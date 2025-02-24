Pat Sajak calls 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'dangerous' after she starts dancing very close to him

The player got a little too physical while celebrating her mega car and cash win.

Pat Sajak was the host of "Wheel of Fortune" for four decades, and during that time, he was known for being friendly, witty, and calm even in a high-energy environment where contestants often got a bit too excited. But despite all that experience, Sajak once encountered a participant whose celebration left him flustered. Jamie McMahon Carrillo celebrated her big Bonus Round win by dancing around Sajak, and the host was visibly uncomfortable as he tried hard to shrug her off.

Screenshot showing the player dancing on Sajak (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel of Fortune)

In the episode, Carillo played well during the initial rounds of the game to take the lead over her fellow contestants. She made it all the way to the Bonus Round of the show and with some cash already in hand, the player had a chance to win up to $100,000 more or a new Mazda sedan. After picking "Place" as the category for the final round, Carillo spun the wheel and picked out her Golden Envelope. She then proceeded to take a look at the board and was provided with a two-word, 17-letter puzzle. After the standard letters, R, S, T, L, and E were filled in for help, she picked out the additional letters G, H, B, and I.

Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel of Fortune)

Her choices turned out to be phenomenal as she managed to get 11 of the 17 letters on the board. With big money and a car on the line, Carillo's final puzzle read, "_ _ I E T N E I G H B _ R H _ _ _". The player looked confident even before the ten-second timer kicked off. Once the round began, Carillo wasted no time and answered "QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD," which was correct. While the audience cheered the win, the contestant started dancing to celebrate. She quickly moved toward Sajak and started twerking close to him.

Screenshots showing Pat Sajak trying to shrug the contestant off (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel of Fortune)

Sajak visibly looked flustered as he tried to shrug Carillo off him. "Did she just butt bump me?" he asked rhetorically. "I did!" the contestant yelled in response. Sajak then pointed Carillo in the direction of her new car and warned his co-host Vanna White to watch out. "There she comes! Vanna, look out–she's dangerous!" he said. The player then took a seat in her brand-new car as the value of her prize popped up on the screen.

The show's social media team shared the hilarious clip on Instagram with the caption "Trademarking Bonus Butt Bumps 🎉😂".

Viewers too joined the fun after enjoying the sight of Sajak getting flustered on air. "It was more of a butt bump with a hint of twerk," @ashleytaveras9035 wrote on YouTube. "First congratulations! She did a little bump twerk lol! he didn't need to be nervous. Looks like she having fun." @deemartigo9547 commented.

"Pat really gets to meet with all personality types on his show. At least he has a good sense of humor! 😊" @jeb0508 added.