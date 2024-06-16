Stanley Quencher Cup Craze Intensifies with New Color Options Flying Off Shelves

Buyers are obsessed with the new color options — mist (light green), peony (pink), and nectarine (orange)

The Stanley Quencher Cup craze isn't going to slow down. People adore their Stanley's cups, and their new color options — mist (light green), peony (pink), and nectarine (orange) — are flying off the shelves. The Stanley Quencher, which retails for $57.14, is popular with celebrities like Adele and Molly-Mae Hague and commoners alike. The Quencher is a social media darling, especially on TikTok. This water bottle is the ideal companion for any activity, be it working out at the gym or driving; it even fits in the majority of automobile cup holders.

Image Source: Stanley Instagram

The company announced the arrival of the new colors on Instagram, "Mist, Peony, and Nectarine are the newest members of the Quencher family. Now grab yours and send a friend a tag!" Comments like "Got my hands on Peony!" and "I may or may not have bought all three!" poured in from shoppers who were unable to contain their excitement.

The Stanley Quencher is extremely popular and is regarded as one of the "best buys" by many. On the Stanley website, a satisfied client stated, "I've been eyeing a Stanley Quencher ever since I saw my sister's."

"I used to be really bad at drinking water, but I made a New Year's resolution to change that. Now, I'm drinking over 2 liters a day! The Stanley Quencher is tough, the quality is top-notch, and I wouldn't trade it for anything else. Plus, it keeps my water cold from early morning until evening. Sure, it's a bit pricey, but totally worth it for me."

Another happy customer chimed in, saying, "I'm amazed by how pretty and practical my Stanley cup is! It's motivated me to drink more water, and people even compliment me on it! I'm thrilled with my purchase—it's a 5-star product!" "I own two of these cups (one in charcoal and one in cream)," shared a third customer. "I take it everywhere—work, school, friends' houses—and it keeps my drinks cold even overnight! Totally recommend it even though it's a bit expensive. It's worth every penny!"

The new colors of the Stanley Quencher cups are already getting popular but some customers find the price tag a bit steep. If you're looking for a cheaper option, you can snag a similar tumbler cup for just £10.99 on Amazon.

Image Source: OutOfTheLoop | Reddit

The fear of missing out drives people to seek Stanley's cups, known for their trendy designs and superb insulation. Stanley's sales have skyrocketed as a result of this, and its cups are now sought-after representations of aspiration and luxury.

The Quencher became the brand’s top-selling product in 2020. Stanley’s annual revenue jumped from $70 million to over $750 million in just four years. The company’s revenue jumped from $73 million in 2019 to $94 million in 2020 and it leapfrogged to $194 million in 2021. In 2022, a redesigned Quencher model in a range of colors was released and the revenue rose to $402 million, as per CNBC.

The trendy pastel colors helped the Quencher be seen as less of a utilitarian product and more as a fashion accessory across social media. Stanley further released over 100 colors and fans soon began building collections.

Recently, some Target stores had to limit the number of cups a single customer could buy after introducing the new Quencher colors.