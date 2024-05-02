Bankrupt Model Katie Price Claims Fans Are Mistaking Her for Katy Perry Online

Former model Katie Price recently claimed that fans are mistaking her for famous singer-TV personality Katy Perry. Price, who was declared bankrupt twice, made the revelation during a TikTok live via her TikTok Shop in which she was selling discounted beauty boxes. Meanwhile, Price is set to appear in court next month regarding an unpaid tax bill and mounting debt.

Katie Price attends the documentary premiere of "The Psychopath Life Coach" | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Maher

Katrina Amy Alexandra Alexis "Katie" Price is an English model, businesswoman, and TV personality. The 45-year-old internet celebrity gained recognition in the late 1990s for modeling work on Page 3 of the British tabloid The Sun under the pseudonym Jordan or the Jordan Girl.

JORDAN GIRL/JORDAN MODEL, GP von SPANIEN 1998, Barcelona | Getty Images | Photo by Marcus Brandt/Bongarts

She has been married three times and has five children - Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett, and Bunny. Currently, Price is selling Kelling discounted beauty boxes on TikTok and video messages for fans on the website, Cameo.

During her live Price confessed how her fans think she looks like Katy Perry. Katy Perry is a globally famous singer and actress, best known for her huge hits such as “Thinking Of You,” “Teenage Dream,” “California Gurls” and “Roar.” "What I get a lot lately is people saying, 'Are you Katie Perry?'” Price said during the live, according to The Sun.

Katy Perry visits the SiriusXM Studios | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

Interacting with her 1.6 million followers on TikTok, Price was selling a beauty box worth £278 (approximately $348.2) that contains 20 products. Price pitched the product at a discounted rate of just £54 (approximately $67.6). She described the box as a great product for “birthdays and Christmas presents.”

Apart from that, she was selling a Katie bundle in a flash sale for £23 ($28.82) when it's actually worth £80($100.26). There is also a mystery bundle which has seven products which is claimed to be worth £50($62.65). However, Price was selling at a special discount of £16.20 ($20.30). As per the report, the box includes heat spray, serum, body stuff, and cleansing balm. Meanwhile, another mystery box with stuff over £100 was selling for £25.50 during a flash sale. As per the report, the box has stuff like shampoo, conditioner, heat spray, and eye cream in it.

Price first declared bankruptcy in 2019 with debts of £3.2million (approximately $4 million). Price had failed to respond to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) over the debt, the BBC reported. She declared bankruptcy for the second time last month, with an unpaid tax bill of over £750,000 (approximately $940,000). Furthermore, in February, Price was ordered to forfeit 40% of her income from the adult entertainment website OnlyFans for the next three years in a separate dispute over her unpaid debts.

Katie Price dragged back to court in just a few days’ time after she missed bankruptcy hearing for Cyprus holiday pic.twitter.com/toXS0FqJH9 — The Sun (@TheSun) April 30, 2024

She is due back in court on May 14 after missing her last bankruptcy hearing. She will appear before a specialist bankruptcy court in London where she would answer questions about her finances.

Late last month, the star stated that she was not able to appear due to medical reasons. She reportedly provided evidence for why she couldn't attend. At the hearing, lawyers for the trustees of the star's first bankruptcy reportedly stated that she should be put “on notice” and could be arrested if she didn’t attend in the future.