Couples Reevaluate Divorce Plans Amid Cost Concerns, Exploring Co-Living as a Viable Option

Amid the ongoing cost of living crisis, many people are trying to cut down on unnecessary expenses, including rethinking their plans for divorce. Instead of immediately starting the divorce process at the beginning of the year as is often done, some couples are hesitating. They are exploring whether they can navigate the complexities of divorce while still living together. Although this approach has its challenges like sharing space with a soon-to-be ex-spouse, recent house prices and the difficulty of getting a new mortgage might make staying put seem like the only option to maintain financial stability.

For couples with children, there could be some upsides to divorcing while still under the same roof. The family can maintain routines and responsibilities as they work through the divorce process, ensuring that both parents remain involved and finances are managed fairly. Deciding to begin the divorce process with a spouse or civil partner while still living together demands considerable thinking. Instead of merely starting divorce proceedings online and surprising their partner with formal documents, the person initiating the divorce should consider how their partner would respond. If the news arrives unexpectedly, especially if they are living together, it may lead to friction and even charges of domestic violence.

If there are children involved, it is critical to consider how this news may affect them, particularly if they have examinations or key school activities coming up. It might also be helpful to visit counseling services to support both parties through all the emotional challenges. One common problem is deciding how and when to inform the children about the divorce. This necessitates careful planning, particularly if the couple wants to continue living together in the family home. For example, they might choose a familiar and comfortable setting for this chat.

It is ideal to avoid circumstances in which other family members, such as grandparents, are present throughout the conversation. It is critical to plan ahead of time and agree on what to say, how the conversation will progress, and what steps will be taken. This planning might assist in alleviating any needless fear for the kids.

Although no-fault divorces offer advantages, such as allowing spouses to part ways amicably and without blame, they sometimes take longer than anticipated. Given court delays at various phases of the divorce procedure, a 20-week cooling-off period between filing for divorce and receiving a conditional order, and an additional six-week wait for the final order, the entire process can take six to eight months.

Delays in finishing settlements, particularly those involving the sale of the family home, are possible. Divorcing couples should prepare for this, especially if they intend to continue living together. Virtual mediation meetings are a popular alternative and they can be effective even if the couple lives together. It's best if everyone attends from various locations so they may take a break before facing each other after the session. Another option is to attend face-to-face discussions at a mediator's office, which sometimes has separate chambers for isolation and reflection.

It is critical to plan ahead of time and define duties. This includes things like shopping and paying bills, as well as establishing ground rules for guests. A parenting plan can assist with child-related tasks such as school pickup and weekend planning. Flexibility and collaboration are essential, particularly when one parent needs assistance. Some couples prefer to maintain the family house for stability, taking turns living there. These "nesting" agreements are becoming increasingly popular, frequently for financial reasons.

