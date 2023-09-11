Behind the glamour: The financial struggles of legendary entertainers

Marvin Gaye performs on stage at De Doelen | Getty Images | Photo by Rob Verhorst

In the dazzling world of entertainment, fame and fortune often appear to go hand in hand. Yet, behind the glittering façade of Hollywood's brightest stars lie stories of financial turmoil, tragic choices, and unforeseen circumstances that led to their downfall. Join us as we delve into the lives of legendary figures like Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Judy Garland, Bela Lugosi, Mickey Rooney, Corey Haim, Veronica Lake, Omar Sharif, Anita Ekberg, and Bobby Driscoll. These once-iconic personalities graced our screens and stages, but their journeys were fraught with financial hardships, addiction battles, and untimely ends. Discover the untold stories of their financial struggles and the complex web of circumstances that cast a shadow over their illustrious careers.

1. Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson performs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California | Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz

Known as the King of Pop, Michael Jackson passed away in 2009 due to an overdose of surgical anesthetic. His financial situation was marked by significant debt, estimated at around $500 million. This precarious financial state was the result of his extravagant expenditures on luxury cars, art, exotic animals, and jewelry, as well as his generous donations to various charitable causes. Additionally, his estate faced bankruptcy during this challenging period.

2. Marvin Gaye

Marvin Gaye plays piano as he records in a studio, circa 1974. | Getty Images | Photo by Jim Britt

The iconic Motown singer met a tragic end when he was fatally shot by his father in 1984. Leading up to his untimely death, Marvin Gaye faced considerable financial challenges. His struggles with drug addiction and multiple divorces had taken a toll on his finances. To further compound his troubles, he relocated to Europe in an attempt to evade the significant tax debt he owed to the IRS. At the time of his passing, he was burdened with a staggering $9 million in debt, with roughly half of that owed to the IRS.

3. Judy Garland

Judy Garland Performing on Stage | Getty Images | Photo by Bettmann

The iconic actress and singer, known for her lifelong battle with substance abuse, tragically succumbed to a barbiturate overdose in 1969. Throughout her illustrious career, Judy Garland faced numerous challenges, including being consistently overworked and underpaid, manipulated by managers and husbands, and, towards the twilight of her career, rendered unable to perform due to her addiction. At the time of her passing, she was burdened with a substantial $4 million debt.

4. Bela Lugosi

Bela Lugosi in circa | Getty Images | Photo by Silver Screen Collection

Renowned for his iconic portrayal of the titular character in the 1931 horror masterpiece "Dracula," the actor struggled with substance abuse, with much of his fortune spent on drugs and alcohol. Despite maintaining a steady stream of work and appearing in over 50 films post-"Dracula," Lugosi found it challenging to retain his earnings. Tragically, he passed away in his sleep from a heart attack in 1956, leaving behind a meager $1,900 in his bank account and $1,000 worth of real estate.

5. Mickey Rooney

Mickey Rooney during Academy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Montfort

Enduring purported physical and financial mistreatment from his eighth spouse and her son, Mickey Rooney passed away with only a modest portion of the wealth he had amassed from his acting career. The remaining $18,000 was bequeathed to his stepson, who had previously faced allegations of embezzling $8.5 million from the elderly actor. In 2014, at the time of his passing, Rooney's circumstances were further complicated by outstanding medical bills and unpaid back taxes.

6. Corey Haim

Corey Haim | Getty Images | Photo by Hulton Archive

Corey Haim, renowned for his role in "Lost Boys" and a victim of alleged childhood sexual abuse, grappled with a debilitating drug addiction that tarnished his once-promising career. His lack of insurance led to substantial expenses for multiple rehab stints, depleting his financial resources. At the time of his passing in 2010, Haim had accumulated medical debts and owed over $200,000 in back taxes. He had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and was residing with his mother.

7. Veronica Lake

Veronica Lake | Getty Images | Photo by Jack Mitchell

Veronica Lake, a captivating Hollywood femme fatale from the 1940s, dissipated her wealth on alcohol as her career faced decline. A series of failed marriages and a devastating miscarriage contributed to her struggle with alcoholism. Lake passed away at the age of 50, succumbing to liver and kidney damage in 1973. At the time of her death, she was penniless.

8. Omar Sharif

Omar Sharif | Getty Images | Photo by Hulton Archive

Renowned Egyptian film star Omar Sharif, celebrated for his roles in "Lawrence of Arabia" and "Doctor Zhivago," was notorious for his excessive drinking and gambling habits. His penchant for gambling led to the depletion of his fortune, forcing him to live in a succession of hotels. In 2015, Sharif passed away due to a heart attack in Cairo, alone and in dire financial straits.

9. Anita Ekberg

Anita Ekberg | Getty Images | Photo by Hulton-Deutsch Collection

Swedish actress Anita Ekberg, famed for her role in Fellini's "La Dolce Vita," enjoyed a successful acting career during the 1960s. However, her opportunities waned in the 1970s. A divorce and multiple robberies left her living in seclusion during her final days in a dilapidated Italian villa. She passed away in 2015, reportedly destitute.

10. Sammy Davis Jr.

Sammy Davis Jr. | Getty Images | Photo by Bettmann

Despite his legendary status as a singer, Sammy Davis Jr.'s fortune couldn't sustain his extravagant lifestyle. Upon his passing from complications related to throat cancer in 1990, his $4 million estate fell significantly short of covering his substantial tax debts. Consequently, his widow was compelled to auction off his personal belongings to settle his debts. At the time of his death, Davis was burdened with an overwhelming $5.2 million debt to the IRS, in addition to various other personal financial obligations.

