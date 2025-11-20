'Wheel of Fortune' player disappoints fans as he fails to solve familiar puzzle and loses a car

The player, Greg Swiszcz lost a Toyota on a puzzle that previously cost a player $100,000.

"Wheel of Fortune" fans have witnessed bonus round losses, which they either blame on puzzles that are too hard or on contestants who couldn't spot the obvious. Viewers were once again left disappointed after yet another contestant lost out on a car over a familiar puzzle. The contestant, Greg Swiszcz, fought his fellow competitors hard to make it to the finale with just over $12,000. While he had the chance to drive home a brand new Toyota RAV4, he fumbled a puzzle that, according to the fans, previously cost a player $100,000.

Screenshot showing host, Ryan Seacrest peeping into Greg Swiszcz's prize envelope (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

He had a flying start to the game after tripling his prize in the first Toss Up round, to take the early lead with more than $2,000. Swiszcz made a comeback in the Triple Toss-up round, where he got two out of the three puzzles and stretched his lead in the Speed Up round. In the end, he emerged as the big winner with $12,400 in cash.

Screenshot showing the player alongside Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Advancing to the Bonus Round, Swiszcz chose the category "Phrase" for the final puzzle and joined host Ryan Seacrest at the wheel. He brought along his son Hudson to the stage, where he "threw the gauntlet" at his dad, challenging him to win it. After spinning the wheel and picking out his Golden Envelope, Swiszcz was faced with a three-word puzzle on the board. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," filled in, he went on to choose "C, D, H, and A" as his additional letters.

However, his choice of letters turned out to be disastrous as only the letter "A" showed up on the board, with the puzzle reading, "_ A _ T _ T _ _ T." As Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, Swiszcz figured out the last part of the puzzle but was at a loss for the first word. "Fact It Out, Pact It Out, Pout It Out," he guessed, but none of them were correct. "Well, you were going down a path that wasn't incorrect," Seacrest said before co-host Vanna White uncovered the answer "Wait It Out". The host then went on to flip the envelope, but the player refused to look at it. Thus, Seacrest showed it to his son first and then to him, delivering the bad news.

Screenshot showing the player's total (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Swiszcz looked visibly upset after the loss, and fans weren't indifferent. "I completely came up blank on this one," wrote @tima.curtis2488 in the comments on YouTube. "Well, the a was a good choice, but he could have used the w here. Second time that the Toyota was not given away," @Animegamespublishing added.

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Meanwhile, some fans got nostalgic too, claiming they had seen the puzzle before. "That Puzzle Was Used On Season 20 Where Bea Loses $100,000," shared @jeffreychen3069. "It's giving October 2010 again back and forth, the constant lands on the car in the bonus round, and it's a pattern of winning and losing," added @edwardsimmons3190.

You can watch the disappointing game in the video here.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' is making a big change to bonus round — and involves a huge $500,000 prize

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by instantly solving puzzle to win a Toyota

'Wheel of Fortune' player gets Ryan Seacrest's watch as gift after losing out on Toyota car