Cornel West, author, political activist, social critic, public intellectual and philosopher, made a significant announcement this week. He intends to run for president in the 2024 election as a candidate for the People's Party. The 70-year-old's decision to enter the race for truth and justice was shared through a video posted on Twitter, where he expressed his commitment towards caring for the American people and addressing critical issues such as access to livable wages, affordable housing, women's reproductive rights, and universal healthcare.

West's bid for the presidency adds an important voice to the political discourse in the upcoming election. His campaigns of truth, justice, and the well-being of people resonate with supporters who are seeking bold and transformative leadership.

I am running for truth and justice as a presidential candidate for the People’s Party to reintroduce America to the best of itself - fighting to end poverty, mass incarceration, ending wars and ecological collapse, guaranteeing housing, health care, education and living wages for… pic.twitter.com/u3NYGUbG1S — Cornel West (@CornelWest) June 5, 2023

Early Life and Activism

Born on June 2, 1953, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Cornel West actively participated in civil rights marches and led protests advocating for the inclusion of Black studies classes in his high school. As the student body president, West demonstrated his commitment to fighting for equal rights and empowerment.

Academic Achievements

West's academic journey began at Harvard College, where he studied philosophy under the guidance of influential scholars such as Stanley Cavell and Robert Nozick. In 1973, he earned a magna cum laude degree in Near Eastern languages and civilization. West's exposure to diverse perspectives at Harvard, combined with his engagement with the Black Panther Party, contributed to his intellectual and political development.

In 1980, West did his PhD in philosophy at Princeton University and became the first African-American to receive a PhD in philosophy from Princeton. West became a Professor of African American Studies at Princeton and Professor of Philosophy and Christian Practice at the Union Theological Seminary in New York City in 2011. He also taught at Harvard.

He has authored over 20 books including his most influential "Race Matters" and "Democracy Matters".

Supporting Bernie Sanders and Beyond

West's involvement in politics extended beyond his academic pursuits. In 2016, he actively supported Senator Bernie Sanders's presidential campaign and advocated for progressive values. This engagement showcased West challenging the neoliberal establishment that he believes dominates American politics.

West's Political Platform

West's presidential campaign is driven to address the pressing issues faced by Americans. His political platform includes advocating for Medicare for All, combating corporate lobbying, disbanding NATO, ending foreign military aid, and abolishing student debt. These policies reflect his commitment towards social and economic justice as well as his democratic socialist ideology.

Campaigning and Media Presence

West has been actively promoting his presidential bid. He appeared on Russell Brand's popular show, discussing the need for radicalism in politics and the importance of his campaign. West's use of social media, including Twitter, has allowed him to connect directly with potential supporters, sharing his political platform and encouraging donations.

He also appeared on various news networks and co-hosted the radio show "Smiley and West" with Tavis Smiley. West has ventured into the realms of music and film, releasing hip-hop and spoken word albums and even making appearances in popular films such as "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions."

The 2024 Election Landscape: Increasing Field of Candidates

West's entry into the 2024 presidential race aligns with a growing field of candidates from both major parties. Republican contenders such as Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Senator Tim Scott, Entrepreneur/author Vivek Ramaswami, and Governor Ron DeSantis have already announced their bids. A recent poll showed former President Trump has a significant lead over others for the Republican nomination, highlighting the dynamic nature of the upcoming election.

Most of his earnings come from his academic work. West's net worth is estimated to be around $500000.