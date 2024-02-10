All About Amazon's Foldable Houses That Have Become a hit on Social Media

The kind of products available on Amazon have attracted a major chunk of offline buyers as they are pretty enticed by the quality and durability at affordable prices. Following its popularity, the e-commerce giant has introduced a new concept to address the question about affordable housing in the United States, which is foldable houses. These houses are pretty easy to install and use as they are small and easy to move giving people a comfortable space to live without spending too much dollars. This striking product has changed the way Americans live and some despite having houses purchase these to transform into cute compounds and workplaces. A TikTok user @hittaa_jeff his real name being Jeffrey Bryant, a Los Angeles resident recently purchased a foldable home for himself and was pretty exhilarated to show to its viewers. In his video, he thanked the Amazon representative who helped him set up the whole thing which turned out to be quite a reasonable fit. Jeffrey was inspired by YouTube unboxing videos where he was shaken that something like this exists. He then immediately ordered one for him which was delivered to his doorstep and he was just disappointed about the ceiling height as it was pretty low for him.

Image Source: TikTok|@hittaa_jeff

Also Read: Influencer Shares Video of Pizza Delivery Man's Outrageous Reaction to 20% Tip; Sparks Debate

The video convinced a lot of people to buy these even though some people were unaware that something like foldable houses existed to begin with. These types of houses are available for USA customers on websites like Amazon and eBay starting from $17,600 and going up to $34,899 depending on the preferences and requirements. With these houses the customers can enjoy a waterproof roof with an alloy steel frame, having several lounge spaces with equipped bathrooms. The steel walls have flame-resistant foam for security reasons and the space is quite enough spreading to about 292.5 sq. ft. The houses can be easily unfolded on a flat surface and are just like a regular home having windows, lockable doors, and kitchens beside the spacious rooms.

Image Source: TikTok|@hittaa_jeff

Another company in the market called Zolyndo also offers similar expandable houses that can be used for several purposes. Its products can be used in the form of hotels, shops, villas, warehouses, garages, workplaces, booths, or offices. The houses mostly have two bedrooms, one kitchen, a living room, and a bathroom. The price of these houses ranges from $15,500 for a 13x20 ft. house to $22,000 for a 19x20 ft. There are several social media influencers earning through these unboxing videos as they strike the users the most. Some users see this as a smart and effective solution as it is easy to use and also addresses the environmental impacts.

Image Source: TikTok|@hittaa_jeff

Also Read: New York City Resident Masters Saving Techniques, Shares Budgeting Tips on Social Media

On the other hand, some viewers are totally unaware of the concept of foldable houses delivered to one's doorstep by Amazon and are amazed by them. Others see these houses as an expensive investment seeing the economic condition and financial challenges faced by the citizens. Many of them now want to save for the Amazon expandable houses and consider it as a quick solution as compared to the houses built from scratch amidst the natural disasters that can happen at any time.

More from MARKETREALIST

Financial Samurai Founder’s Advice on Making Money While Sleeping—Invest in Treasury Bonds

Here's how Potential Changes in Mortgage Rates for 2024 Could Reshape Home Ownership Dreams