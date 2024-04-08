Woman Refuses to Tip at Self-Service Places, Internet Says 'Run For President'

The famous interview-style TikTok show, Subway Takes (@subwaytakes), recently interviewed a woman who doesn't tip at self-service restaurants and coffee places. In the show where the host interviews people on the subway, the woman made it clear that she will not tip if she has to get her order and added that tipping percentages are way out of order.

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Sam Dan Truong

As soon as the host begins the interview, she launches into a rant against tipping. She starts off by saying, “If I have to go up to order I'm not tipping," the host burst out laughing before asking her to elaborate. The host adds to the argument that today nearly all restaurants are now self-service so does she tip zero percent everywhere?

To this, the woman responds, "Zero, at this point I work there." She then goes on to say that if the customer is doing the service, they should receive a tip from the restaurant instead.

Image Source: TikTok | @subwaytakes

She adds to this by saying that the workers (cashiers) have the nerve to flip their ipads for a 15% tip. "Tip you? Why don't you tip me? Take 15% 20% off the bill?" she says. She then addresses the problem of restaurants not paying their workers fairly and says, “No literally just pay people a living wage and leave us alone already."

After this, the host asks her about tipping at coffee shops pointing at the coffee she was holding at the time. The woman quite obviously says “Zero!” as coffee shops are essentially self-service as well. The host then asks, "You didn't tip for that?" which triggers another rant from the woman.

Image Source: TikTok | @subwaytakes

She goes on to say that the guy at this coffee shop was “rude as hell” and then covers the name on the cup because she didn’t want to give them any publicity. She then says businesses must pay their employees instead of levying more and more on the consumer. At this point, the host asks the woman if she is doing a peaceful protest to which she says “Yes!”.

She then says that people should tip where they feel like tipping and with the current mandatory tipping system the essence of the gratuities is lost. "Yes, you tip where you have service, at a restaurant, tip 45%,” she says.

She then argues that with rising inflation, people are double dipping as their paying tips which are a percentage of the already inflated prices. “Bring back the $2 tip,” she says at the end to which the host replies, "100% agree, I'm in.”

The viewers of the episode agreed 100% with the woman. One viewer named Hana said, “She is Spitting Facts,” while another user Meggie demanded the woman be on a podcast. Even an ex-server @Alex of 17 years agreed to the woman, but, one user named Aleyna took things to the extreme as she demanded the woman to run for president!

Image Source: TikTok | @subwaytakes

Meanwhile, several other viewers shared similar experiences of frozen yogurt places (@Yecky), Cinnabon (@RoyalSolari), and more bizarre places where they were prompted to tip for literally preparing their own order. This was summed up by a non-resident of the U.S. (@clara) who said the tipping culture in the country is just beyond her.

Image Source: TikTok | @subwaytakes

