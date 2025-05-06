'Wheel of Fortune' fans unhappy after contestant loses $40,000 over a puzzle that was 'too tough'

Many fans also mentioned how they were themselves unable to solve it.

"Wheel of Fortune" fans are often quick to call out contestants who make blunders that cost them a big prize, but they're also supportive when they feel that the solution was just too tricky for anyone. In a recent episode, fans were upset after a contestant named Bernard lost $40,000 in the Bonus Round because of an excessively tough puzzle. The player who put up an impressive performance was stumped by the puzzle about "Aquatic Birds" in the final round. While he was happy that he won more than $13,000 on the show, fans expressed outrage over the puzzle that many considered impossible to solve.

Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Bernard was off to a flying start after cracking the very first puzzle for $1,000. With the other two players struggling to get going, the player took the early lead by solving the Prize Puzzle, “Mouth Water Risotto,” and won a trip to Italy, according to TV Insider. In the end, Bernard bested his opponents with a total of $13,600 to advance to the Bonus Round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

For the final puzzle of the show, Bernard chose the category "Living Things" before spinning the wheel. With a chance of winning up to $100,000 or a brand new car, Bernard got his Golden Ticket picked out by the show's host, Ryan Seacrest. The two then made it to the center stage, and the player was joined by his cousin, who cheered him up as he took on the two-word puzzle. The show gave him the standard letters, “R, S, T, L, N, E,” and Bernard chose the additional letters, “G, M, C, and O,” hoping to get some more clues on the board. Unfortunately, his letter picks gave him only one clue, as the puzzle read, “_ _ _ _T_C _ _R_S.” "That is really it, huh?" Seacrest exclaimed as the contestant looked flustered.

Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

After wishing the player good luck, Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer. Bernard put up a valiant fight, trying to solve the puzzle as he read out words like “Pacific, “Arctic,” and “Blast." However, he couldn't get close to the answer, which was later revealed to be "AQUATIC BIRDS." Even Seacrest acknowledged that Bernard needed a little more help with that puzzle, as it wasn't easy. However, in the end, Bernard still walked away with a smile and $13,600 in the bag.

While the player didn't look too upset with the loss, fans couldn't let it go. When the Bonus Round clip was posted on YouTube, people took to the comments section to express their feelings. "This was a tough puzzle. They are really making the contestants earn the wins this week," wrote one fan, @richardhernandez4490. "Aquatic Birds. Where and what the hell are they!?" exclaimed another user, @jasonmcd1987.

Screenshot of a comment talking about the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/@eybyon)

Many shared that they too failed to solve the puzzle as it was extremely tough. "I had no clue at all. With no vowels, it could’ve gone multiple ways," @lunamelody2025 explained. "I was thinking 'Plastic Girls," @CelebrityGamerTV added.

While the team behind the show may be facing flak from fans over the contestant's loss, Ryan Seacrest is known for gaffes of his own. He once snubbed Carrie Underwood on "American Idol" by ignoring her.