Victoria's Secret Now Available On Amazon, Fill Your Cart and Get It Prime Delivered

Victoria's Secret is expanding its partnership with Amazon and customers will find 4,000 new products on the e-commerce platform. Shoppers can now pick from an exciting range of clothes, including underwear, sleepwear, bras, swimwear, and loungewear.

Victoria's Secret started selling beauty and fragrance products on Amazon's marketplace in April 2022, as per The US Sun.

"We’re continuing to expand our channels of distribution, for example, Amazon, to meet customers where they are," Martin Waters, Victoria’s Secret CEO, said in a recent earnings call.

"Following the success of previous product launches, we have continued to expand our assortment offering with Amazon Fashion and it remains a natural extension of our owned channels," Greg Unis, chief growth officer at Victoria’s Secret said, as per Retail Dive.

Amazon said these products will be eligible for Prime delivery, and customers paying the Amazon premium will get their orders in one day.

The brand also announced that they are making a few changes to their brand strategy.

Victoria's Secret's Brand Changes

The fashion brand said that one of its lines really needed a reboot as customer shifts made an impact on the brand's economy. Waters also said that the brand "required a complete overhaul." They plan to revamp the PINK lingerie and loungewear line by the end of this summer.

Victoria's Secret's PINK line

Pexels | MOISES RIBEIRO

The company announced that the retail will now be expanding across the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands, which will include best-selling lingerie, sleep, swim, and loungewear.

The announcement marked the first time Victoria's Secret's lingerie styles are available through a retail partner in North America.

Victoria's Secret's Drop In Sales

Getty Images | Hollie Adams

The intimates giant reported a hit to its top and bottom line performance in the first quarter of the year "amid a volatile macro environment."

The company saw a 5% drop in net sales to $1.407 billion in the three months.

Waters told investors, “The first quarter continued to be a volatile macro environment for our customer and as the quarter progressed business became more challenging," as per Fashion United.

The Rise of The Fashion Brand

Getty Images | Nicholas Hunt

Inspired by an awkward trip to a store to buy lingerie for his wife, Roy Raymond, an American businessman set out to create a space for intimate wear. It was one of the very first women's lingerie brands targeted at men, as per Business Insider.

He named the brand after the Victorian era. "Raymond imagined a Victorian boudoir, replete with dark wood, oriental rugs, and silk drapery. He chose the name 'Victoria' to evoke the propriety and respectability associated with the Victorian era; outwardly refined, Victoria's 'secrets' were hidden beneath," as per Naomi Barr of Slate.

By 1982, the company was making more than $4 million in annual sales.

Les Wexner and Victoria's Secret

Les Wexner is Victoria's Secret to success! The man who founded L Brands saved the intimate clothing brand from bankruptcy. Under his leadership, the company acquired Victoria's Secret's six stores and its catalog for $1 million. He closely studied the European lingerie market and introduced a version of "La Perla" in the US that looked luxurious but was affordable.

His idea worked and in the 1990s Victoria's Secret become the largest lingerie retailer in the US with over 350 stores nationally with sales at a staggering $1 billion annually.

Victoria's Secrets and Angel Wings

Around 1997, the idea of Victoria's Secret "Angel" came into play after an ad featured Helena Christensen, Karen Mulder, Daniela Peštová, Stephanie Seymour, and Tyra Banks in angel wings promoting the "Angels" underwear line.Following the commercial, the term "Angel" become synonymous with the brand.