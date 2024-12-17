Steve Carell once showed up on 'Pawn Stars'. He was easily the worst negotiator on the show ever.

Even the hosts of the show were confused about the star's appearance in the pawn shop.

Steve Carell is known for playing the hilarious Michael Scott on the popular sitcom "The Office" but he was equally spontaneous during his interaction with Rick Harrison on "Pawn Stars." While celebrities have previously walked into the famous Las Vegas shop featured on the show to sell or authenticate items, Carell was there as a customer.

Screenshot showing Steve Carell on Pawn Stars (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars/History)

Is That Steve Carell?

While Carell casually wandered into the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, he was recognized immediately. However, since he made no prior announcements or acted like a celebrity at the store, people thought he could be a doppelganger. The three hosts of the show, Corey, Chumlee, and Rick, huddled together behind the counter wondering if it was the real Steve Carell. As they were nudging each other to go and ask the man himself, Rick'sfather, Richard Benjamin Harrison, Jr. said, "Who in the hell is Steve Carell?"

Screenshot showing Rick's father asking who is Steve Carell (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars/History)

For those still as clueless as Mr Harrison, Carell is an award-winning actor who played the famous character of Michael Scott on the long-running series "The Office." He has also starred in several films including "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Little Miss Sunshine," "Crazy, Stupid, Love," "The Big Short," and he has voiced the famous character of "Gru" in the animated film series "Despicable Me".

Rick finally walked right up to the customer in question and asked, "Are you Steve Carell?" However, the star replied that he wasn't Carell and said "I get that a lot." Rick then commented that he knew it wasn't Carell as he was much shorter in real life. This sort of upset Carell who appeared to be sensitive about his height. "What the hell is that supposed to mean?" Carrell asked.

Screenshot showing Rick Harrison talking to Steve Carell (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars/History)

After a quick banter, the two finally couldn't keep up with the act and broke into laughter. Rick then asked the actor why he was in the shop. Carell then revealed that he was there as a customer and looking for a World War II diver's knife. "I have been in the market for these for years," Carell said.

Rick happened to have one such item to show Carell. The host pulled out a multipurpose diver's knife from the counter showcase for the actor to have a look. Carell was immediately impressed with the item and its condition. "What would a diver need a knife for?" Carell asked Rick. The host joked that it was for any diver wars that they had.

Screenshot showing Steve Carell holding the knife (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars/History)

The two then got down to working out the numbers. In the show's signature style, they went back and forth with their offers. However, since it was 'Steve Carell', he put a funny twist to it. When Rick asked $2,500 for the knife, instead of countering with a lower price, Carell went higher and offered to pay $4,000.

Laughing at the offer, Rick played along raising the price to $5,000. Carell then countered with an offer of $5,500. By then, Rick decided to end the joke and brought the price back to a fair value of $3,200.