Greg Swiszcz attempting his Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Greg Swiszcz attempting his Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" fans have witnessed bonus round losses, which they either blame on puzzles that are too hard or on contestants who couldn't spot the obvious. Viewers were once again left disappointed after yet another contestant lost out on a car over a familiar puzzle. The contestant, Greg Swiszcz, fought his fellow competitors hard to make it to the finale with just over $12,000. While he had the chance to drive home a brand new Toyota RAV4, he fumbled a puzzle that, according to the fans, previously cost a player $100,000. 

Screenshot showing host, Ryan Seacrest peeping into Greg Swiszcz's prize envelope (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing host, Ryan Seacrest peeping into Greg Swiszcz's prize envelope (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

He had a flying start to the game after tripling his prize in the first Toss Up round, to take the early lead with more than $2,000. Swiszcz made a comeback in the Triple Toss-up round, where he got two out of the three puzzles and stretched his lead in the Speed Up round. In the end, he emerged as the big winner with $12,400 in cash.

Screenshot showing the player alongside Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the player alongside Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Advancing to the Bonus Round, Swiszcz chose the category "Phrase" for the final puzzle and joined host Ryan Seacrest at the wheel. He brought along his son Hudson to the stage, where he "threw the gauntlet" at his dad, challenging him to win it. After spinning the wheel and picking out his Golden Envelope, Swiszcz was faced with a three-word puzzle on the board. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," filled in, he went on to choose "C, D, H, and A" as his additional letters.

However, his choice of letters turned out to be disastrous as only the letter "A" showed up on the board, with the puzzle reading, "_ A _ T      _ T     _ _ T." As Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, Swiszcz figured out the last part of the puzzle but was at a loss for the first word. "Fact It Out, Pact It Out, Pout It Out," he guessed, but none of them were correct. "Well, you were going down a path that wasn't incorrect," Seacrest said before co-host Vanna White uncovered the answer "Wait It Out". The host then went on to flip the envelope, but the player refused to look at it. Thus, Seacrest showed it to his son first and then to him, delivering the bad news.

Screenshot showing the player's total (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the player's total (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Swiszcz looked visibly upset after the loss, and fans weren't indifferent. "I completely came up blank on this one," wrote @tima.curtis2488 in the comments on YouTube. "Well, the a was a good choice, but he could have used the w here. Second time that the Toyota was not given away," @Animegamespublishing added.

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot of a comment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Meanwhile, some fans got nostalgic too, claiming they had seen the puzzle before. "That Puzzle Was Used On Season 20 Where Bea Loses $100,000," shared @jeffreychen3069. "It's giving October 2010 again back and forth, the constant lands on the car in the bonus round, and it's a pattern of winning and losing," added @edwardsimmons3190.

You can watch the disappointing game in the video here.

More on Market Realist: 

'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by instantly solving puzzle to win a Toyota

'Wheel of Fortune' player gets Ryan Seacrest's watch as gift after losing out on Toyota car

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Trump’s tariffs come under fire as state leaders claim they're headed toward an economic crisis
NEWS
Trump’s tariffs come under fire as state leaders claim they're headed toward an economic crisis
With rising food, energy, and healthcare costs, state leaders are calling out the trade policies.
1 hour ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey makes startling confession in response to strange question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey makes startling confession in response to strange question
Harvey said it in response to another player who came up with an awkward answer.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player disappoints fans as he fails to solve familiar puzzle and loses a car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player disappoints fans as he fails to solve familiar puzzle and loses a car
The player, Greg Swiszcz lost a Toyota on a puzzle that previously cost a player $100,000.
1 hour ago
Walmart’s new CEO is quietly preparing an AI revolution — here’s what’s coming
WALMART
Walmart’s new CEO is quietly preparing an AI revolution — here’s what’s coming
John Furner, who serves as the Walmart US CEO will be tasked with leading an AI push at Walmart.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by instantly solving puzzle to win a Toyota
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by instantly solving puzzle to win a Toyota
The contestant Matt Lee drove home a brand new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid after his big win.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player does a cartwheel after making it to stage — then wins trip to South Korea
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player does a cartwheel after making it to stage — then wins trip to South Korea
The contestant dropped to his knees after winning the dream trip.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant shrieks and breaks down in tears after winning a trip worth $11,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant shrieks and breaks down in tears after winning a trip worth $11,000
The contestant, Sarah was already overwhelmed after making it to the big stage.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets Ryan Seacrest's watch as gift after losing out on Toyota car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player gets Ryan Seacrest's watch as gift after losing out on Toyota car
The contestant, a magician, tried to steal the watch before he lost a Toyota SUV in the Bonus Round.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player fails to solve easy puzzle for $45,000 — fans call it 'major wipeout'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player fails to solve easy puzzle for $45,000 — fans call it 'major wipeout'
The Coast Guard Veteran, Josh Post flubbed the final puzzle to lose out on the big prize.
3 days ago
Costco recalls two popular food items over 'foreign material' fears — return ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
Costco recalls two popular food items over 'foreign material' fears — return ASAP for full refund
Two pre-packaged Caesar's Salad items have been recalled over contamination concerns.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response to contestant's 'birth of a child' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response to contestant's 'birth of a child' answer
Harvey decided to act out the scenario which the contestant thought would be inappropriate.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans unhappy with contestant who failed to solve easy puzzle worth $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans unhappy with contestant who failed to solve easy puzzle worth $40,000
The contestant, Ron Sheppard was inches away from solving the Bonus Round puzzle.
6 days ago
Hackers send hundreds of thousands of scam texts to New Yorkers — should you be worried?
NEWS
Hackers send hundreds of thousands of scam texts to New Yorkers — should you be worried?
In a major breach, the systems of Mobile Commons that serves the New York State were compromised
6 days ago
'Price Is Right' player wins more than $125,000 on show's newest game — by just doing one thing
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' player wins more than $125,000 on show's newest game — by just doing one thing
Playing "The Lion's Share", Riley Shepherd won big with just two lucky picks.
6 days ago
President Trump signs bill to end the longest government shutdown in US history
NEWS
President Trump signs bill to end the longest government shutdown in US history
The new legislation will allow federal workers to quickly get back to work.
7 days ago
Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car as the perfect anniversary gift
PRICE IS RIGHT
Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car as the perfect anniversary gift
The player, Gary, won a brand new Toyota on his 50th wedding anniversary.
Nov 12, 2025
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts bald contestant for saying he has a problem with hair
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts bald contestant for saying he has a problem with hair
When a bald man came up with a strange answer, Harvey roasted his entire team.
Nov 12, 2025
Walmart is selling its own version of Starbucks 'Bearista' cup and it is cheaper than you think
WALMART
Walmart is selling its own version of Starbucks 'Bearista' cup and it is cheaper than you think
Walmart's dupe of the viral cup is on sale for nearly half the price of the original.
Nov 12, 2025
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says 'I've never heard that before' after hearing an answer about US
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says 'I've never heard that before' after hearing an answer about US
Harvey admitted that he had never hear someone say this about American men.
Nov 11, 2025
Bank of America issues warning that 'AI bubble' may fizzle out because of a cash crunch
NEWS
Bank of America issues warning that 'AI bubble' may fizzle out because of a cash crunch
The analysis shows tech giants like Meta, Oracle are pivoting to bonds and debt to fuel AI ambitions
Nov 11, 2025