ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Millionaire gives away her $27 million inheritance to public and wants them to decide where it's used

Marlene Engelhorn has invited 10,000 people out of which 50 will help her in giving away money.
UPDATED 10 HOURS AGO
A photo of Marlene Engelhorn at a press conference | Wikimedia Commons | Photo by Jan Zappner / republica
A photo of Marlene Engelhorn at a press conference | Wikimedia Commons | Photo by Jan Zappner / republica

A young Austro-German heiress has sought suggestions from people about how to give away $27.4 million of her inheritance, per a BBC report. Austrian multimillionaire Marlene Engelhorn has invited about 10,000 people out of which 50 lucky people will get to be part of an exclusive gathering in Salzburg, Austria, to help her decide how to give away the money. The 31-year-old heiress has sworn to redistribute her wealth in the most meaningful to help as many as people possible.

 

Engelhorn is a descendant of Friedrich Engelhorn, the founder of the German chemical and pharmaceutical company BASF. The company, founded in 1865, went on to become the largest chemicals company in the world.

Engelhorn inherited her wealth from her grandmother, Traudl Engelhorn-Vechiatto, who was estimated to be worth $4.2 billion at the time of her death in 2022, as per Forbes. However, even before her death, her granddaughter had declared that she wanted to give away about 90% of her inheritance.

 

Engelhorn went on to create a team and established the Good Council for Redistribution to help her with giving away the money. It is not confirmed how much she is keeping but it is reported that she was retaining some kind of financial buffer, as per BBC.

Earlier this month, Engelhorn mailed out 10,000 invitations to randomly selected Austrians. These people can register to participate in the Good Council for Redistribution.

From the 10,000 a lucky 50 citizens, from diverse age groups, federal states, social classes, and backgrounds will be chosen to convene in Salzburg in March. About 15 alternates will also be chosen in case anyone from the initial batch cannot attend the planned sessions.

In Salzburg, the selected 50 people will participate in a series of meetings with nonprofit organizations, charities, academics, and civil society organizations from March to June this year.

Christoph Hofinger, managing director of the Foresight Institute, who is helping with the initiative told the BBC that the participants will be asked to “contribute their ideas to jointly develop solutions in the interests of society as a whole.”

According to the organizers, the participants will be provided with childcare and interpreters if required. Further, the travel costs will be covered and the participants will also be paid about $1300 (€1,200) for every weekend they attend.

Ever since Engelhorn inherited her fortune, she has been planning to redistribute her wealth. "I have no veto rights, I am putting my assets at the disposal of these 50 people and placing my trust in them,” Engelhorn told the BBC.

 

In 2008, Austria abolished inheritance tax, widening the gap between the rich and poor citizens. Even now, the move remains contentious, and one major political party, the opposition Social Democrats, wants it reinstated. Even Engelhorn has also pushed for higher taxes for fellow millionaires and billionaires who control most of the world’s wealth.

Earlier in 2021, she co-founded the nonprofit Tax Me Now, with the aim to address income inequality in German-speaking countries. She says she inherited her wealth and therefore power without having to do anything for it. "And the state doesn't even want taxes on it,” she added in the BBC report.

