ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Pat Sajak calls 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'dangerous' after she starts dancing very close to him

The player got a little too physical while celebrating her mega car and cash win.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Pat Sajak getting flustered by the dance (Cover image source: YouTube | The Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshots showing Pat Sajak getting flustered by the dance (Cover image source: YouTube | The Wheel of Fortune)

Pat Sajak was the host of "Wheel of Fortune" for four decades, and during that time, he was known for being friendly, witty, and calm even in a high-energy environment where contestants often got a bit too excited. But despite all that experience, Sajak once encountered a participant whose celebration left him flustered. Jamie McMahon Carrillo celebrated her big Bonus Round win by dancing around Sajak, and the host was visibly uncomfortable as he tried hard to shrug her off.

Screenshot showing the player dancing on Sajak (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the player dancing on Sajak (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel of Fortune)

In the episode, Carillo played well during the initial rounds of the game to take the lead over her fellow contestants. She made it all the way to the Bonus Round of the show and with some cash already in hand, the player had a chance to win up to $100,000 more or a new Mazda sedan. After picking "Place" as the category for the final round, Carillo spun the wheel and picked out her Golden Envelope. She then proceeded to take a look at the board and was provided with a two-word, 17-letter puzzle. After the standard letters, R, S, T, L, and E were filled in for help, she picked out the additional letters G, H, B, and I. 

Screenshot showing the puzzle
Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel of Fortune)

Her choices turned out to be phenomenal as she managed to get 11 of the 17 letters on the board. With big money and a car on the line, Carillo's final puzzle read, "_ _ I E T     N E I G H B _ R H _ _ _". The player looked confident even before the ten-second timer kicked off. Once the round began, Carillo wasted no time and answered "QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD," which was correct. While the audience cheered the win, the contestant started dancing to celebrate. She quickly moved toward Sajak and started twerking close to him. 

Screenshots showing Pat Sajak trying to shrug the contestant off
Screenshots showing Pat Sajak trying to shrug the contestant off (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel of Fortune)

Sajak visibly looked flustered as he tried to shrug Carillo off him. "Did she just butt bump me?" he asked rhetorically. "I did!" the contestant yelled in response. Sajak then pointed Carillo in the direction of her new car and warned his co-host Vanna White to watch out. "There she comes! Vanna, look out–she's dangerous!" he said. The player then took a seat in her brand-new car as the value of her prize popped up on the screen. 

The show's social media team shared the hilarious clip on Instagram with the caption "Trademarking Bonus Butt Bumps 🎉😂".

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

 

Viewers too joined the fun after enjoying the sight of Sajak getting flustered on air. "It was more of a butt bump with a hint of twerk," @ashleytaveras9035 wrote on YouTube. "First congratulations!  She did a little bump twerk lol! he didn't need to be nervous. Looks like she having fun." @deemartigo9547 commented. 

 

"Pat really gets to meet with all personality types on his show. At least he has a good sense of humor! 😊" @jeb0508 added.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' fans are begging for 'creepy' game created by Drew Carey to be taken off show
NEWS
'Price is Right' fans are begging for 'creepy' game created by Drew Carey to be taken off show
Fans argue that the show has plenty of fun games and this isn't needed.
5 minutes ago
Pat Sajak calls 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'dangerous' after she starts dancing very close to him
NEWS
Pat Sajak calls 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'dangerous' after she starts dancing very close to him
The player got a little too physical while celebrating her mega car and cash win.
3 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey asks contestants 'y'all crazy?' after they repeated the same answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey asks contestants 'y'all crazy?' after they repeated the same answer
Harvey kept asking the contestant to pick a different option and she kept repeating answers.
5 hours ago
Walmart shopper wanted to buy Great Value hash browns, then she saw an odd detail: "I wasn't risking"
WALMART
Walmart shopper wanted to buy Great Value hash browns, then she saw an odd detail: "I wasn't risking"
"Not sure what this was from but I wasn’t risking it," she said in her video.
23 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tosses his card in anger after contestants' unexpected response
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tosses his card in anger after contestants' unexpected response
Harvey couldn't believe that the player's failed to answer such a common question.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you need to stop' after she described one recipe
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you need to stop' after she described one recipe
Harvey had to ask the contestant to stop making the dish forever as he couldn't control his reaction.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was puzzled by contestant's moves — then she explained what it was
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was puzzled by contestant's moves — then she explained what it was
Steve Harvey blank expression to the camera when the moment unfolded was simply priceless
1 day ago
Drew Carey finally shares his thoughts on retiring from 'Price is Right' — and it gets pretty dark
NEWS
Drew Carey finally shares his thoughts on retiring from 'Price is Right' — and it gets pretty dark
Carey had initially turned down the offer to host the show, but accepted it for a dream of his.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant picks up Drew Carey — then drops him on the floor in painful moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant picks up Drew Carey — then drops him on the floor in painful moment
The announcer later told the contestant not to pick up Carey again after hearing about the prize.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value medium tortillas, then she noticed one big issue after opening it
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value medium tortillas, then she noticed one big issue after opening it
She showed the pack to confirm that it was sealed and nobody had tampered with it.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey comes across a $3,500 pancake machine — and his reaction says it all
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey comes across a $3,500 pancake machine — and his reaction says it all
Carey remembered how much he could've used the appliance back when he ate pancakes.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player drops to the floor and surprises fans with one of the wildest dance moves ever
NEWS
'Price is Right' player drops to the floor and surprises fans with one of the wildest dance moves ever
It seemed like "Baby Got Back" was the player's favorite song.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts belly dancing with contestant in unexpected TV moment
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts belly dancing with contestant in unexpected TV moment
Fans often fail to realize that the host of Family Feud is quite the dancer as well.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and then slides straight into Drew Carey's legs in wild moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and then slides straight into Drew Carey's legs in wild moment
The army veteran made a entrance on the stage in style by reeling in Drew Carey like a fish.
3 days ago
A Costco customer tried to return her 2-year-old used bidet — and it went as expected
COSTCO
A Costco customer tried to return her 2-year-old used bidet — and it went as expected
This isn't the first time that a Costco shopper decided to return a bidet to the store.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey lost it after a contestant removed her wig in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey lost it after a contestant removed her wig in wild TV moment
Carey kept cracking up even as he was explaining the game and prizes to the contestant.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper issues warning to those looking to buy Great Value marshmallows: "Traces of what..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning to those looking to buy Great Value marshmallows: "Traces of what..."
Another TikTok creator also found out that there was something fishy in the product.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper issues warning after noticing what was inside her Great Value bread: "It felt like..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning after noticing what was inside her Great Value bread: "It felt like..."
"How is this even possible? I’m sick," she wrote in the caption of the video. 
4 days ago
'Price is Right' model tells contestant 'you shouldn't be upset' after he made one wrong choice
NEWS
'Price is Right' model tells contestant 'you shouldn't be upset' after he made one wrong choice
The player had to choose between walking away with his winnings or playing for a car.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans can hardly recognize Vanna White without her signature makeup look
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans can hardly recognize Vanna White without her signature makeup look
She was seen wearing a New York sweatshirt and a pair of black pants with boots.
4 days ago