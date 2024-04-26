Working Mom in Dilemma as Boss Backtracks on Her Transfer | 'It Seems Like He Didn't Want to Do It'

Working moms face a tough time finding a job close to their children's daycare or school. It has even become challenging to apply for a transfer as many bosses act professionally and have no concerns about the employees' struggles. A TikToker mom (@stephaniiiieann) posted a video rant on how she needed the job transfer and the video amassed 647.3k views with 37.7k users liking the video. She shared her experience and started the video by saying, "Want to hear something annoying? I’m about to tell you." She further narrated the whole incident on how her manager initially okayed her to transfer, as she needed to be nearer to her son’s school, but then told her he didn’t want to lose her as an employee.

It was obvious from her boss' delays, that he did not favor her transfer, but asked her to wait for a few weeks. Stephanie agreed happily and reminded him every week about her transfer. After a series of efforts, she learned the harsh truth i.e. her boss hadn't even requested the transfer. She then approached her general manager to enquire about the whole matter and he responded plainly, "It seems like he didn’t want to do it".

Stephanie was pretty adorned by the fact that her boss liked her so much and didn't want to lose her but she wanted the transfer urgently. Hence like a strong woman she went to work, and insisted on the transfer, even brought some cookies as a peace offering. Finally, she got what she wanted. She ended the video on a note saying, "I am grateful that he hired me. I do think my general manager is a good person; however, his management skills could use a little bit of a tune-up". She added a question to her viewers, "Is this actually okay, that a manager decides they like a staff member and just fail to initiate a transfer until they’re kind of pressured into it?".

@Dominique commented, "File for partial unemployment for that week". @Charlotte Locker commented, "My transfer got denied, I needed out of that location as it was so bad. The new manager at the other location (who I’d worked with before) needed someone he trusted to help bring the new place". @meg commented, "Girl, I can hear the stress in your voice. I hope they get it fixed very soon!". @Simone Smith222 commented, "Call the location you want to transfer to & set it up that way. Might even be faster too".

@kayla c commented, "My GM told me he was going to tell the other GM I have a problem with being late. I WAS TRAVELING TO MY HOMETOWN FROM COLLEGE 1:45 mins away 1/2". @thechemgoddess commented, "I had been promised a move for months & told there was no room. Walked in to see a new hire. Immediately went to my DM with documentation". @J Zee860 commented, "Call your district manager not the store manager show him the messages, and be like this is unacceptable". @CrazyChickenZooKeepr commented, "If he is holding you in limbo then that location should have to pay you for that week. I would go to corporate at this point".

The viewers were concerned for Stephanie and suggested she take legal action against her bosses. Some told her to direct her case with proper documentation and screenshots to the District Manager.