This article originally appeared 9 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Millionaire gives away her $27 million inheritance to public and wants them to decide where it's used
NEWS
Millionaire gives away her $27 million inheritance to public and wants them to decide where it's used
Marlene Engelhorn has invited 10,000 people out of which 50 will help her in giving away money.
10 hours ago
California woman wins $1 million from a scratch-off ticket— without actually scratching it
NEWS
California woman wins $1 million from a scratch-off ticket— without actually scratching it
The woman said that she simply bought the scratch card because it was looking good but had no hopes of winning.
18 hours ago
Home Depot is now selling a tiny home kit with two cozy bedrooms — at a price you’d never expect
NEWS
Home Depot is now selling a tiny home kit with two cozy bedrooms — at a price you’d never expect
The tiny home trend gained even more traction when Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently moved into one in Texas.
22 hours ago
Have you given your DNA to 23andMe? You could be eligible for a $10,000 payout over data breach
NEWS
Have you given your DNA to 23andMe? You could be eligible for a $10,000 payout over data breach
People with Chinese and Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry were specifically targeted during the data breach.
1 day ago
Woman spends $15 for an all-you-can-eat buffet — she kept eating for 6 hours and then asked to leave
NEWS
Woman spends $15 for an all-you-can-eat buffet — she kept eating for 6 hours and then asked to leave
Several people in the comments asked what she did to eat so much and still remain hungry.
1 day ago
If you see a folded dollar bill on ground, don't pick it up as authorities say it could be 'dangerous'
NEWS
If you see a folded dollar bill on ground, don't pick it up as authorities say it could be 'dangerous'
A woman claimed that she had a near-fatal reaction simply by touching one of the bills.
1 day ago
Someone shared what $70 worth of groceries gets you in San Francisco — it's worse than you think
NEWS
Someone shared what $70 worth of groceries gets you in San Francisco — it's worse than you think
Several people from other countries were surprised to see what the image of the user's grocery basket revealed.
2 days ago
She shared a photo of her meal on social media. Then, ended up with $60,000 bill due to small mistake
NEWS
She shared a photo of her meal on social media. Then, ended up with $60,000 bill due to small mistake
The restaurant decided to introduce limits on the distance from which people can place online orders to prevent such fiascos.
2 days ago
Teenager who won lottery asks internet for any advice — almost everyone had the same answer
NEWS
Teenager who won lottery asks internet for any advice — almost everyone had the same answer
The teenager also mentioned that they haven't told anyone about the winnings and don't know how to hide the cash.
2 days ago
Would Bill Gates pick up $100 off the ground? The billionaire finally settles the age-old debate
NEWS
Would Bill Gates pick up $100 off the ground? The billionaire finally settles the age-old debate
Gates addressed the strange question during a rare ask me anything session on Reddit.
2 days ago
Wheel of Fortune player lost $50,000 over one word — confused viewers blamed Pat Sajak for it
NEWS
Wheel of Fortune player lost $50,000 over one word — confused viewers blamed Pat Sajak for it
Confusion among viewers about Tamara's answer triggered an online outrage against the host Sajak.
3 days ago
'No one deserves to have that much money' — Just Mark Zuckerberg talking about billionaires
NEWS
'No one deserves to have that much money' — Just Mark Zuckerberg talking about billionaires
Zuckerberg made the surprising comments in response to a Facebook employee's question.
3 days ago
Adam Sandler once agreed to pay the dinner tab for Ozzy Osbourne. Then, the bill came.
NEWS
Adam Sandler once agreed to pay the dinner tab for Ozzy Osbourne. Then, the bill came.
It happened when Sandler was out for dinner with Osbourne and others from the set of "Little Nicky."
3 days ago
Burger King worker who got a goodie bag after 27 years of service buys first home with $450,000 donation
BURGER KING
Burger King worker who got a goodie bag after 27 years of service buys first home with $450,000 donation
The amount that was raised online turned out to be a lot more than what his daughter was aiming for.
3 days ago
Woman selling guitar for $5,000 stunned after Pawn Stars said it was the ‘holy grail’ and worth way more
NEWS
Woman selling guitar for $5,000 stunned after Pawn Stars said it was the ‘holy grail’ and worth way more
The seller knew it belonged to former Guns N'Roses guitarist DJ Ashba, but she had no idea of its true value.
4 days ago
Fascinating study reveals how restaurants are using this simple trick to make you tip more
NEWS
Fascinating study reveals how restaurants are using this simple trick to make you tip more
This simple addition to the bill may seem subtle but has a significant impact on customer behavior.
4 days ago
Desperate dad returns cash stolen from store— after realizing it's not enough for kid's transplant
NEWS
Desperate dad returns cash stolen from store— after realizing it's not enough for kid's transplant
The store owner feels that while the man should be punished for wielding a gun, society needs to help such people.
4 days ago
Target is selling limited-edition Stanley Cups — the demand is literally causing mayhem at stores
NEWS
Target is selling limited-edition Stanley Cups — the demand is literally causing mayhem at stores
There were some who even tried to snatch the viral tumblers from other customers including kids.
4 days ago
Are you a Cash App user? You might be eligible for $2,500 payout — just watch out for the deadline
NEWS
Are you a Cash App user? You might be eligible for $2,500 payout — just watch out for the deadline
The reimbursements are part of a settlement for two separate data breach incidents in 2021 and 2023.
4 days ago
NASA will pay you $3 million if you can help solve a simple issue for their Moon mission
NEWS
NASA will pay you $3 million if you can help solve a simple issue for their Moon mission
The solution will not only be used for long-term lunar missions but will also help communities on Earth.
5 days ago