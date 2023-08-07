American rapper and performer Lizzo has hired a high-powered attorney to fight her legal battle against sexual assault and weight shaming charges pressed by three dancers who worked with her. Marty Singer, Hollywood’s famous defender, has represented stars like Charlie Sheen and Bill Cosby.

Singer’s clientele ranges from a variety of stars, including Bill Cosby, Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen, Chris Brown, Brett Ratner, and currently, Jonah Hill. pic.twitter.com/BGhkbIBLvd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 3, 2023

With such a heavyweight legal representation on her side in the case, Lizzo seems to be ready to fiercely defend herself against the allegations. With this case, Marty Singer adds Lizzo to a long list of his top Hollywood clients who previously earned him the title of "Entertainment Lawyer of the Year".

Wasting no time, Singer has already come forward to discredit the claims of one of the plaintiffs and defended Lizzo’s position in an interview with TMZ.

Martin Dori Singer is an LA-based lawyer from Brooklyn, New York who has over four decades of legal experience. He is an accomplished and self-made giant in the legal industry who started his career while supporting his mother, a survivor of Auschwitz.

He worked hard to put himself through New York law school and in 1980, he decided to make the move to Los Angeles, where he founded his own very successful law firm.

Over the years, Singer has worked with hundreds of celebrity clients and represented stars in some of the most controversial cases.

Singer has represented Bill Cosby in two high-profile cases. He defended Cosby against rape allegations brought by supermodel Janice Dickinson and Judy Huth, who claimed Cosby assaulted her in 1974 at the Playboy Mansion when she was 15.

Marty has worked with Johny Depp, Charlie Sheen, Jim Carrey, Jonah Hill, Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Travolta, Kim Kardashian, Chris Brown, and Bruce Willis to name a few.

Marty Singer was named the “Entertainment Lawyer of the Year" by the Beverly Hills Bar Association (BHBA)” in 2012.

Mary Singer has put in a lot of hard work in his career defending undefendable cases. As per various estimates and allstarbio.com, he has an estimated net worth of $10.5 million and leads a luxurious and happy lifestyle. Singer has made an illustrious career out of un-caging celebrity songbirds.

As of 2017, Marty Singer charged a hefty fee of $950 an hour for his services, according to Vanity Fair. This number is now estimated to be over $1000 per hour.

Singer has become the go-to guy for pit bull lawyer, an expression used to describe a lawyer who is aggressive, tough, powerful, able to bend the law and find loopholes to do whatever it takes to win their cases. His celebrity clients often hire get him to suppress any unwanted press and make even the most serious charges disappear.

Famous rapper and TV star Lizzo has been accused of violating California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act by allowing a hostile work environment to persist. The charges were pressed against her by three stage dancers who worked under her. The charges include sexual and religious harassment, assault, and disability discrimination.

As per the lawsuit, Lizzo has been accused of shaming an employee because of her weight before firing her and pressuring a former dancer to engage with nude performers at a club. She has also been accused of allowing the captain to create a hostile work environment, berate employees for their religion and engage in sexual activity.

Lizzo has denied the allegations and stated that the plaintiffs have created “sensationalized stories”, Forbes reported. Now that Singer has come on board, it signifies the seriousness with which Lizzo is approaching the legal battle. With his experience and expertise, the attorney is expected to mount a staunch defense on behalf of the rapper.

