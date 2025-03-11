ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
'Price is Right' contestant gets a little too close with Drew Carey while dancing in wild TV moment

The host played along with the moves and fans also enjoyed the bizarre celebration.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant humping Drew Carey
Screenshot showing the contestant humping Drew Carey (Cover image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

As the host of "The Price is Right," Drew Carey has admitted that it's not unusual for contestants to turn up on set under the influence. He has also been part of over-the-top celebrations, where people even lift him and swing him around, much to the chagrin of fans. During one such celebration that went to far, a contestant twerked and humped the host after winning a trip to Las Vegas. 

Screenshot showing the contestant on Price Is Right
Screenshot showing the contestant on Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

In the episode, the player named Raeneice won the Contestant's Row to join Carey on stage to play the classic "Bonus Game." The player's enthusiasm was at its peak right from the beginning as she started grinding on the host as soon as she got to the stage.

Screenshot showing the contestant grinding on Drew Carey
Screenshot showing the contestant grinding on Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

The show's announcer, George Gray, revealed that Raeneice would be playing for a trip to Las Vegas worth more than $4,000. To win the trip, she had to ace the Bonus Game, which is played for four smaller prizes and one bonus trip. The game features a board with four windows, and in each of them, smaller prizes are hidden, with one hiding the word "BONUS." The player must guess if the right price is higher or lower than the one displayed on a prize, and each correct guess earns them the prize.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game
Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

To win the bonus prize, the contestant has to guess the price of a product next to the right window. If that happens, the word BONUS shows up on a green background, indicating a win. If the word shows up on a red background, it means that the contestant did not win the corresponding prize and has lost the game. Furthermore, if the player manages to guess the price of all four smaller items, they win the bonus prize automatically. If they get all four prices wrong, they lose the game immediately.

Raeneice was on a roll for her bonus game as she guessed the prices of three items correctly. She then went for the fourth prize and guessed that its price was lower than $62. She got that right, which meant that she won all four prizes and the bonus trip to Las Vegas.

Screenshot showing the game board
Screenshot showing the game board (Image source: YouTube/Price Is Right)

To celebrate her win, Raeneice started jumping on the set. After Carey announced all her prizes, she went back to the host and hugged him. She then put her leg around the host and started humping him as part of a weird dance. Carey went along with the move as he put up his hand to complete the step. The clip of the celebration was shared on YouTube with the caption, "Hump Day for Drew!"

 

While the host didn't seem to mind the move, viewers at home enjoyed Raeneice's moves as well. "LOL!!! That was awkward yet fun! Hahaha," a fan called @kariberrie commented. "lmao Drew probably wanted you to title it that haha!" @HayesChad added.

