K-Pop boy band Seventeen's 10th studio album 'FML' has sold over 6.2 million copies, the highest ever in the history of K-Pop, as per the band's agency. This is also the first time that any artist from K-Pop has surpassed 6 million copies in sales. Released on April 24 this year, the Extended Play (EP), 'FML' set a new record for the first week as it sold over a million copies in the first few days.

The 13-piece band's album entered Billboard's main chart at No. 2 and retained that position for eight consecutive weeks, reports Korea Times. The band is all set to start off their concert tour which begins on July 21 in Seoul before taking it to 5 cities in Japan—Tokyo, Saitama, Nagoya, Osaka, and Fukuoka.

Showcasing everyone's talent in one single song is very difficult especially if a band has 13 members. Dividing the songs among the 13 members becomes a challenge, and this is where the subgroups come in. The band has three subgroups, the hip-hop unit includes, Wonwoo, Vernon, Mingyu, and S. Coup, and the vocal unit has Jeonghan, Joshua, Woozi, DK, and Seungkwan, the performance unit includes, Jun, The8, Dino, Hoshi who are known for their rap and dance.

The name means two things, it's the average age of everyone when they first met each other, and it's also a sum of the number of members, the number of subgroups, and the band, 13+3+1=17. Fun Fact: Not everyone in the band is from Korea. Jun and The8 are from China, and Vernon was born and brought up in New York, while Joshua is from LA, the rest are from Korea.

The band debuted in 2015 with their five-track mini album that had 17 CARAT and Adore U which did really well. The band quickly became popular for their incredible dance routines and pretty catchy tunes. The group is now known for their 'self-producing' songs.

"At the end of the day, regardless of what is going on, our music is what we sing and what we show our audience. So I believe the music has to be sincere and reveal our genuine nature," said Woozi in an interview with refinery29.

The videos often feature pretty complicated dance moves and catchy hooks with incredible melodies. Fans have appreciated the band for their efforts and teamwork. They are known for their amazing chemistry both on and off stage. The band garnered recognition as one of the most in-sync bands in the world of K-Pop. Their visual storytelling efforts grabbed people's attention and they soon became one of the most celebrated K-Pop bands.

Ever since its inception, the band has released four studio albums, more than 12 EPs, and three reissues as per Otakukart.

Some notable achievements include:

The Japanese Single – The band released 'Not Alone', the group's third Japanese single which made the band the first male artist group in K-Pop history to surpass 200,000 copies in sales in the first week.

'Your Choice' – This EP sold more than two million copies in late 2022.

Their Appearance on 'The Late Late Show With James Cordon' – The group's US TV debut was a hit where they performed their single, 'Home; Run' from their album, 'Semicolon.'

The band's exact net worth is not public. However, their estimated net worth is around $25.97 million, as per Net Worth Spot.

