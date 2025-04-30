'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off the stage after hearing contestant's 'horse' answer

Harvey couldn't take anymore of the outrageous answers on the show from the same family.

Steve Harvey is used to absurd answers on "Family Feud," and his deadpan expressions in reaction to such responses are followed by witty jibes. But this doesn't mean that the comedian-turned-host doesn't lose his cool ever, and in fact, sometimes he just throws his cards or even slaps contestants. In one such episode, Harvey was annoyed by one weird answer after another coming from the Shah family. At the end, the host had had enough of their responses to the survey question, "Name an animal that women actually like being compared to," and chose to walk off the stage.

Screenshot showing Harvey giving up (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Shah and the Sonne families. The former had won the face, and they chose to play the question to win more points. While the question was simple, the team members of the family kept pestering Harvey with unusual answers like cat, dog, and more. In the end, when the contestant named Sonam said "Horse," Harvey was so done that he left the set.

Screenshot showing Harvey walking off the stage (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Before things got crazy, Nisha from the Shah family was the first to hit the buzzer, and she came up with the answer, "A cat". The response showed up at the top spot on the board, and the team chose to play. The turn then went to Sonam, who confidently answered with "Dog". This was when Harvey started to get a little annoyed as the answer wasn't something he was expecting to hear from a woman. When the answer showed up on the board, the host was beyond shocked. Walking up to the next contestant, Neel, Harvey said, "Wow! Neel, just say whatever you want to say now. This is wide open now. You couldn't have told me a dog was gonna be up there."

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to an answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

To comfort Harvey a bit, Neel answered with "A lion," which seemed more appropriate to the host. "Oh, yeah! It's up there !" he said, and he turned out to be right. The turn then went to Shilpa, who also took the unusual route and said, "A sparrow". To this Harvey said, "Why not? Dog is on the damn board. I'm done!" Despite the signs of Harvey getting annoyed, the players weren't willing to slow down. The very next contestant, Arun, answered the question with, "Fish," annoying the host further. "Like the Little Mermaid," the player reasoned, but the answer didn't show up on the board, earning the team their first strike. The turn then went to Nisha, who answered with "Bunny," which got the second strike. However, Harvey thought the answer was better than the others. "That's a great answer. Because a dog is up there," he said. Finally, the turn went to Sonam, who came up with the creative answer, "A Horse". Harvey was visibly done with the game at that point, as he walked up to the podium, put his cards down, and proceeded to walk off the stage.

Screenshot showing Harvey leaving the set (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Luckily, the answer did not show up on the board, and the turn went to the Sonne family, who could steal all the points. The team's lead, Matt, came up with the answer, "Fox," which showed up at one of the top spots on the board.